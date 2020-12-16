Where are you going?
Top Tour Agencies in Mendoza

Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
These agencies offer curated experiences, personalized itineraries, and knowledgeable guides to make planning your visit easy.
Uncorking Argentina

1093 Belgrano Mendoza city, M5500 Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
Uncorking Argentina is all about personalization. They don't offer any preset tours, but rather highly personalized experiences tailored to each client’s preferences. Founded and run by a Californian woman with over eight years of experience in...
Ampora Wine Tours

Sarmiento 647, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Ampora Wine Tours exclusively focuses on high-end tasting tours and also hosts regular wine and food events in their own wine lounge. Most tours are full-day experiences with gourmet lunches at some of Mendoza’s finest wineries. Groups are...
Argentina Rafting

Amigorena 86, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
When you want a solid adrenaline rush, choose from the bevy of adventures Argentina Rafting provides. Rafting, rappelling, rock climbing, trekking, paragliding, ziplining, sky diving, kayaking and mountain biking are just some of the blood-rushing...
Ketek Eventos y Turismo - Wine Tours

Garibaldi 7 piso 4. Grape CoWorking. Edificio Gomez, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
Although Ketek's English website could use a polish, don’t let it lead you astray. It is a recognized agency for leisure and business travel. A member of the Great Wine Capitals Travel Network, Ketek was awarded a gold mention by the association...
Maipo

Maipo, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Argentina
Discover the Andes is an established tour company that's been guiding visitors to explore Mendoza’s nearby peaks for the past 25 years. Their bilingual guides cultivate great relationships with their clients and cheer them on as they climb to new...
Kahuak

Rivadavia 234, 5500, Mendoza, Ciudad, Mendoza, Argentina
Horseback riding in Mendoza's scenic pedemonte (foothills) is a wonderful way to soak up Mendoza's mountainous scenery and fresh air. Kahuak Adventures offers half and full-day tours. .
Hon Travel

Amigorena 56, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
Hon Travel asks the very profound question, Wine not? A tour operator covering the whole of Argentina, HON Travel offers an array of tour packages for Mendoza. They also specialize in LGBT travel. Founded in 2003, HON Travel is a growing company...
Aventura & Wine

Granaderos 1190, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Founded in 2002, Aventura & Wine was Mendoza’s first tourism agency specializing in wine tours, and they’re known for treating all their clients like VIPs. They cater to oenophiles searching for the crème de la crème wine experiences in the...
