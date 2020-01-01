Where are you going?
Top hoteles en la Cd de Oaxaca

Collected by Fernando Nava
Fernando Nava′s Wishlist
Casa de Las Bugambilias

Reforma 402, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Light and color are two words that best describe Casa de Las Bugambilias, or House of the Bougainvillea, a bed-and-breakfast inn in Oaxaca's Centro neighborhood. Every bit of the house, inside and out, is vibrant, thanks to vividly-hued textiles,...
Casa de Siete Balcones

Av. José María Morelos 800, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Oaxaca has no shortage of gorgeous colonial-era buildings; in fact, that's what draws many visitors to this stunningly beautiful Mexican city. But Casa de Siete Balcones, a seven-room boutique hotel, is particularly special, with unusually...
Azul de Oaxaca Hotel + Galeria

Calle de Mariano Abasolo 313, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Azul de Oaxaca Hotel + Galeria is among the numerous lodging options in the city's colonial Centro neighborhood, but the aesthetic of this hotel tends more toward the contemporary, even though it is housed within one of the city's typical...
Kleinmarkthalle Frankfurt

Hasengasse 5-7, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
This literally translates to "little market hall." There are all kinds of stands serving every kind of food you can imagine. My favorite stand in there was this classic sausage place. It was dirt cheap, and I hadn't ever heard of it. But my basic...
El Bazaar Sábado

Plaza San Jacinto 11, San Ángel TNT, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón, 01000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Once a separate municipality, San Ángel—in the city’s south, nestled into its western foothills—is a leafy, genteel enclave whose relative isolation adds a soigné feel (for better or worse) you won’t find in...
Zinco Jazz Club

Calle de Motolinia 20, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City's Centro Histórico has some fine bars, clubs, restaurants, and hotels where you can enjoy a copa or a cocktail, but if you're looking for a side of good jazz to go along with your drink, then, the place is Zinco. Housed inside the...
La Opera

5 de Mayo 10, Centro, 06000 Cuauhtemoc, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City has hundreds of watering holes, but perhaps none is more well-known than La Opera, which opened in 1876. Since then, a parade of famous, infamous, and not-so-famous guests has graced its bar (which was imported from New Orleans) and...
Ostia Antica

Viale della Stazione di Ostia Antica, 00119 Roma RM, Italy
Hop on the commuter train at Lido Station (next to the Piramide Metro stop) and make the 25-minute trip to Ostia Antica, Rome's ancient port town and administrative center. The teeming city of up to 100,000 residents is relatively well preserved...
Roman Forum

00186 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
The Roman Forum is where ancient Rome began. The sprawling archaeological park gives us just a hint of what the Roman Empire once was—a dominant and diverse society. The Forum itself was the political, social, religious, and commercial focal...
Palatino

Via di San Gregorio, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Palatine Hill was home to an early Roman settlement and had major significance for the city's history. Legend states that Romulus founded Rome on that hill in 753 B.C.E., and Romans even maintained a cult site sacred to the founding father for...
Capena

00060 Capena RM, Italy
The original settlement of Capena was founded on the site nowadays known as La Civitucola, some three kilometres north of present-day Capena. Ancient Capena was a thriving town, situated close to the Tiber river and the sanctuary and commercial...
