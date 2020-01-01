Toronto
Collected by Dan DeVece
Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
A trip to Toronto without a visit to Kensington Market doesn’t make any sense. Despite its diminutive size, this neighborhood packs plenty of activity within its boundaries. Arrive hungry: Restaurants and cafésdish out bites like tapas, poke,...
317 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M5T 1G4, Canada
Frank Gehry was born inToronto, but his dramatic 2008renovation and expansion ofthis Beaux-Arts museum washis first Canadian commission.He first discovered art on childhood visits to its vast collection,which spans the world. Now themuseum...
178 Victoria St, Toronto, ON M5B 1T7, Canada
Massey Hall is one of Canada’s most important concert halls. Averitable encyclopedia of musicaltalent has played here, including Enrico Caruso, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Igor Stravinsky, Patti Smith, Lou Reed, George Gershwin,...
18 King St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1C4, Canada
Toronto's beer scene is burgeoning, with new breweries, brewpubs, and watering holes popping up around town all the time. And while the Beer Bistro doesn't brew on the premises, they do go out of their way to bring in some of the world's greatest...
124 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z5, Canada
In an old auto garage turned brewpub, Bellwoods' impressive rotating selection of craft beers has established it as a solid regular spot on the Ossington strip. It's 20-foot high fermenting tanks create inventive and delicious beers available in...
229 College St, Toronto, ON M5T 1R4, Canada
The Tour Guys take you on a guided tour of Toronto's Graffiti Alley. As you wind through the alley as well as other points of graffiti in back areas of downtown, you'll get an overview of the history and language of graffiti. It's a great insight...
60 Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
Cold Tea, located in a hidden spot through Kensington Mall (or through an alley off Augusta Avenue) is everybody's little secret. You're greeted by a dim sum cart when you pass the red light leading through the mall. Ripped, printed green...
243 X Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 2G8, Canada
List this under "very cool installations." The best part about the "wavedeck" is that you can slide on it (because you know you want to). It's a great, interactive gathering place at water's edge, and it plays on that theme in a whimsical way.
1151 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3, Canada
The famed Drake Hotel's motto is that they are a "hotbed of culture." This extends to their General Store but the items in here are anything but general. There's lots of curiosities here like those fun scratch maps, New York vs. Paris postcard...
279 Augusta Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2M1, Canada
Model Citizen is the bee's knees! For both men and women, there are some really cool clothes here with many Canadian designers. Plus, it's located right in the heart of Kensington Market. Perfect if you're on a weekend stroll. I'm quite fond of...
223 Augusta Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2L4, Canada
The only official business happening here is drinking. Located in the heart of Kensington Market, this patio is the best place (next to coffee shop Casa Acoreana) to perch and people watch. With its laid-back and casual vibe, you're guaranteed to...
479 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 2N4, Canada
It's one of the most beautifully decorated places in the city. It's away from the tourist fray in the East End, but if you're lucky to have your cuppa here, you'll be rewarded with a sweeping view of the skyline from Riverdale Park. This is a...
35 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5V 2P2, Canada
These guys know coffee and they do it right. The space is Scandinavian minimalist minus the ginormous mural of a hammer-wielding Thor. In addition to your espresso, there's a number of paninis and delightful desserts that change on a regular...
64 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Y7, Canada
I don't know of many places where you can grab a coffee, read a magazine, pull a pint, flip a tractor tire, swing a sledgehammer, and finish off with an organic wheatgrass and kale smoothie, but then I don't know many other places like the...
74 Lippincott St, Toronto, ON M5S 2P1, Canada
You'll always find a lineup outside of Aunties and Uncles tucked away on charming Lippincott Street, a block east of Bathurst and College. The reason? It's one of the best value brunches in town. From the hearty challah with housemade jam, to its...
249 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 3A1, Canada
The Dakota Tavern is Ossington Avenue's infamous subterranean saloon, an open concept rock bar with glowing skulls mounted on the wall, barn doors leading nowhere, and high-backed whiskey barrel stools surrounding the old oak bar. The Dakota has...
205 Augusta Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2L4, Canada
Kid Icarus is a wonderland of creativity, with rows of homemade cards, trinkets, jewelry, and gift ideas. It could take an entire day to take in all of the fun slogans and artful expressions that fill this store. It’s the perfect place to get...
100 Portland St, Toronto, ON M5V 2N2, Canada
The coffee at Jimmy's is fantastic- but the environment of this Kensington Market coffee shop is what sets it apart. The Interior is filled with studious bookshelves and deep leather furniture, and the outdoor patio is large and filled with...
Graffiti Alley, Toronto, ON M5V, Canada
375 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2A5, Canada
If you need a shopping pit stop off Queen, walk south of the GAP on Peter and you'll find Little Nicky's likely where creatives are meeting during the week. The chai lattes and coffee here are great. The cool lunchonette sign is by SMASH. But...
Rush Lane, Toronto, ON M5V, Canada
By far one of the coolest things about Toronto is their incredible graffiti art that adorns some of their alleys. I read about this before going, and was absolutely amazed at what I was able to find. After talking to the fellows in this photo,...
The Distillery District, Toronto, ON M5A, Canada
