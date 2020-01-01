To Russia with Love
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Bol'shaya Pushkarskaya Ulitsa, 10, Санкт-Петерург, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 197198
Frustrated by the lack of organic foods in Russia, Boris Akimov cofounded LavkaLavka, an online store that sells local produce and heritage goods. LavkaLavka supports farmers who bring back once-forgotten foods such as burbot liver, a 19th-century...
Central District, Riga, LV-1050, Latvia
This monument was built in 1935 to commemorate the Latvian War of Independence against Russia that ended in 1920. Interestingly, the monument was not torn down after the Soviets retook control of Latvia in 1940. Besides being a significant...
Vyborgsky District, St Petersburg, Russia
By Nick Marmet
In a palace that dates back to 1820, the Four Seasons St. Petersburg opens this fall. Suites offer terraces that overlook St. Isaac’s Cathedral (by Auguste de Montferrand, the same architect who designed the palace). The hotel has a...
Tverskaya St, 3, Moskva, Russia, 125009
O2 Lounge atop the Ritz Carlton has a great view of Red Square. After a day on your feet, it is nice to go up, have a drink and talk about all that you experienced during the day and planning your night’s activities.
Palace Square, 2, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
Affectionately called the "Venice of the North" by some of its citizens, this vantage point hints at why. St. Petersburg is a city full of canals. Look for the Japanese Embassy just due east of the Hermitage and you'll find this place.
Theatre Square, 1, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
One of the great things to do in St. Petersburg Russia is to spend an evening enjoying the opera at the historic Mariinsky Theater. They also have ballet and musical theater but we chose Boris Godunov (without Natasha- LOL) during the White Nights...
