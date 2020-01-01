Toronto
Collected by John Li
243 X Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 2G8, Canada
List this under "very cool installations." The best part about the "wavedeck" is that you can slide on it (because you know you want to). It's a great, interactive gathering place at water's edge, and it plays on that theme in a whimsical way.
The Distillery District, Toronto, ON M5A, Canada
93 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1C3, Canada
Toronto's St. Lawrence Market is crammed with 120 vendors, butcher counters, bakeries, ethnic eateries, and seafood shops. But there's one reason why most people come here: the peameal bacon sandwich, which is dished up at the Carousel Bakery....
Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
A trip to Toronto without a visit to Kensington Market doesn’t make any sense. Despite its diminutive size, this neighborhood packs plenty of activity within its boundaries. Arrive hungry: Restaurants and cafésdish out bites like tapas, poke,...
1150 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3, Canada
When the Drake Hotel opened in 2004, it not only enhanced the Toronto hotel scene, it helped revitalize the West Queen West neighborhood. This was long before the rapper Drake (no relation) became known as a Toronto ambassador. The design-oriented...
33 Villiers St, Toronto, ON M5A 1A9, Canada
Imagine a group of people standing around in an cavernous urban setting, erupting into cheers as individuals step up to the marker, lift their arms, aim, and heave an axe — yes, an axe — through the air. Somehow the Backyard Axe Throwing League,...
Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
In its newest incarnation, opened in 2012 and soaring 55 stories at the corner of Bay and Yorkville, the Four Seasons Toronto embodies founder Isadore Sharp’s vision to focus on the guest, which has positioned the brand as a leader in the luxury...
66 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5K 1H6, Canada
Anyone looking to check "fine dining," "skyscraper," and "Canadiana" off their to-do list in one fell swoop need only seek out Canoe. Perched among the clouds on the 54th floor of a Financial District building, this restaurant is a major...
Laguna St &, E Los Olivos St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, USA
This mission was built in 1786 and was the 10th mission to be built by the Spaniards in what is now known as the state of California. Across from this mission is the historic park which consists of a large rose garden, grist mill and portions of...
5995 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
This tavern was built as a stagecoach stop in 1886 and is located in the mountains above Santa Barbara. In the evening, dining here is romantic but during the day, you can see the beautiful views driving over the San Marcos pass. On a clear day,...
San Ysidro Rd, Montecito, CA 93108, USA
The San Ysidro trail meanders uphill through oak groves. This is about a 4 mile round trip hike with a 650 ft elevation gain. After checking out the falls, we headed back down the trail a short bit before stopping to enjoy our picnic of breads,...
