Tour de France

Traveling through France by bike is as natural a combination as brie and baguettes. Leave no vineyard, mountain, or medieval village unvisited.
77300 Fontainebleau, France
A quick 40-minute train ride from the Gare de Lyon in central Paris takes you to one of the best day trips out of the city: a forest preserve surrounding a palace that dates back nine centuries. The Forêt de Fontainebleau offers a hundred square...
Giverny, France
The sun was warm and had a different illumination that came through this photograph of Monet's gardens. This father and child felt like a moment in time captured that could be 1811 or 2011.
Aiguille du Midi, 74400 Chamonix, France
France's Chamonix Valley is one of the most scenic places on the European continent. It's a narrow river valley which houses everything from rock-climbing centers to pulsing bars and pubs, and on both sides of the river the peaks of the French...
Miramas le Vieux, 13140 Miramas, France
My first day in the South of France, I spent the June afternoon on a borrowed bike, coursing through olive trees around hilltop villages... Although Provence is just a few hours' train-ride south of Paris, when you step off the TGV, you encounter...
84250 Le Thor, France
Summer, mid-afternoon in the South of France--there's no better place to be than in the shade, cicadas singing overhead, taking a nap in a hammock hung from a medieval village-wall by a lazy, quiet river... My wife and I were visiting friends in...
75003 Paris, France
Manicured hedges in a hidden garden off of Rue Francs-Bourgeois in the Marais district
Pont des Arts, 75006 Paris, France
Strolling over the Pont des Arts, in spite of the tourists, and the cliché, bereted accordian player busquing for a Euro... even with the lovers buying locks to place on the fencing, and the nasal wail of the Bateaux Mouches loudspeakers floating...
Lac Leman has the most spectacular view of the French Alps as a backdrop, and you could bike around it for days and even weeks visiting and staying at charming little villages and towns along the way....
71480 Le Miroir, France
This chic five-bedroom lodge offers a fresh take on the classic Savoie region ski chalet. Wool throws woven at a local mill and French sofas and armchairs complement the large stone fireplace and other rustic details. Customize your adventure—...
69 Cours Pasteur, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Since 2001, residents of Bordeaux have been able to rent free bikes through Vélo Ville de Bordeaux (VVB), the city's long-term bike loan program. Some four thousand bikes have been loaned to locals since the program launched and the requests...
84390 Monieux, France
I happen to be convinced that there's no dreamier a place that Provence, for 5 nights and 6 days of cycling, eating, experiencing and drinking up all that there is to love. The Backroads Casual Inn Provence Biking trip covers beautifully diverse...
Mt Ventoux, 84390 Brantes, France
At 6,200 feet, Mont Ventoux—also known as the “Beast of Provence”—is the highest mountain in the Vaucluse region, and a popular part of the Tour de France cycling race. About half a mile from the summit stands a memorial to...
13810 Eygalières, France
Eygalieres is an endlessly charming, Provencal town, tucked just outside of the Les Alpilles range. In all of those years living, working and biking through Provence, I found no more perfect place for an espresso stop en route to and from some of...
Champs-Élysées, Paris, France
“People can either be over-the-top romantic about Paris, or they think life is ridiculous here,” saysDavid Lebovitz.“I try to strike a middle ground.” Lebovitz, an American, worked for 13 years in the pastry department at Chez Panisse in Berkeley,...
Gorges de la Nesque, 84390 Monieux, France
Bienvenue to favorite bicycle ride in all of France. One that I did so often while living in Provence that my friends called it my 'church.' Aptly named. Depending on which direction you're coming from, you'll probably come through the small town...
Annecy, France
Annecy is a beautiful town in the Haute-Savoie region of France. It has a quaint downtown, beautiful parks and a cool film festival. But if you grab a bike and head 5 minutes out of town you will a huge park with bike-only trails the go for miles...
Canal du Midi, France
We had long heard of the idyll and relaxation of cruising on a self-piloted, private canal boat in southern France. The voices said: No worries about navigation, you can't get lost! Visit small French villages and see the lavender covered...
Pont de Normandie, 14600 Honfleur, France
Make sure that your Normandy itinerary includes crossing the Pont de Normandie cable bridge. Completed in 1995 this bridge spans the river Seine linking Le Havre to Honfleur in Normandy. Not only is it fun to drive over, but there’s also a...
