Toronto
Collected by Ildikó Rozembersky
List View
Map View
Save Place
93 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1C3, Canada
Toronto's St. Lawrence Market is crammed with 120 vendors, butcher counters, bakeries, ethnic eateries, and seafood shops. But there's one reason why most people come here: the peameal bacon sandwich, which is dished up at the Carousel Bakery....
Save Place
1150 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3, Canada
When the Drake Hotel opened in 2004, it not only enhanced the Toronto hotel scene, it helped revitalize the West Queen West neighborhood. This was long before the rapper Drake (no relation) became known as a Toronto ambassador. The design-oriented...
Save Place
140 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M5C 1X6, Canada
Located right in the heart of the Financial district, Dineen is the prettiest place to get your morning java fix in TO. With its ornate European tiles, large chandeliers and gorgeous shelves, you'll want to stay in here all day. An ideal place for...
Save Place
35 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5V 2P2, Canada
These guys know coffee and they do it right. The space is Scandinavian minimalist minus the ginormous mural of a hammer-wielding Thor. In addition to your espresso, there's a number of paninis and delightful desserts that change on a regular...
Save Place
The Distillery District, Toronto, ON M5A, Canada
Save Place
Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
A trip to Toronto without a visit to Kensington Market doesn’t make any sense. Despite its diminutive size, this neighborhood packs plenty of activity within its boundaries. Arrive hungry: Restaurants and cafésdish out bites like tapas, poke,...
Save Place
1151 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3, Canada
The famed Drake Hotel's motto is that they are a "hotbed of culture." This extends to their General Store but the items in here are anything but general. There's lots of curiosities here like those fun scratch maps, New York vs. Paris postcard...
Save Place
392 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2A9, Canada
Former Toronto food truck superstar, Banh Mi Boys, opened up a shop at the buzzy intersection of Queen and Spadina (ironically, it's beside a McDonald's). In addition to their popular banh mi sandwiches and steam bao is one unusual dish: Kimchi...
Save Place
32 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
On one of those (far too many for my taste) freezing days, nothing warms me up more than a cup of hot and spicy Mayan chocolate. Delicious! I also would suggest the Bicerin (pictured above) when they happen to have it on their menu. Heaven!
Save Place
1374 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L8, Canada
When Torontonians heard that French pastry chef Bertrand Alépée was set to open a patisserie in Parkdale, tongues wagged. While the emerging ’hood had embraced plenty of hot-to-trot restaurants, the idea of locals coughing up $6 for an saccharine...
Save Place
825 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1V4, Canada
A testament to any restaurant, no matter how big or small, is the ability to transform your senses. And when you’re eating their food to not make any sense. This is how I always feel after I eat at Porchetta. I’m literally sitting there—there’s...
Save Place
1132 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1X2, Canada
If you ask someone in Toronto where to get great poutine in Toronto, there's going to be a debate. It doesn't matter if it originated in Quebec, Torontonians love their cheese curd, gravy and fries mash-up. So where to go? Some will say Smoke's...
Save Place
Old Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
In India's north, Tibetan influence is everywhere—most prevalent in Dharamshala, where the Dalai Lama himself resides (when he's not jetting about the world, that is). Armed with pins proclaiming "I heart momos," my friend and I would relentlessly...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever