Top 10 Honolulu
Collected by Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert
2453 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
coming from NYC the time change in Hawaii was instantly felt. It is worth it to wake up at 5am to over look the sun shining on the gorgeous Waikiki beach
Pearl Harbor, HI 96701, USA
Every December 7 at Pearl Harbor, there is a memorial to those who died in the awful attacks that day in 1941. Survivors gather here, though fewer every year remain alive. Oil still rises from where the USS Arizona lies in the harbor. The horrific...
Pupukea Rd, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
The cultural site is home to Pu‘u o Mahuka, Oahu’s largest heiau, or ancient temple. The site has beautiful panoramic views, and you can look out to Waimea Bay, which is cool when the waves are big. —Hoku Haiku Off Pupukea Rd. This appeared in...
2552 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
The act of surfing borders on the spiritual here, and each of Oahu's four coasts has its own wave-riding culture. South Shore is the birthplace of modern surfing at Waikiki Beach; North Shore's winter swells can top 12 meters, or 39 feet (but the...
1525 Bernice St, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
The largest museum in Hawaii studies and preserves the history of the islands and the Pacific—for those interested in local culture, it's a must. The Victorian building originally housed family heirlooms from Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop,...
2913 Pali Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
Back in the 19th century, Queen Emma of Hawaii used to slip away to this summer retreat when she felt like a change from court formality. Today, the landmark is preserved in stately style by the Daughters of Hawaii. Inside it's an eclectic mix of...
Waialua, HI 96791, USA
Ancient Hawaiians believed their souls would leap into the spirit world from this lava shoreline on the western tip of Oahu. These days, people jump off here in gliders instead, soaking up views of the Waiʻanae coast to the south, Mokuleʻia to the...
2777 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
The second-oldest public aquarium in the United States, this classic attraction dates back to 1904 and has amassed 3,500 marine animals since then. The emphasis remains on aquatic life in the Pacific, including seahorses, giant clams, and deeply...
59 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Waimea Falls was once a kitschy theme park that featured cliff divers and hula dancers. Now peaceful nonprofit gardens reign here, alongside one of the best hikes in Oahu. The flat 1.6-kilometer (one-mile) trail barely lives up to...
