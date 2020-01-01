Things to See & Do from Port Arthur
One of Tasmania's top tourist attractions is the crumbling ruins of a penal colony, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the penitentiary, where 60 stone buildings remain, for a sobering glimpse into the brutal lives of the 12,500...
In the landscape around Port Arthur, sclerophyll forest (typical Australian vegetation, with spiky, drought-tolerant leaves) meets hard dolerite rock in Tasman National Park. The park covers more than 100 square kilometers (about 40 square...
This unusual contemporary art museum is located in a series of dimly lit caverns and tunnels built into the side of a cliff in Berriedale, a Hobart suburb. Inside, mind-bending installations include a stinky model of the human digestive...
For a different side to the convict story, visit the Cascades Female Factory to learn about the tragic plight of Australia’s convict women. The Heritage Tour, offered five times per day, takes visitors to the workhouse's...
Tour one of the world’s southernmost distilleries, William McHenry & Sons, in Port Arthur, to taste small-batch whiskey, gin, and vodka made with pure water from springs on the property. Be sure to try McHenry's...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
- 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
- 3 Travel News Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
- 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
- 5 Museums + Galleries The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum