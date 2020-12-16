Top Things to Do in Key West, Florida
Collected by Annie Biggs
A compilation of the top things to do in Key West, Florida!
Fury offers several water sports packages for the Keys. I chose the parasailing, jet skiing, and snorkeling package. For about four hours I was in the waters about a mile or two off Key West crashing waves on a jet ski and holding on for my life...
Think you're brave enough to feed sharks while visiting Key West? You will have your chance to do that and so much more at the Aquarium. If sharks aren't quite your thing there is a touch pond suitable for all ages, an alligator exhibit, and even...
The Conch Tour Train is a very popular attraction in Key West. Since 1958, this company has taken visitors on tours of the town. You will see Mallory Square, the Wrecker's Museum, the Aquarium, the Harry Truman Little White House, Mel Fisher's...
The Key West Shipwreck Museum transports visitors back to 1856, when the young city's port had more than 100 ships passing through daily. Because of the coral reefs, shipwrecks were common at the time and salvage...
Key West’s most famous literary resident, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this two-story Spanish-colonial villa for nearly a decade and composed several of his best-known works here. His second wife, Pauline, insisted they add a pool to the spacious...
Blue Heaven is a favorite in Key West—Jimmy Buffett even mentioned it in one of his famous beach tunes. The whimsical courtyard is filled with brightly colored tables and chairs, twinkly lights, foliage, and stray animals. The bar and restaurant...
Key West is billed as "the Home of the Sunset," which means every time the sun sinks below the horizon, it’s time for a party. Since the 1960s, Mallory Square’s dock has been hosting this nightly celebration, which begins two hours...
In the center of Mallory Square you can visit the Sponge Market Shop, which doubles as a museum that depicts the history of the sponging industry in Key West. In the early 19th century the Key West fishermen found sponges washed up on the beaches...
This wood house was originally intended as officers' housing on the island's naval base, but became famous as the Little White House when Harry S. Truman used it as a base of operations for several extended stays during his...
Chances are that when you return home after your trip to Key West, someone will ask you if you went to the Green Parrot. It's that kind of iconic bar, the kind your parents' friends ended up atover spring break in college long ago.The bar started...
My pet for the day. His name is Bob. Not the most interactive pet but he's got more character and is more fun than a lot of people I know. That's Key West for you. End of the road, quirky, a bit hazy and most of all fun. Frankly I don't want to...
