Things to See & Do from Burnie

Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park

Tasmania, Australia

Saddle-shaped Cradle Mountain is the state’s most popular peak and the starting point for the 64-kilometer (40-mile), six-day Overland Track. For day-trippers, there are quicker walks, including the Dove Lake Loop, which traverses temperate...

Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden

55 Breffny Rd, Romaine TAS 7320, Australia

Known internationally for its 22,000 rhododendrons, plus a curated collection of plants and trees organized into “countries”—complete with purpose-built lakes, waterfalls, bridges and gazebos—Emu Valley is a tranquil way to...

Burnie Regional Art Gallery

The Burnie Regional Art Gallery, opened in 1978, features a small but strong holding of drawings, prints, photos, watercolors and gouache paintings by such leading Australian names as Bea Maddock, Sidney Nolan and Brett Whiteley. Nodding to the...

Hellyers Road Distillery

One of eight Tasmanian distilleries specializing in single-malt whiskey, Hellyers Road is Burnie’s local drop, and the top-selling whiskey in Australia. In addition to the Scottish-style stuff, Hellyers Road produces smooth vodka and warming...

Wings Wildlife Park

Playing host to a large population of Tasmanian wildlife—plus American bison, monkeys and aquatic creatures including albino rainbow trout—Wings is a surprising find in this remote corner of Australia’s most remote...

