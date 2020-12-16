Toronto's Best Burgers
Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
Hogtown has gone hog-wild over its burgers, with a heated debate over which one is the best. The verdict? They’re all good!
Save Place
121 Yorkville Ave, Toronto, ON M5R 1C4, Canada
The Oxley is your typical British gastropub brought to you by Jameson Kerr (of Queen and Beaver and Crush) and is making the posh Yorkville nabe more approachable. Thus, it caught me off guard that I'd have such a great burger here. Hand chopped,...
Save Place
1636 Queen St E, Toronto, ON M4L 1G3, Canada
The Canadian version of America’s In N Out Burger, The Burger’s Priest pays tribute to the mighty burger and religious references. Believers line up all day, every day (except Sunday) for their most revered burger. The not-so-secret secret menu is...
Save Place
699 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6C 1B2, Canada
Out of all of the burgers, I have currently tasted, I would have to say that if you want a beefed up classic burger like The Stockyard’s Beast Style (their version of the Big Mac), it’s the most affordable at $7.50 (for a single patty. A double...
Save Place
936 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1G9, Canada
Though The County General is known for its chicken thigh sandwich, it's equally as known for its County Burger. The County Burger feels like a burger made at a BBQ, its bun and patty char-broiled, medium rare. Topped with mustard, mayo and some...
Save Place
488 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1E3, Canada
I love a good story and Marben's story is no exception. Owner Simon Benstead told me that in the hometown of his parents in Ipswitch, England there are no house numbers. Thus, each house has a nickname. His parents, John and Mary, took the first...
Save Place
1450 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4T 1Y7, Canada
Holy Chuck doesn't mince meat about its portion sizes or making a downright greasy and dirty burger. It's not for the faint of heart or a vegetarian. My favourite burger here is the Big Chuck, Holy Chuck's version of McDonald's Big Mac. If you're...
Save Place
176 Dupont St, Toronto, ON M5R 2E6, Canada
Tucked behind the popular Rose and Sons is the large yet clandestine wooden back patio of Big Crow. The CN Rail Train and lots of chatter provide the background noise for groups of friends gathering around over some incredible baby back ribs....
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25