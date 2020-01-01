This Is My South
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
There's so much more than Civil War and fried chicken to the Southern USA. It has a deep culinary history that has influenced the cuisines of the rest of the country. There are homes dating back to the 1800s and even modern skylines standing next to them. Read more at thisismysouth.com.
700 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
This boutique hotel doubles as a contemporary art museum. Founders Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson wanted somewhere to store their growing art collection while helping revitalize downtown Louisville, so they opened a hotel with rotating public...
416 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
This city is a new destination for food pilgrims. At Pasture (shown above), nibble from small plates of creamy pimento cheese on Ritz crackers; at the Roosevelt, try the rutabaga gratin with peanut sauce; then pick up some Rappahannock River...
1309 Raleigh Ave, Norfolk, VA 23507, USA
Smartmouth brewery is the newest addition to Virginia's craft beer scene, and is quickly drawing a local following. Offerings include their 3 flagship varieties: Murphy's Law Amber Ale, Alter Ego Saison, Rule G IPA, as well as a rotation of season...
2252 Indian River Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456, USA
Set in the bucolic farmland of Virginia Beach minutes from several beaches the Country Villa Bed and Breakfast is a great respite away from the crowds on the boardwalk. On your way to the inn you'll pass horse farms and rows of strawberries and...
2 E Walnut St, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
As the name implies, Grape + Bean is a local favorite for those looking to purchase quality wine and coffee. Both its Alexandria locations also sell a premium selection of beers, teas, specialty beverages, and gourmet snacks. The stores have an...
800 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Teaism is a collection of D.C. restaurants that serves a variety of high-quality teas and tasty fare with an Asian twist. The menu offers dishes that cater to all types of diets: omnivore, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. The newest and largest...
Mt Vernon, VA, USA
Frequently visited by many tourists to the D.C. area, I wanted to come here as an adult. Having grown up in D.C., you often take for granted the historical sites that are only a short drive away. Now that I live in Florida, and with a more mature...
309 Middle St, Washington, VA 22747, USA
Chef Patrick O’Connell opened his country restaurant out of a former gas station in 1978 and rave word-of-mouth reviews soon made it “destination dining.” He opened rooms in 1984 and a few years later, it became a member of the...
2819 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716, USA
I'd gone purely for the music. Each autumn the Museum of Appalachia hopes the three-day Tennessee Fall Homecoming, a festival that showcases bluegrass and old-time - and mountain crafts. After tasting a little donkey-milled sorghum (sweet, odd...
222 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Rhinestones, tassels, boots so pointy they'd make toes bleed...what more could you expect from Nashville's monument to the music that made it famous? Well, plenty more, as it turns out. The Hall of Fame contains some seriously impressive artifacts...
Newfound Gap, Tennessee 37738, USA
Driving through the Great Smoky Mountains between North Carolina and Tennessee is a tease for the outdoors-lover who enjoys experiencing the land by foot. Lucky for you, the Appalachian Trail intersects US Hwy 441/71 at Newfound Gap where you can...
Finding my way in Oak Mountain State Park was one of the most beautiful and intense hikes I have ever been on. The incredible waterfall at the end was definitely worth the soreness I had to endure for the next week.
2555 Sea Island Pkwy, St Helena Island, SC 29920, USA
This beachfront state park features camping spaces, trails, ample fishing spots, and a functional lighthouse. Bike rentals are also available just before the bridge onto the island. Pack a picnic lunch and beach chairs if you visit for the day. On...
505 Railroad Ave Ste 100, North Augusta, SC 29841, USA
By all means, eat some grits 'n' greens down South...but don't fall into the trap of thinking that all local food is fried when traveling in the region. Check out Manuel's--one of the culinary highlights along the Savannah River in Hammond's...
102 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Celebrity chef Paula Deen's famed restaurant, The Lady and Sons, has become a landmark in beautiful downtown Savannah. Located at the corner of Whitaker and Congress Streets, the restaurant has become a must-do for foodies wanting a taste of some...
8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221, USA
You can eat other things at Loveless Cafe, but if you don't try the flaky buttery biscuits, you're missing out. Carol Fay Ellison started at Loveless as a dishwasher in 1979. She graduated to the stove a few years later and reigned supreme as The...
6 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Nothing makes me happier than stumbling upon a really great bookstore, and this one in Savannah takes the cake! While strolling down East Liberty Street in gorgeous Savannah—my favorite of all the beautiful Southern cities—my husband...
12 College St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
On a recent visit to Asheville, North Carolina, I was anxious to try some of the great restaurants I'd heard about. In the end though, my husband and I found ourselves gravitating back to the same restaurant over and over again - breakfast, lunch,...
13 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Felix Meana and Katie Button, veterans of elBulli in Spain, converted Asheville’s former downtown bus depot into a stylish tapas bar. Curate means to cure oneself, which diners can do with traditional Spanish dishes such as Catalan sausage...
3300 Evans to Locks Rd, Martinez, GA 30907, Martinez, GA 30907, USA
Trees by the river, draped in Spanish Moss--never gets old; each time I visit Georgia, my favorite place to go for a run is on the trails between the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal--this is an ecological convergence zone, where the...
