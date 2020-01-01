Toledo,Spain
Collected by Janet Beck
This 12-room lodge is built into a rocky outcropping with expansive views of an acacia-dotted plain. Some of the region’s best game viewing happens a short drive from the lodge. Sightings of leopards and klipspringers (a species of antelope) are...
Mbomo, Republic of the Congo
Since opening last August, two jungle camps, Ngaga and Lango, have become a gateway to the lesser-known tropics of Central Africa. Located on the edge of more than 3.3 million acres of parkland, the camp’s 12 raffia-thatched huts were inspired by...
Sesriem, Namibia
Safari outfitter andBeyond reopened 10 stone-and-glass villas in 2011 after a complete redesign. The night skies here are so pure, the area has earned status as an International Dark Sky Reserve. An astronomer leads stargazing sessions at the...
Olare Orok River, Masai Mara, Kenya
Eagle View’s nine tented suites opened a year ago on a ridge that overlooks a broad swath of savannah in the Mara Naboisho Conservancy. The camp pays a guaranteed income to each of the approximately 500 families who own the conservancy. Masai...
Malawi
Robin Pope Safaris recently debuted this property of eight bush chalets. Each has a sunken tub big enough for two. Green roofs are planted with indigenous grasses and aloe plants to keep rooms cool. Following the reintroduction of lions last year,...
A recent refurbishment has brought larger tents, Moroccan rugs, and four-poster campaign beds to this woodland property near the Makgadikgadi salt pans. A visit to the nearby meerkat conservation project is a must. From $430. 27/(0) 11-447- 1605....
Olare Orok River, Masai Mara, Kenya
Guests can view game from the bathtub of their futuristic orange tents at Sir Richard Branson’s latest African hospitality venture. The retreat opens in August, along the path of the Great Wildebeest Migration.
This island’s chimpanzee population has long attracted zoologists. Now, visitors can play Jane Goodall at Rubondo Island Camp’s eight cottages. An extensive library and talks by chimp researchers enhance the experience. From $620. 27/(0) 21-418-...
The innovative design of this six-villa camp set along the Luangwa River relies on crosswinds for cooling. Yoga classes, private pools, and leather furnishings are examples of Chinzombo’s resortlike amenities. From $575. 26/(0) 216-246- 025. This...
