Toronto in August
Collected by Kromeklia Bryant
From the outside, the Royal Ontario Museum appears to have been struck by a mineral formation from outer space. When the original building was overhauled by starchitect Daniel Libeskind, many locals were dismayed by the new...
210 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada
Canada’s National Exhibition, or CNE, is a multi-purpose facility with live music venues, fairgrounds, waterfront parks, historic and cultural exhibits, and more. Canadians of just about any age can’t help but smile when they’re asked to visit The...
770 Don Mills Rd, North York, ON M3C 1T3, Canada
Young, old, even the eternally curmudgeon can’t help but crack a smile at the immersive and immense Toronto Zoo, where pandas, polar bears, and pythons—not minotaur—wait for you at the center of the massive labyrinth. An afternoon at the Ontario...
317 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M5T 1G4, Canada
Frank Gehry was born inToronto, but his dramatic 2008renovation and expansion ofthis Beaux-Arts museum washis first Canadian commission.He first discovered art on childhood visits to its vast collection,which spans the world. Now themuseum...
Tempt fate at the Monkey Paw’s Book-O-Matic machine, where for the price of a toonie you’ll be delivered an archaic tome in the vein of Elementary Arabic, Vol. 3. I’ll let you know how my studying gets on. The Monkey’s Paw...
Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
A trip to Toronto without a visit to Kensington Market doesn’t make any sense. Despite its diminutive size, this neighborhood packs plenty of activity within its boundaries. Arrive hungry: Restaurants and cafésdish out bites like tapas, poke,...
1151 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3, Canada
The famed Drake Hotel's motto is that they are a "hotbed of culture." This extends to their General Store but the items in here are anything but general. There's lots of curiosities here like those fun scratch maps, New York vs. Paris postcard...
790 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1G3, Canada
The moment the snow melts, young Torontonians begin their annual spring migration to Trinity Bellwoods Park. The hippest park in town, Bellwoods stretches from the shopper’s paradise of Queen West up to central Dundas Street. On a...
14 Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2J7, Canada
If you ask any fashion editor or blogger what the best vintage shop is in Toronto, chances are they're going to tell you that it's Courage My Love in Kensington Market. It's hard not to miss this shop, which has been in business since 1975. If you...
7509 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L3T 2B4, Canada
This indoor market couldn't be more out of place if it tried, and that's just fine by me. This is a throwback to the Ontario of old, and should be experienced when you've got a bit of time on your hands, and find yourself a little north of...
Distillery District, Toronto, ON M5A, Canada
The Distillery District, with its cobblestoned streets and Victorian-era commercial buildings, brings a little old-time romance to Toronto. After industry moved out, the area became run-down; but the extraordinary heritage architecture...
865 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y6, Canada
WonderPho Tonight is my favorite Bob Seger song. WonderPho North York is my favorite pseudo-street food sit down joint. Coincidence? I think not. Everything on the menu is made from scratch, and that menu is as concise and well curated as any...
32 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
On one of those (far too many for my taste) freezing days, nothing warms me up more than a cup of hot and spicy Mayan chocolate. Delicious! I also would suggest the Bicerin (pictured above) when they happen to have it on their menu. Heaven!
895 Lawrence Ave E #8, North York, ON M3C 3L2, Canada
You'll find it difficult to believe that congee hasn't caught on as a breakfast or dinner staple in Canada—especially once you've seen what Congee Queen can do with this Asian delight. The dining room is cozy, the service is excellent, and the...
Glow is a hip grill & wine bar a bit removed from the hustle and bustle of downtown, which makes getting in and out during peak hours a breeze. And then the fun begins. The menu is marked by healthy, light, hand-crafted, farm-fresh choices, while...
1320 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L4, Canada
This intimate restaurant has quickly become one of my new favorites. It has all of the marks of an amazing experience: attentive, knowledgeable and friendly staff; simple, yet flavorful dishes; boozy libations and a gorgeous atmosphere (including...
1132 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1X2, Canada
If you ask someone in Toronto where to get great poutine in Toronto, there's going to be a debate. It doesn't matter if it originated in Quebec, Torontonians love their cheese curd, gravy and fries mash-up. So where to go? Some will say Smoke's...
74 Lippincott St, Toronto, ON M5S 2P1, Canada
You'll always find a lineup outside of Aunties and Uncles tucked away on charming Lippincott Street, a block east of Bathurst and College. The reason? It's one of the best value brunches in town. From the hearty challah with housemade jam, to its...
812 Queen St E, Toronto, ON M4M 1H7, Canada
Bonjour Brioche brings a French twist to the land of brunch spots in Leslieville. Choice dishes include poached eggs on salmon with hollandaise on top of a croissant or their croque madame, a cheesier version of their croque monsieur. Of course,...
1128 Queen St E, Toronto, ON M4M 1K9, Canada
While most places in Toronto charge on average $13 pre-tax for that most important meal of the day, Okay Okay charges under $10 for the majority of its brunch items. In a retro-diner setting and a expansive street-side patio, you can get...
635 Gerrard St E, Toronto, ON M4M 1Y2, Canada
Andrea knows her baked goods. With experience at some of the most esteemed bakeries and brunch restaurants in Toronto including Edward Levesque’s and Café Belong, this talented baker has finally struck out on her own in the non-descript East...
