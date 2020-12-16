Three weeks in morocco
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
I spent three weeks in Morocco and while it wasn't enough to discover everywhere -- we did go a lottawhere!
Situated not far from Meknes, between Fes and Rabat, the Roman ruins of Volubilis stand as a testament to a culture that changed the world forever. In the fertile area that the ruined city is located, it's difficult to remember you're in Morocco....
N9, Morocco
The distance between Ouarzazate and Marrakech is only 200km (125 miles) but the drive on the N9 through the High Atlas Mountains can take as long as four hours. The winding road, full of switch backs and featuring such scenery as to make one's jaw...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Avda. Zone Touristique B.P, 138, Boumalne Dadès, Morocco
From their website, "At an altitude of 1612m, surrounded by majestic mountains at the very spine of the Atlas range, whose impressive ravines stretch out to the winds in the sky, the Xaluca Dades Hotel, enjoys a panoramic view of the Dades Valley,...
Aït Benhaddou, Morocco
We set off not long before sunset, from the "new" village across the river. Passing over a modern bridge, I didn't feel at first like this trek in Morocco was much different than any other. Then the terrain changed, I had to pay more attention to...
3 Rue de la Liberté, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
When I walked in, I was stunned to find modern decor reminiscent of a city more like LA, than Marrakech; modern decor so unlike that of a normal French restaurant yet that's what the establishment purported to be. Chairs reminded me of an Eames...
Derb Assehbi, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Opened in 1946 as a restaurant (where the famous regulars included Churchill and Hemingway), La Maison Arabe later expanded to a small hotel, then grew again under its current French-Italian owner. Today, it features 26 garden- or patio-view rooms...
87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
While in Marrakech we took a four hour cooking class at a beautiful Riad just outside the old town center. The five of us spent the afternoon touring the spice markets, learning about traditional foods, and cooking a huge feast. My favorite part...
Quartier Ain Noqbi, Fès, Morocco
Some travelers are exhausted by the haggling in the souks of Morocco, by the barely-organized chaos of the medinas. In Fes, the stunning mosaic tile creations that are so typical all over the country can be bought directly from the artisans who...
El Keddane, Fes, Morocco
Deep in the maze that is the city of Fes, lies Dar Anebar. It is both a restaurant and a Riad. With a traditional courtyard that has a fountain and multiple dining rooms off the main area, there are plenty of "nooks and crannies" hiding delightful...
Sidi Yahya La Palmeraie, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
French-owned Club Med has two properties in Marrakech. One is very near the old medina mere moments from the souk and the other is in the palatial Palmeraie area farther from historic Marrakech. I am not usually an all-inclusive traveler. It's not...
7 Derb el Magana, Fes, Morocco
When Mike Richardson exploded ontothe fairly limited Fes dining scene in 2007, he took the medina by storm. Suddenly there was someplace where locals, tourists, and a handful of resident expats could convene. They came to view exhibitions by...
Rue Yves St Laurent By A-Maps، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
In 1923, the artist Jacques Majorelle acquired a four-acre plot of land just outside the center of Marrakech. Inspired by numerous travels around the country to paint scenes of village life, and funded by painting more illustrious portraits such...
