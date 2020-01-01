Toronto & Montreal Bound
Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman
Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, Montreal, QC, Canada
Le Plateau Mont-Royal is pretty much a living postcard of Montreal’s essence: picturesque, discreet side streets, wood-paneled cafés filled with angst-ridden writers, and tiny restaurants where one cannot help but feel in luck whenever they manage...
312 R. du Square-Saint-Louis, Montréal, QC H2X 1A5, Canada
The Carré Saint-Louis (also known as St. Louis Square) is one of Montréal's most important literary streetscapes. Famed Québecois poets Émile Nelligan and Gaston Miron called this home. Brightly painted Victorian/Second Empire graystone rowhouses...
479 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 2N4, Canada
It's one of the most beautifully decorated places in the city. It's away from the tourist fray in the East End, but if you're lucky to have your cuppa here, you'll be rewarded with a sweeping view of the skyline from Riverdale Park. This is a...
Call for Appointment, 239 Bering Ave, Etobicoke, ON M6B 1L3, Canada
The Junction has its fair share of furniture shops but one of my favourites is Metropolis Living. Owned by siblings and veteran vintage collectors Phil Freire and Maggie Gattesco, the store feels like a museum of cool props. I'm a big fan of the...
301 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2T6, Canada
Since it was built back in 1976, the CN Tower has toppedthe must-visit list of most Toronto tourists. Until recently, a visit was pretty standard; hop in elevator, shoot up to the observation deck,and ogle the city from a hawk’s vantage point....
64 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Y7, Canada
I don't know of many places where you can grab a coffee, read a magazine, pull a pint, flip a tractor tire, swing a sledgehammer, and finish off with an organic wheatgrass and kale smoothie, but then I don't know many other places like the...
Niagara Falls, NY 14301, USA
I saw the famous Niagara Falls in the United States from the Canadian side. In Ontario, you view the Falls and pass through the Victorian gardens in the area.There are several restaurants offering Fall views. Try Skylon Tower, Fallwiew Restaurant,...
946 Queen St E, Toronto, ON M4M 1J7, Canada
Located in Leslieville in the East End, Swirl is in a small, converted apartment above a dog store in Leslieville. I love the decor here, from the tables made from doors or antique sewing machine bases to the artwork by local artists FAME. It's a...
