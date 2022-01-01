Top Restaurants in Hong Kong
Collected by Heidi Sarna , AFAR Local Expert
While plenty of restaurants, tea houses, and temples still offer traditional fare, Hong Kong's culinary scene is on the move. Fine-dining options are racking up Michelin stars and several buzzy spots offer quirky themes and decor, as well as surprisingly serious menus.
Save Place
Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
When classic formal Hong Kong Cantonese fits the bill and the occasion, then the Peninsula Hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant is the go-to. In keeping with the age and era of the hotel itself, the decor of Spring Moon was inspired by a...
Save Place
Level 49 The Upper House Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
The sweeping views of Victoria Harbour are as much a part of dinner here as the modern European fare. A standard-bearer since it opened in 2009, the posh Café Gray Deluxe, led by chef Gray Kunz, is at the top of the Upper House, one of Hong...
Save Place
48 Forbes St, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong
Missy Ho's cool, anything-goes vibe starts with its fun name and continues when you step into the space, a mash-up of an English pub, Grandma’s attic, and a college dorm room. The chef turns out shareable dishes so...
Save Place
Level 15 & 16 Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
Australian-Vietnamese celebrity chef Luke Nguyen has put his energy into creating fresh, modern, healthy renditions of Vietnamese street food and traditional family recipes at Moi Moi, his new Hong Kong restaurant. A master at balancing sweet...
Save Place
16 Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong
A legend in its own time, Tokio Joe’s has maintained a loyal following for more than two decades, which is a rarity in the restaurant world. The reasons are plenty: knowledgeable, efficient service; a comfortable, laid-back ambience; and of...
Save Place
2 Elgin St, Central, Hong Kong
If the cheeky name doesn’t grab your attention (it means "good fortune for your mouth" in Cantonese), then it’ll have to be the loud music, waiting crowds, and terrific food. Informed by the old-school Hong Kong cha chaan tengs...
Save Place
63 Sing Woo Rd, Happy Valley, Hong Kong
Few call this restaurant by its actual long and somewhat odd name, preferring simply Happy Valley Dim Sum or Dim Sum in Happy Valley. Look for the green retro sign with the words Dim Sum running vertically in gold under big red...
Save Place
22/F Alexandra House, 18 Chater Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Save Place
77 Wellington St, Central, Hong Kong
Noodles are comfort food tomuch of the world, and Mak’s Noodles does its part to deliver comfort to Hong Kong. The Mak family opened itsfirst restaurantin Guangzhou, China, before WWII, and the first in Hong Kong in 1968. Thefamily now has...
Save Place
28/F, 1 Peking Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
For high-end Chinese dining with out-of-this-world views, Hutong can dazzle the palate and the eyes. Enter the restaurant through a traditional lunar gate, as though entering a secret culinary society, into an artfully designed, softly lit space...
Save Place
Level 3 Shanghai Tang Mansion, 1 Duddell St, Central, Hong Kong
Two Michelin stars give this restaurant culinary clout, and the elegant, magazine-worthy decor add style on top. With eye-catching art on the walls and talks, screenings, and exhibits of international contemporary art held...
Save Place
Hong Kong, 中環羅桂祥茶藝館香港公園地下層
LockCha offers traditional tea service and vegetarian dim sum in a stunning colonial-era building with elegant furnishings, carved wooden panels, and framed calligraphy on the walls. When it first opened in 1991, it was a simple tea shop, but...
Save Place
Shop B31A, First Basement Floor, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong
The entrance to this establishment, otherwise unmarked, reads "Consulting Room." The staff wears white medical coats, and the boss, Dr. Fern, is apparently an expert in botanical cures who prescribes gin to customers, er, patients, for...
Popular Stories
- 1 Cities We Love The World’s Most Livable City Is All About Parks, Music, and Seriously Good Cake
- 2 Travel Gear Apple Air Tag Review: Why You Need this Travel Accessory if You Check Bags
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Just Received Millions for Major Upgrades
- 4 Air Travel Air Travel Is Chaos Right Now—You Can Salvage Your Summer Flight Plans With These Pro Tips
- 5 Air Travel Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?