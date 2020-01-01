Toronto
Collected by Amy Viny
List View
Map View
Save Place
93 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1C3, Canada
Toronto's St. Lawrence Market is crammed with 120 vendors, butcher counters, bakeries, ethnic eateries, and seafood shops. But there's one reason why most people come here: the peameal bacon sandwich, which is dished up at the Carousel Bakery....
Save Place
Grange Park, Toronto, ON, Canada
Toronto is little bit obsessed with tacos right now, with full service, hyper designer or hipster restaurants opening every month. Proving that sometimes simple is best, SEVEN LIVES is basically a "barely there" food stall in the middle of...
Save Place
317 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M5T 1G4, Canada
Frank Gehry was born inToronto, but his dramatic 2008renovation and expansion ofthis Beaux-Arts museum washis first Canadian commission.He first discovered art on childhood visits to its vast collection,which spans the world. Now themuseum...
Save Place
1320 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L4, Canada
This intimate restaurant has quickly become one of my new favorites. It has all of the marks of an amazing experience: attentive, knowledgeable and friendly staff; simple, yet flavorful dishes; boozy libations and a gorgeous atmosphere (including...
Save Place
33 Villiers St, Toronto, ON M5A 1A9, Canada
Imagine a group of people standing around in an cavernous urban setting, erupting into cheers as individuals step up to the marker, lift their arms, aim, and heave an axe — yes, an axe — through the air. Somehow the Backyard Axe Throwing League,...
Save Place
234 Bay St, Toronto, ON M5K 1B2, Canada
This three-legged dining chair designed in 1958 by Stefan Siwinski Designs and Korina Designs is one of 950 items in the collection of the Design Exchange. This innovative museum devoted to Canadian industrial ingenuity is housed in the old ...
Save Place
550 Bayview Ave, Toronto, ON M4W 3X8, Canada
The Evergreen Brick Works, a reclaimed quarry in the lush Don Valley, is a showcase for sustainable and green living, as well as for urban design. A community has been established in thisonce-derelict industrial site and former landfill. Toronto’s...
Save Place
2880 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6P 1Y8, Canada
Chances are, if you see a vintage sign in a Toronto coffee shop or a restaurant, it's from Smash Recoveries. Chock-full of vintage goods and salvaged antiques, this showroom in the Junction offers the chance to find something inspiring. After all,...
Save Place
93 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z2, Canada
Walk down Ossington any afternoon and you are bound to encounter a mysterious snaking line emerging from a rather nondescript space. Despite the fact that this is Toronto, not Reykjavik, locals have been queueing up Scandinavian style to get their...
Save Place
60 Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
Cold Tea, located in a hidden spot through Kensington Mall (or through an alley off Augusta Avenue) is everybody's little secret. You're greeted by a dim sum cart when you pass the red light leading through the mall. Ripped, printed green...
Save Place
Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
A trip to Toronto without a visit to Kensington Market doesn’t make any sense. Despite its diminutive size, this neighborhood packs plenty of activity within its boundaries. Arrive hungry: Restaurants and cafésdish out bites like tapas, poke,...
Save Place
32 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
On one of those (far too many for my taste) freezing days, nothing warms me up more than a cup of hot and spicy Mayan chocolate. Delicious! I also would suggest the Bicerin (pictured above) when they happen to have it on their menu. Heaven!
Save Place
243 X Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 2G8, Canada
List this under "very cool installations." The best part about the "wavedeck" is that you can slide on it (because you know you want to). It's a great, interactive gathering place at water's edge, and it plays on that theme in a whimsical way.
Save Place
178 Victoria St, Toronto, ON M5B 1T7, Canada
Massey Hall is one of Canada’s most important concert halls. Averitable encyclopedia of musicaltalent has played here, including Enrico Caruso, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Igor Stravinsky, Patti Smith, Lou Reed, George Gershwin,...
Save Place
367 Roncesvalles Ave, Toronto, ON M6R 2M8, Canada
Forget David's Tea and the other overpriced chains. Tealish is what real tea is about. Self-described as a "modern tea boutique," the shop offers about 130 different loose leaf teas, ranging from the purest fruity white to the strong English black...
Save Place
60 Simcoe St, Toronto, ON M5J 2H5, Canada
Home to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, this curved glass building is also a premiere venue for the Toronto International Film Festival. During the year, this iconic building in Toronto serves as concert showcase and special event venue. National...
Save Place
327 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M5S 1W7, Canada
The Bata Shoe Museum is dedicated to the history of footwear through the ages. And what a spectacular history! After one visit, you'll be able to distinguish Rajasthani mojaris from chopines, the platform shoes worn by...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever