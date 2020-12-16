Where are you going?
Think Green: Amsterdam Parks

Collected by Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert
When people think green in Amsterdam, they typically think Vondelpark. While our 118+-acre oasis is the jewel in the city's outdoor crown, the Dutch capital encompasses 30+ open spaces offering relief from urban buzz. Laced with trees, ponds, cafés and children's facilities, Amsterdam's parks also are the stage for events like Amsterdam Roots Festival and Appelsap Fresh Music Festival. Throughout summer, performances in Vondelpark and Amsterdamse Bos showcase talent for audiences of all ages.
Vondelpark

1071 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beloved by locals and popular with tourists, the Vondelpark is a 120-acre oasis of green in buzzing Amsterdam, southeast of the Leidseplein. Opened in 1865 as the Nieuwe Park, it was later renamed after 17th-century Dutch playwright Joost van den...
Museumplein

What's not to like about Museumplein? In summer, it's as chill as Vondelpark, with picnickers playing instruments and getting high on the lawn. Add more grass and the field becomes stoners' heaven as well as a magnet for art aficionados. The...
Museumplein

Museumplein, 1071 DJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
On bright, cold days from late November through February, Museumplein is transformed into a wintry wonderland, with an ice rink, holiday market and craft-making displays. With the mighty Rijksmuseum as a backdrop, join locals in favorite outdoor...
Begijnhof

Begijnhof 29, 1012 WT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Escape the bustle of the city by ducking into the quiet courtyard garden of Begijnhof. Located just a few minutes on foot from the Koningsplein and the Singel canal, this tranquil oasis dates back at least as far as the 14th century. Look among...
Marnix Bowl

Marnixstraat, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Taking a cue from America's ubiquitous concrete parks, Amsterdam now has its own Marnix Bowl, so-called (duh!) because it's set in a pretty neighborhood park on Marnixstraat, on the western edge of the Jordaan. On a fair day, you'll find...
