Todos Santos
Collected by Kaz Brecher
List View
Map View
Save Place
Calle Álvaro Obregón 23300, Centro, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
This abacus-inspired device tracks how many beers you take from the honor bar located next to the rooftop jacuzzi at Casa Tota (www.hotelcasatota.com). Located in the heart of Todos Santos, this new hotel is outrageously affordable (rooms start at...
Save Place
Carretera Federal 19 KM 50, San Juan, 23390 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Baja Beans Roasting Company purchases beans from a family farm in Puebla and roasts them in a vintage coffee roaster in Todos Santos. Order a latte to sip in the café’s garden patio, or buy a bag of beans to bring home. Baja Beans Roasting...
Save Place
Hidalgo y Juarez S/N, Centro, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
You might encounter this evolving collection of apparel, accessories, and furniture "popping up" here and there. Owner Linda Hamilton, interior designer, fashion stylist, and entrepreneur, has spent years traveling the world on a quest for...
Save Place
Instituto Tecnológico Regional, La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
Two to three nights a week, the owner of Galería de Todos Santos, Michael Cope, hosts Michael’s at the Gallery, where no more than 30 guests are served Asian fusion dishes such as Thai sweet chili ribs. Michael’s at the Gallery, 52/(01)...
Save Place
Calle Benito Juárez S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
If you've ever heard the Eagles song "Hotel California," you've probably wondered whether it was inspired by a real-life equivalent. Eagles members have denied "Hotel California" is anything other than a metaphor, but that's never stopped visitors...
Save Place
Calle Legaspi esquina, Av. Gral. Topete S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Come to the Guayacura Hotel's rooftop bar (Todos Santos), take in the view, and order the Margarita Limón as well as the Margarita Mango. Share both with a friend. Not only are they the best in town, the mix of salt and sweet is over the top! A...
Save Place
Calle Juarez/ Topete e Hidalgo Centro, Todos Santos - La Paz, Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur, 23300 La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
We had the most amazing breakfast in their beautiful and quaint back garden. I'm voting this the best Bloody Mary I've ever had. The cinnamon coffee was smooth and easy, and everyone's breakfast hit the spot. Spend a breakfast here and even a...
Save Place
Calle Legaspi esquina Topete S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Hotel Guaycura sits in the town of Todos Santos, one of Mexico's so-called pueblos mágicos, or “magical towns.” One of the reasons for this designation can be seen right on-property at the hotel itself: the building it occupies...
Save Place
88 Cerro La Poza Todos Santos BCS MX 23300, Guaycura, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
There are two different kinds of whales that visit Baja each year, the humpback and the gray. The humpback can usually be spotted October through January, then again in April. The gray whale arrives from Alaska in late January and stays through...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever