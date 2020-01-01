Top Restaurants in Mérida and Yucatán
Looking for cuisine that reflects its surroundings? At the beach bars serving this morning's catch in a bright, citrusy ceviche all the way to dining rooms where recipes on the menu go back generations, meals on the Yucatán peninsula will reveal find fresh ingredients and careful attention to age-old techniques.
Calle 19 #150-DK por 78 y 80, Av. Malecón., Centro, Boulevard Turístico Malecón, 97320 Progreso, Yuc., Mexico
Set right on a stretch of sand, Eladio’s is a superb choice for a cool drink and a bite to eat while exploring the port town of Progreso. Dine in the large restaurant under palapa roofs or sit directly on the beach. Eladio’s has been a...
Calle 27 299, Centro, 97540 Izamal, Yuc., Mexico
Set behind a thick yellow facade with climbing green plants, Kinich offers mostly alfresco dining, with tables beneath palapa-style roofs. This popular restaurant has a fresh, elegant, not-too-touristy feel, and gets its share of locals....
Calle 62x 49, 415, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Established in 1917, this cantina keeps tradition alive while not shying away from new, trendy touches. Swing through saloon doors to find live music, drinks served in mason jars, and lots of free regional nibbles in a lively barroom...
x 47, Calle 56 A, Zona Paseo Montejo, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
This ice-cream-and-sorbet parlor has been a favorite among locals for over a hundred years. It’s a great place to try sweet and refreshing frozen treats made from various stars of the Yucatán’s exotic-produce bonanza, such as...
Calle 49, Valladolid Centro, Sisal, 97780 Valladolid, Yuc., Mexico
Located at the far end of picturesque Calzada de los Frailes on a quaint little square next to San Bernardino Convent, the Taberna de los Frailes is a great option for Valladolid dining. Choose to sit inside, out in the garden, or under a...
Calle 57 & Calle 62, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Alongside an upbeat atmosphere and lots of local color, La Chaya Maya boasts an extensive menu that includes all of the Yucatán’s favorites. The restaurant has two outposts but the central venue, in a large colonial house, sets the...
Paseo de Montejo 480, Zona Paseo Montejo, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
With a name like that, it’s no wonder this boutique hotel is a prime spot for romantic getaways in the Yucatan’s capital city. The two pink-hued colonial mansions are as charming as they are camera-friendly, bedecked in vibrant modern...
Av Rómulo Rozo 488, Itzimná, 97100 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
For contemporary, high-end Yucatecan cuisine, look no further than K’u’uk. Chef Pedro Evia has taken the spirit of regional food and given it a modern twist. He presents common Yucatecan recipes like suckling pig, then uses ingredients...
Calle 60 461, Parque Santa Lucia, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
One of Mexico’s most interesting and varied gastronomic markets, Mercado 60 is home to eighteen culinary options that serve up everything from homemade pasta and sandwiches to Lebanese specialties and, of course, Mexican cantina fare. Get...
Chef Roberto Solís’ menu showcases the area’s fresh ingredients including fish, lobster, cooked in the flavors and spices that have driven Maya Caribbean for centuries. Located inside the Hotel Casasandra, the restaurant’s...
Av Andres Garcia Lavin 334, San Antonio Cucul, 97116 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Chef/owner Roberto Solís is widely considered one of Mexico’s best chefs—and Néctar deserves its reputation as one of the area’s top restaurants. The kitchen serves up traditional dishes from the area, all featuring...
Calle 59 538, Barrio de Santiago, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Manifiesto Café is known for its wide-ranging menu of coffees and careful brewing methods. Order a cup with beans grown in Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, or a handful of varieties from Europe. No matter which coffee you choose,...
Calle 56 465, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Regulars call it “la Mezca” and, within a few minutes, you’ll understand why it’s so popular. The Yucatán’s first mezcalería (i.e., mezcal bar), La Fundación serves more than fifty...
Carretera Mérida-Puerto Juárez Km. 120, Zona Hotelera de Chichen Itza, 97751 Chichén Itzá, Yuc., Mexico
After exploring Chichén Itzá, hop in a taxi at the site’s main entrance and head to lunch at Hacienda Chichén Itzá. The restaurant offers two different menus, one focusing on indigenous dishes and the other...
You may have heard the Yucatán is one of Mexico’s most celebrated culinary regions. Do a primer in its most authentic and downhome iterations at Mérida’s Mercado de Santiago. Choosing among near-infinite stalls is not...
