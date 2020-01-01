The Best Hotels in Kenya

Nestled between the Indian Ocean and Lake Victoria, Kenya is home to some of the world’s most iconic wildlife and rugged landscapes, from the grassy plains of the Maasai Mara to the lush swamps of Meru National Park. Still, you won’t have to worry about roughing it during your stay. Kenya’s lodgings offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a boutique hotel in Nairobi, an eco-friendly lodge with stunning views, or a safari camp with luxurious tents, delicious food, and a swimming pool. Below, our list of the best places to bed down during your travels.