Top Attractions in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Whether you’re rolling with kids or hunting for a bar and DJ by the clear waters with other partygoers, the amenities at Yas Beach will be sure to accommodate your needs. It’s situated along Al-Raha Creek, an inlet off the Persian Gulf, and the first decision you’ll need to make here is whether you want a beach chair, a draped cabana, or a private chalet with an air-conditioned indoor lounge, a shower, a TV with karaoke, and a minibar. Or if you’re the restless type, you can just wander from the complex’s pizza bar, to the infinity pool, to the volleyball court...and, well, you get the idea. Take off on a Jet Ski to cruise the waterways surrounding Yas Island if all of the decision-making gets to be too much.