Todos Santos
Collected by Rose Ode
List View
Map View
Save Place
88 Cerro La Poza Todos Santos BCS MX 23300, Guaycura, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
There are two different kinds of whales that visit Baja each year, the humpback and the gray. The humpback can usually be spotted October through January, then again in April. The gray whale arrives from Alaska in late January and stays through...
Save Place
Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico
My mom lives near Todos Santos and when I visit, I like to stroll through stores that sell pinatas, eat fish and beans, and stop by the town cemetery. The cemetery looks like an ice cream shop display with bright colors lined up next to each...
Save Place
Hidalgo y Juarez S/N, Centro, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
You might encounter this evolving collection of apparel, accessories, and furniture "popping up" here and there. Owner Linda Hamilton, interior designer, fashion stylist, and entrepreneur, has spent years traveling the world on a quest for...
Save Place
Carretera Federal 19 KM 50, San Juan, 23390 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Baja Beans Roasting Company purchases beans from a family farm in Puebla and roasts them in a vintage coffee roaster in Todos Santos. Order a latte to sip in the café’s garden patio, or buy a bag of beans to bring home. Baja Beans Roasting...
Save Place
Calle Legaspi esquina, Av. Gral. Topete S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Come to the Guayacura Hotel's rooftop bar (Todos Santos), take in the view, and order the Margarita Limón as well as the Margarita Mango. Share both with a friend. Not only are they the best in town, the mix of salt and sweet is over the top! A...
Save Place
Calle Polar Pte. S/N, Tulum centro, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
One of the most unusual attractions of Riviera Maya is a unique network of natural freshwater pools, or cenotes, that connect to the longest underwater river system in the world. The Mayan people considered the cenotes to be sacred, believing them...
Save Place
It's no wonder that Jacques Cousteau referred to Baja's marine-rich waters as the "aquarium of the world." With some of the best spots on the planet to see marine wildlife, one of these experiences is provided by Fun Baja, an adventure travel...
Save Place
After a thrilling day of diving and snorkeling with sea lions at Los Islotes, our dive boat with Fun Baja headed over to Ensenada Grande, a remote and uninhabited beach located on the Sea of Cortez in Baja California, Sur. The water is bluer than...
Save Place
Isla del Espiritu Santo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
This archipelago off the coast of La Paz (which takes the name of the main island) is a protected UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. While the islands are uninhabited by humans save for a small fishing camp made of temporary structures, they’re home...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever