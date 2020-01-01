Where are you going?
Things to See & Do from Port Arthur

Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Port Arthur Historic Site

Arthur Hwy, Port Arthur TAS 7182, Australia

One of Tasmania's top tourist attractions is the crumbling ruins of a penal colony, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the penitentiary, where 60 stone buildings remain, for a sobering glimpse into the brutal lives of the 12,500...

Tasman National Park

Tasmania, Australia

In the landscape around Port Arthur, sclerophyll forest (typical Australian vegetation, with spiky, drought-tolerant leaves) meets hard dolerite rock in Tasman National Park. The park covers more than 100 square kilometers (about 40 square...

Museum of Old and New Art (MONA)

655 Main Rd, Berriedale TAS 7011, Australia

This unusual contemporary art museum is located in a series of dimly lit caverns and tunnels built into the side of a cliff in Berriedale, a Hobart suburb. Inside, mind-bending installations include a stinky model of the human digestive...

Cascades Female Factory

16 Degraves St, South Hobart TAS 7004, Australia

For a different side to the convict story, visit the Cascades Female Factory to learn about the tragic plight of Australia’s convict women. The Heritage Tour, offered five times per day, takes visitors to the workhouse's...

William McHenry & Sons

229 Radnor Rd, Port Arthur TAS 7182, Australia

Tour one of the world’s southernmost distilleries, William McHenry & Sons, in Port Arthur, to taste small-batch whiskey, gin, and vodka made with pure water from springs on the property. Be sure to try McHenry's...

