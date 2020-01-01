Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Hotels in Kenya

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Nestled between the Indian Ocean and Lake Victoria, Kenya is home to some of the world’s most iconic wildlife and rugged landscapes, from the grassy plains of the Maasai Mara to the lush swamps of Meru National Park. Still, you won’t have to worry about roughing it during your stay. Kenya’s lodgings offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a boutique hotel in Nairobi, an eco-friendly lodge with stunning views, or a safari camp with luxurious tents, delicious food, and a swimming pool. Below, our list of the best places to bed down during your travels.
Save Place

Saruni Samburu

Kalama Community Conservancy, Kenya
Architects clearly had fun designing Saruni Samburu, an eco-lodge tucked away in the private Kalama Conservancy in central Kenya. Set on a giant outcropping of volcanic rock, stone serves as furniture and structure in the six spacious...
More Details >
Save Place

Loisaba Star Beds

Laikipia County, Kenya
What if you could spend the night in the middle of hundreds of acres of wild scrubland—where large herds of elephant graze, gazelles bound, and elusive leopards patrol—with nothing between you and the canopy of stars but a...
More Details >
Save Place

El Karama Lodge

6GGR6W43+QP, Nanyuki, Kenya
Just an hour’s drive from the busiest town in Laikipia County, El Karama Lodge feels like a world away. Set on 14,000 acres of private land, six cottages and two riverfront cabins are simply decorated with locally sourced stone and thatch...
More Details >
Save Place

Ol Pejeta Bush Camp

Ewaso Nyiro River Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya
Renowned for its modern conservation methods and work protecting endangered species, Ol Pejeta Conservancy has one more claim to fame: the last male northern white rhino in the world resides here. The 90,000-acre nonprofit is also home to all...
More Details >
Save Place

Angama Mara

Mara Triangle Narok East, Kenya
Safari veterans Steve and Nicky Fitzgerald spent their careers running more than 60 lodges for luxury travel company &Beyond before opening their own on an escarpment overlooking the billowing plains of the Masai Mara. With its...
More Details >
Save Place

andBeyond Bateleur Camp

Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
Why we love it: A secluded safari camp offering Old World luxury and connections to the local community

The Highlights:
- An ideal location for witnessing the Big Five and Kenya’s famous wildebeest migrations
- Classic safari style that...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Porini Lion Camp

Olare-Motorogi Conservancy, Maasai Mara, Kenya
If you’re looking for an off-the-beaten-path safari experience, Porini Lion Camp is the place for you. Nestled within the riverside Olare Motorogi Conservancy, the eco-friendly property is a feat of responsible tourism thanks to...
More Details >
Save Place

Giraffe Manor

Gogo Falls Road, Nairobi, Kenya
Families would be hard-pressed to find a more memorable place to stay than Giraffe Manor. Located in the leafy suburb of Langata, about a 30-minute drive from central Nairobi, the 1932 family home of a former candy baron was modeled on a Scottish...
More Details >
Save Place

OneFortyEight

94, Kikenni Dr, Nairobi, Kenya
A stay at OneFortyEight, in Nairobi’s Langata suburb, feels like hunkering down at your most stylish friend’s home. The former private residence has eight eclectic rooms that blend regional artwork, custom furnishings (by local fashion...
More Details >
Save Place

Lamu House

Kenyatta Rd, Lamu, Kenya
The ancient rhythms of daily life are palpable in Lamu’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that dates to the 14th century and is widely considered the best-preserved Swahili settlement in East Africa. Ideally situated on the waterfront,...
More Details >
Save Place

Che Shale

Lamu Road, Malindi, Kenya
The final mile of the drive from the resort town of Malindi to the secluded beachfront hotel Che Shale winds through lush vegetation and coconut-studded palms—a preview of the laid-back vacation that awaits you. The property itself is simple...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Travel News The Real Story Behind Venice’s Newly Crystal-Clear Canals
  2. 2 Travel News Quarantine. Self-Isolation. Lockdown. Shelter in Place. What’s the Difference?
  3. 3 Travel News Virtual Museum Tours, Performances, and Tutorials to Keep You (and Your Kids) Entertained at Home
  4. 4 Air Travel TSA Just Made Some Major Changes to Its Rules Due to Coronavirus
  5. 5 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Locked-Down Countries

More From AFAR

MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home
MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home
13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now
13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now
26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love
26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love
The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List
The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List