Top Attractions in the U.S. Virgin Islands

A trip to these islands, a kind of tropical paradise within the U.S., with its poetic ruins of sugar plantations, curved beaches lapped by clear blue waters, and green mountaintops, will leave you breathless with wonder—and eager to return.
Brewers Bay Beach, St. Thomas

Brewers Bay Beach, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Quiet, hidden beaches that once defined the Caribbean are still favored by discriminating travelers. Serene and blessed with a few basic facilities (including parking, restrooms, and changing areas, as well food trucks), Brewers Bay...
The Buccaneer, St. Croix

St Croix 00820, USVI
The Buccaneer has a long history. The colonial great house was built by Maltese knight Charles Martel in 1653. Located on a protected bluff, the house later became the home of Danish governor von Prock after Denmark’s 1733 purchase...
Camille Pissarro Gallery, St. Thomas

Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas 00801, USVI
Modest in keeping with the sometimes understated influence of its namesake, the Camille Pissarro Gallery is a rare treat in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. One of the original French Impressionist painters, Pissarro was born on the island in...
Cruzan Rum Distillery, St. Croix

3007 Hannah's Rest, Fredericksted, USVI 00840, USVI
Rum is the Caribbean’s signature spirit, its production documented in the region since colonial times. Just as there are dozens of varieties of rum, Caribbean travelers can select from a wide variety of rum distillery tours. The one...
Salt River Bay National Historic Park, St. Croix

2100 Church St, Christiansted, St Croix 00820, USVI
This national park is an ecological preserve with upland watersheds, mangrove forests, and estuarine and marine environments that support threatened and endangered species. The park also includes the Columbus Landing Site, a National Historic...
Coki Beach, St. Thomas

Coki Beach, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Small and picturesque Coki Beach is a favorite for its soft white sand and calm, crystal-clear water. While there's only limited shade here, umbrellas are available for rent, as are beach chairs, Jet Skis, diving and snorkeling equipment, and...
Cane Bay Beach, St. Croix

St Croix, USVI
Wide, sandy Cane Bay Beach, on St. Croix, has a lot going in its favor: The medium-size surf, full-service dive shop, barbecue grills, and fun sites to snorkel make the beach popular with families, kids, and even dogs. Choose simply to rent some...
Drake's Seat, St. Thomas

Rte 37, St Thomas 00802, USVI
One of the island's best lookouts, Drake's Seat offers a panoramic view of Magens Bay and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands to the east. The site is named for Sir Francis Drake, who is said to have kept watch over the harbor from this vantage...
Estate Whim Plantation Museum, St. Croix

52 Estate Whim, Frederiksted, VI 00840
The Estate Whim Plantation Museum, billed as the only sugar plantation museum in the Virgin Islands, is set on magnificently landscaped grounds occupying 12 acres of what was formerly a 150-acre property. The restored...
Isaac Bay, St. Croix

Isaac Bay, St Croix, USVI
You have two choices for how to access the beach at Isaac Bay: Either hike from Jack's Bay or arrive by boat. The hike is worth the extra effort. The breathtaking beach is home to nests of hawksbill and green turtles. (Keep your distance,...
Jack Bay, St. Croix

Jack Bay, St Croix, USVI
You won't find crowds on a beach that is accessible only by foot or boat. Hike to beautiful Jack Bay from Point Udall or from the east end of the beach at Grapetree Bay. Like beach at Isaac Bay, Jack Bay's is home to protected hawksbill and...
Mahogany Run Golf Course, St. Thomas

1 Mohogany Run N, St Thomas 00802, USVI
These links, designed by George and Tom Fazio, offer 18 challenging holes, including numbers 13, 14, and 15, which make up the spectacular “Devil’s Triangle" that skirt the rocky hillside's ledge above an ocean inlet. The views...
Point Udall, St. Croix

Rte 82, St Croix 00820, USVI
At Point Udall, on the east coast of St. Croix, a sundial called Millennium Monument was erected for the New Year's celebration in 2000. The stark sculpture represents the azimuth of the first sunrise of that year, the new millennium, at this...
Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas

Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas 00801, USVI

This intimate synagogue, built in 1833, is considered the oldest U.S. in continuous use (a hundred families still worship here). Visit the National Historic Landmark to find mahogany pews, ornate domes, and scrolls that survived a fire....

Duffy's Love Shack, St. Thomas

Red Hook Rd, Red Hook, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Duffy’s calls itself a “bar that serves great food.” Its brand of fruity tropical cocktails (some served in ceramic skulls) and casual fare seems somehow perfect for a relaxing Caribbean vacation. The restaurant claims to...
Hull Bay Beach, St. Thomas

Hull Bay, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Hull Bay Beach—on the north shore of St. Thomas, west of Magens Bay—has the wave action surfers crave. When there's a northern swell, the beach is considered the best surf spot on the island. The rest of the time you'll find...
Hawksnest Beach, St. John

St John 00830, USVI
One of St. John’s most beautiful seaside spots, Hawksnest Beach offers a beautiful and easy-to-reach locale with convenient parking, picnic tables, barbecue grills, and ample shade. That accessibility, alas, can mean crowds, so try to...
Government House, St. Thomas

21-22 Kongens Gade, Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas 00804, USVI
Constructed in 1867 as the meeting place for the Danish Colonial Council, Government House is used today as the office for the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Several works by Impressionist master Camille Pissarro, a native of St....
The Twisted Cork Café, St. Thomas

3525 Honduras St, St Thomas, VI 00802
Owners Bryan Lewis and Eric Gaspard recently opened the Twisted Cork Café, a wine-focused restaurant located in the historic Frenchtown district of Charlotte Amalie. The neighborhood, which is busy with cruise passengers during the...
Sandy Point Beach, St. Croix

Sandy Point, St Croix 00840, USVI
This three-mile beach, located near Frederiksted at the southwest end of St. Croix, is the longest in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Part of the 380-acre Sandy Point Wildlife Preserve, the beach is an important nesting area for the endangered...
Delly Deck, St. Thomas

Rte 30, Havensight, St Thomas 00802, USVI
The friendly vibe at Delly Deck makes island eatery an ideal spot for celebrating special occasions or just grabbing breakfast or lunch with friends and family. Considered by locals to be a landmark (it's been around for 40 years!),...
Magens Bay, St. Thomas

This beautiful one-mile stretch was donated to the people of the Virgin Islands by Arthur Fairchild, a benefactor of the islands who'd made his fortune on Wall Street before retiring here. The usually calm waters of the heart-shaped bay make the...
Blackbeard's Castle, St. Thomas

Lille Taarne Gade, Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas 00802, USVI

Yo, ho, ho and oh, my! Up on Government Hill, this watchtower, built circa 1678, is known as Blackbeard's Castle and is literally the stuff of legends. Although it's open for debate whether the notorious pirate ever used the...

The Tap Room, St. John

Mongoose Jct, St. John, VI 00830
The home of St. John Brewers, among the leaders of the recent craft-beer revolution in the Caribbean, is a must-stop for all beer lovers visiting St. John. At the Tap Room, you can sample the brewery's very latest beers, sometimes even while...
Trunk Bay, St. John

St John 00830, USVI

Often called one of the world's most beautiful beaches, Trunk Bay is a crescent of snow-white sand with a small green islet on the north side of the aquamarine lagoon. Part of the Virgin Islands National Park, Trunk Bay is known for...

Reef Bay Trail and Petroglyphs, St. John

Reef Bay Trail, St John 00830, USVI
The most popular trek in the St. John national park, this trail begins on Centerline Road and descends 937 feet through a shady forest. Along the way, hikers will encounter the remains of four sugar estates, as well as ancient petroglyphs, or...
Rhumb Lines, St. John

Cruz Bay, St John 00830, USVI
The 32 points of a compass face are called rhumb lines and in Cruz Bay, all those lines point to this Asian-influenced restaurant. Owned and operated by longtime St. John residents, Rhumb Lines is located inside a mini-mart. The restaurant's...
Native Arts and Crafts Cooperative, St. Thomas

Dronningens Gade, Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas 00801, USVI

Formerly the headquarters of the U.S. District Court in these parts, the low-slung brick building on the central waterfront now houses the island's best handicrafts display. The maze features 150 artisans selling everything from handmade...

