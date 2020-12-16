Think Green: Amsterdam Parks

When people think green in Amsterdam, they typically think Vondelpark. While our 118+-acre oasis is the jewel in the city's outdoor crown, the Dutch capital encompasses 30+ open spaces offering relief from urban buzz. Laced with trees, ponds, cafés and children's facilities, Amsterdam's parks also are the stage for events like Amsterdam Roots Festival and Appelsap Fresh Music Festival. Throughout summer, performances in Vondelpark and Amsterdamse Bos showcase talent for audiences of all ages.