Three Perfect Days in San Diego
Collected by Jessica Legg
Save Place
2220 India St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
If you and your friends are looking for something interesting and different to do in the Gaslamp in San Diego, you should definitely sign up for the "Brothels, Booze and Bites" culinary tour. As the name suggests, the tour includes food and beer...
Save Place
400 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
San Diego is so pretty at night, with the lights reflecting in the water. If you're staying downtown, just head over to Sea Port Village to the North and/or South Embarcadero Parks. Both parks encircle the Embarcadero Marina. Personally, I think...
Save Place
616 J St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Jsix is a beautifully decorated restaurant located in the Gaslamp District in San Diego. Every dish is made from scratch, using ingredients from local farms. On Sunday mornings, one-hour yoga classes are held up on the the rooftop. On the weekend...
Save Place
804 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
If you want to check out where the San Diego locals hang out, you have to stop by Bootlegger, located on the border of Gaslamp. The bar itself is unique, with a beautiful stone top and lined with hand-carved wooden panels imported from Mexico....
Save Place
777 G St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Noble Experiment is one hip place to have a drink in the Gaslamp neighborhood of San Diego. This under-the-radar bar is located inside the Neighborhood restaurant and the well hidden door is in the back, near the bathrooms. They've taken a stack...
Save Place
Sunset Cliffs, San Diego, CA 92107, USA
To me, an oasis is anywhere or anything that allows you to process your thoughts, ignore your thoughts, or toss them to the wind. As a college student in San Diego, the place I would most often retreat was Sunset Cliffs. Sitting along the coast...
Save Place
Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, USA
A 1,200-acre green space filled with museums, theaters, and gardens, Balboa Park is the center of art and culture in San Diego. It’s also one of the city’s most historic sites, built for the Panama–California exhibition in 1915. While the museums...
Save Place
660 K St #7036, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Save Place
901 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Vin De Syrah is a hidden place found below street level on 5th Ave in the Gaslamp District. To get here, you descend a level of stairs that takes you to what looks like a door with an owl painted on it. That is not the door—to your left will be a...
Save Place
San Diego, CA, USA
Just a short drive north from downtown San Diego, the 2,000-acre Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve offers an idea of what Southern California looked like before its coastlines were developed. Experience the area by taking a short walk from the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25