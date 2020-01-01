To Teneriffa
Domhof 1, 52062 Aachen, Germany
The Cathedral of Aachen is one of the most famous examples of occidental architecture. It is the coronation church of more than 30 German kings, burial site of Charlemagne, major pilgrimage church and cathedral church of the Aachen diocese since...
Aachen, Germany
There are several Nobis bakeries/cafes in Aachen, Germany. They are very popular for their multitude of fresh breads they bake and delicious cakes and pastries. The list of hot drinks is pretty long and delicious looking. We had cappuccinos that...
6 Rue de la Grange Batelière, 75009 Paris, France
Passages were designed in the 19th century to give Parisians protection from muddy streets and horse-drawn vehicles. Some 20 of these covered walkways remain today, including the Passage Verdeau; they are an excellent way to journey back into...
2 Galerie de Montpensier, 75001 Paris, France
This beautiful courtyard, modern art installations, hundreds of Corinthian columned walkways and perfectly placed fountains and gardens, make the Palais Royal a photographer's playground. Personally, I can never get enough of the reflection...
1 Coulée verte René-Dumont, 75012 Paris, France
The Parisian alternative for the New York high line is La Promenade Plantée, in the 12th arrondissement. The promenade was the idea of Philippe Mathieux and Jacques Vergely, who turned over the former railway track which connected the Place de la...
Champ de Mars, 5 Avenue Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Nothing is a more powerful symbol of the City of Light than the Eiffel Tower. Designed by Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 Paris Exposition, it's one of the world's most-visited monuments, with nearly 7 million people ascending the 1,062-foot...
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
17320 Tossa de Mar, Girona, Spain
Tossa de Mar, along the Costa Brava, is just under two hours away from Barcelona by bus, but it feels worlds away. Even on an overcast evening, the quaint little town still manages to shine. Hotel Cap d'Or, on the edge of the main strip, is a...
Av. Costa Brava, 25, 17320 Tossa de Mar, Girona, Spain
Unlike many of the neighboring towns along Spain's Costa Brava, the fishing village of Tossa de Mar has managed to retain its simple, distinctly laidback charm. The narrow, cobbled streets of the old town still house funky paella dens and outdoor...
Plaça del Rei, 08397 Pineda de Mar, Barcelona, Spain
In the midst of entertaining tourists, he turns to me and smiles knowingly, whispering with his eyes: "Life is beautiful, my dear. Life is beautiful!"
08720 Vilafranca del Penedès, Barcelona, Spain
A perfect day trip if you're in Barcelona and are looking to see more. Take the train out to Penedès and visit the vineyards in the historic region of Catalunya. This shot was taken while touring the Torres Vineyards, world-renowned for their...
Carrer de Sant Magí, 1, 43004 Tarragona, Spain
Explore the Roman forum, the circus, the amphitheater and much more. Feel like in Italy but without the crowds!
Av. del Professor López Piñero, 7, 46013 València, Valencia, Spain
The City of Arts and Sciences (Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias) is one of Valencia's must-see spots and an ideal place to relax. Located just outside the city center, the buildings provide a modern contrast to Valencia's old, winding streets....
Carrer de Dénia, 37, 46006 València, Valencia, Spain
The exhibition space Hat Gallery features all kinds of art. Recent shows include: a multimedia exposition on femicide in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico; designs that one artist created for a local chocolate factory; and a collaboration presenting 40...
Carrer del Comte d'Almodóvar, 1, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
The baroque decor at Café de las Horas makes it a favorite among Valencianos for a cocktail (or two) before hitting clubs such as the indie Radio City or the Euro-style Giorgio et Enrico. Calle del Conde de Almodóvar 1, 34/963-917-336. This...
Valencia, Spain
Valencia is famed for its ceramics — Lladró is based here, and has a factory in town — but one of the more charming sights is the tiled art you’ll find on many street corners in Old Town. Known as “azulejos,” these painted tile signs advertised...
Plaça de l'Almoina, s/n, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
Its full name is “The Metropolitan Cathedral–Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady of Valencia,” but people will know what you mean if you just call it the Valencia Cathedral. Consecrated in the 13th century, the cathedral has what it claims to...
Valencia, Spain
In Old Town Valencia, the historic central district, many of the businesses have roll-up metal gates over their doors at night. But why leave them plain and unadorned when you could decorate them with bold, colorful art? Animals, fanciful figures,...
Valencia, Spain
This Calatrava-designed complex is dedicated to science and cultural propagation. Aptly named “city”, it feels like visitors are transported to a separate destination, a futuristic complex comprising five units: the Hemisfèric (IMAX cinema and...
Plaça de Santa Caterina, 6, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Sip horchata de chufa, a sweet drink made from tiger nuts—edible roots harvested from the chufa sedge plant—while seated at an elegant marble-topped table at Horchatería Santa Catalina. Coffees, sandwiches, pastries, and artisan chocolates are...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 27, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Watch as the chefs prepare and serve exquisite and unique versions of traditional Spanish and Valencian dishes in Quique DaCosta's diaphanous foodie haven on Joaquín Costa Street. The house cocktail, "Hola Mercatbar," is crisp but sweet, a...
Carrer d'Amadeu de Savoia, 14, 46010 València, Valencia, Spain
Enjoy the soothing properties of Valencia's Alameda hot spring housed in a neo-mudéjar building. The thermal waters, rich in sodium chloride, sulfates, calcium, and magnesium, bubble up from 663 meters beneath the surface at 42ºC, and are believed...
Plaça de la Ciutat de Bruges, s/n, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Centrally built in the middle of the Ciutat Vella, Mercado Central, or Mercat Central if you want to stick to the local version of Catalan is Valencia's go to market for Paella produce. Set in a magnificent Art Deco Building, it is home to about...
Calle del Historiador Martínez Ferrando, s/n, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain
This gorgeous, brick building features a facade adorned with ceramic tiles and stained glass, and houses stalls selling fresh fruit, fish, vegetables, cheese, and cured meat. You can also find restaurants and bars within its walls, along with...
Carrer de Xàtiva, 28, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain
Bull-fighting rarely leaves spectators without strong reactions, but whatever your attitude toward this particular Spanish tradition, you're bound to be impressed by the splendor and sheer size of Valencia's neoclassical bull-fighting ring and...
