Calle Legaspi esquina, Av. Gral. Topete S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico

Come to the Guayacura Hotel's rooftop bar (Todos Santos), take in the view, and order the Margarita Limón as well as the Margarita Mango. Share both with a friend. Not only are they the best in town, the mix of salt and sweet is over the top! A...