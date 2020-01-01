To do-
4001 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Outerlands is an Outer Sunset institution. The small restaurant near Ocean Beach serves local, organic cuisine in a rustic-chic setting. Covered floor-to-ceiling in warm, rough-hewn wood, the interior invites lingering over an artisan cocktail or...
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
The craggy-rock view from the top of the staircase out to the Point Reyes National Seashore looks just fine from the top. But you didn't drive all this way to stand at the top while everyone else descends to see the historic Point Reyes...
216 Lavender St, Singapore 338777
When I asked some locals where to eat late-night, I was directed to the Lavender Street Food Court. I passed on the turtle soup and instead feasted on dim sum and the famous Singapore chilli crab.
#01, 1 Kadayanallur St, 04 Maxwell Food Centre, Singapore 069184
Devout foodies flock to the hawker stands in Singapore, one of the world's cleanest cities. Check out the tasty Hainanese Chicken Rice at the famous Maxwell Food Centre; you'll want to find the Tian Tian stall. Explore the other stands and...
204 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428903
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
From the outside, San Giorgio looks like one of Greece’s ubiquitous whitewashed homes. Inside, traditional Greek textiles and locally made furniture adorn the 33 unfussy rooms. Most feature rough-hewn wooden dressers, large circular jute...
403 Rue de La Kasbah، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
The tiny coastal village of Oualidia’s low-key vibe makes it a popular retreat from Marrakech as well as the go-to spot for surfers—novice or otherwise. La Sultana, set against the flamingo-dotted Oualidia lagoon, has 11 rooms and suites that...
151 New Bridge Road 91 Upper Cross Street Singapore 059443/058362 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059443
Whether on a rooftop, by the water, or in a local hawker center, dining outdoors is one of the perks of a city with balmy temperatures year-round. Check out Privé on Keppel Island and snag a table on its large outdoor patio, near a marina of...
1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178
The Fullerton Hotel sits on the site of a former fort, which also served as a lighthouse for ships coming into Singapore to unload or refuel. The lighthouse beacon is now in a museum but climb the spiral staircase from the Fullerton's Lighthouse...
1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178
Opened at the mouth of the Singapore River in 1928 to celebrate 100 years since Singapore's British founding, the Fullerton Hotel was, at the time, the largest and most expensive building in the Lion City. It served as the General Post Office,...
