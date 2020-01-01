Todos Santos
Collected by Heather Dillon Moreno
Calle Juarez/ Topete e Hidalgo Centro, Todos Santos - La Paz, Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur, 23300 La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
We had the most amazing breakfast in their beautiful and quaint back garden. I'm voting this the best Bloody Mary I've ever had. The cinnamon coffee was smooth and easy, and everyone's breakfast hit the spot. Spend a breakfast here and even a...
Save Place
Hidalgo y Juarez S/N, Centro, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
You might encounter this evolving collection of apparel, accessories, and furniture "popping up" here and there. Owner Linda Hamilton, interior designer, fashion stylist, and entrepreneur, has spent years traveling the world on a quest for...
Save Place
Miguel Hidalgo S/N, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Central Plaza is a lovely place to spend the day and watch the community wind down in the evening. During the day, the plaza is full of music and children playing, and the surrounding streets are full of restaurants, shops, and art galleries. As...
Save Place
Alvaro Obregon 12, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Every Thursday night during the months of November to June, San Jose de Cabo's galleries stay open late for Art Walk. You can join other art lovers on a casual stroll through the Art District's many galleries, enjoying work in various media from...
Save Place
One of the great pleasures of traveling in Mexico is visiting traditional local markets, which sell everything from produce and household goods to handcrafts and textiles. In San Jose del Cabo, the local artisans' market, or Plaza Artesanos, is...
