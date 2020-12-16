Where are you going?
Things to do in Morristown

Collected by Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor
During the American Revolutionary War, Morristown, New Jersey, twice served as the winter quarters of George Washington and the Continental Army. Today’s visitors can enjoy a number of family-owned restaurants and other businesses.
evolvink

2 Lackawanna Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
The days when tattoo parlors were viewed as dubious shore leave destinations are long gone. So goes the philosophy at evolvInk, a body art studio whose ambiance represents the polar opposite of that dingy, hole-in-the-wall stereotype. An...
Acorn Hall

68 Morris Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
One of several edificial “highlights” on Morris Avenue, Acorn Hall is a well-preserved upper-middle class home that was built in 1853. The style is Italianate, reflecting the resurgence of Italian renaissance architecture that was all the rage in...
Morristown Farmers Market

10 Wilmot St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Ask the chefs at any Morristown restaurant and many will tell you that their ingredients are locally sourced. They aren’t doing it to comply will current “farm to table” trends. They’re doing it because here it makes sense, as it has for hundreds...
Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Disillusioned with modern life? But not so much so that you want to quit your corporate gig and sell your midtown apartment just yet? I recommend getting your hands dirty at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm, a working farm that still uses...
Sweet Lucy's Bakery

56 South St A, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Tracy Silverman opened Sweet Lucy’s on South Street in 2011. Before starting her own bakery, Tracy worked in finance, which makes her at least the fourth person I know of who has made the transition from banker to baker. Seriously, it’s some kind...
Elliott's Flower Shoppe

172 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
A number of businesses in Morristown favor the deliberately archaic spelling of “shoppe.” Few, however, are as justified in this nod to the past as Elliott’s Flower Shoppe. The Morris Street florist has been serving the community since 1895. Not...
Enjou Chocolat of Morristown, Inc.

8 Dehart St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
In business since 1983, Enjou Chocolat specializes in customized chocolate creations. Owner/founder Wendy Taffet has over 50,000 different molds at her disposal, which she expertly employs to manufacture confectioneries in every shape–from...
Cheeks Boutique

14 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Ideal for women who like their fashion and accessories to have a little more personality, Cheeks Boutique’s wares are stylish and sensuous. Pieces are hand-selected by Cheeks owner, Kimberly A. Grant, a professional stylist and interior decorator....
A Taste of Turkey

43 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Those expecting flaky baklava or succulent slices of döner will be disappointed when they walk into A Taste of Turkey. This initial dismay will quickly morph into wonder, since this South Street store specializes in breath-taking pieces of Turkish...
Del's Novelty & Party Supply Co

Right across from the Morristown train station you’ll find Del’s Novelty, a family-owned party supply store that’s been here since 1949. Two well-stocked rooms offer goods like streamers, wigs, cartoon-print plates and a vast supply of classic...
Jockey Hollow

Tempe Wick Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
If you like imagining rugged men in colonial garb camping in the woods, a trip to Jockey Hollow may be just the thing. Here’s where the Colonial Army spent two harsh winters during the American Revolutionary War. Be sure to explore the log cabins,...
Fort Nonsense

30 Washington Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Need to get in shape? What better way than to put in a proper hill run? One of the best places to do it in Morristown is on Fort Nonsense Hill, a Morristown National Historical Park site. The actual fort is long gone, but the strategic aptitude of...
Thomas Paine Statue

When in Morristown, it’s only common sense to visit the statue of Thomas Paine in Burnham Park. In the United States, the émigré statesman is somewhat underrepresented on the memorial front: only two statues exist. This one was unveiled on July...
Fishing on Sunrise Lake

Sunrise Lake, Mendham, NJ 07945, USA
While one end of Sunrise Lake is dominated by gleeful kids in summer, the other is (more scarcely) populated by patient anglers. Come at the right time of day, usually dawn or dusk, and be rewarded with any number of bass, sunfish, pike or...
Swimming in Sunrise Lake

Sunrise Lake, Mendham, NJ 07945, USA
If you’re visiting Morristown in summer, you may very well want to go for a dip. For lap-swimmers and ichthyophobes, there’s Burnham Park Pool. Others can continue traveling west on Mendham Road until they reach Sunrise Lake, a local-favored...
Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
The Mayo Performing Arts Center is Morristown’s community theatre, and has been since 1937. Acts range from stand-up comedy to ballet, and impressive bookings are guaranteed across numerous genres. Check the upcoming schedule on the Center’s...
Morristown Green

10 N Park Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
No visit to Morristown should fail to include a stop at the old town square, known locally as the Green. This small two-acre park is still the city center, as it has been for almost three centuries. Once the site of public executions, the Green...
Morris Ave

Morris Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
It’s not a long walk from Acorn Hall to the Ford Mansion, or vice versa. In fact, it should only take a few minutes. All the more reason then to check out the beautiful homes on Morris Avenue. Keep your eyes peeled for this immaculate timber frame...
Ford Mansion/Washington's Headquarters Museum

30 Washington Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Built just prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Ford Mansion on Morris Avenue was brand new when George Washington made it his headquarters during the winter of 1779-1780. No doubt the General had a lot on his mind during...
Morristown Deli

4109, 7 Elm St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
A local favorite since 1978, Morristown Deli is a family business that takes “dog friendly” to another level. If you don’t know what a doggie high chair is, ask someone working here and you’ll find out. For us homo sapiens, Morristown Deli is an...
The Artist Baker

16 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Everything is made from scratch at The Artist Baker, which feels oddly like it was transplanted from San Francisco. (Is it the hillside location?) Okay, the SF-vibe may be entirely inside this reviewer’s head, but one can’t have any illusions...
Sebastian's The Steakhouse

80 Elm St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Enthusiastic carnivores have a plenty of options in Morristown, but Sebastian’s predates the recent steakhouse boom. Framed by the exposed brick of the main dining room, a mosaic depicting Morristown Station one hundred years ago (complete with a...
South Street Creamery

146 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Located right in the middle of Morristown’s main drag, South Street Creamery Café is a family-owned ice cream parlor that’s been a local favorite since 1999. There are savory options on offer, like fresh soups and paninis, but the homemade ice...
Grand Cafe

42 Washington St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
The Orient Express has gone brick and mortar. With its tuxedoed waiters, crystal chandeliers and baroque napkin folds, The Grand Cafe is a nod to old-world luxury. Expect French cuisine with slight Asian and American touches, and an affable...
Don's

90 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Nostalgic for the kind of burger drive-in joint your pops went to? Look no further than Don’s. This retro slice of pure Americana is modeled after the original Don’s Drive-In in Livingston, New Jersey, which closed in 1993. The menu is a...
Cafe on the Green

Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
As its name implies, this stylish little café is located right on the Morristown Green, the town’s historic center. At Café on the Green, they make their own gelato, while serving lighter fare to satisfy your inner Francophile. In the front...
Blue Morel

2 Whippany Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Raw bar fanatics, your cup runneth over. Situated adjacent to the Westin Governor Morris Hotel, the Blue Morel is a fine dining establishment offering an enviable fresh seafood menu, and other highlights of New American cuisine. Although select...
Jungle Juice

151 Morris St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
The name may recall some less-than-wholesome libations, but Jungle Juice in Morristown is juice bar ideal for any health-conscious customer. Walk in and be greeted by the wafting aroma of freshly sliced fruit. Catering available on request.
Sona Thirteen

13 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
A favorite local hangout of the young and sometimes boisterous, Sona Thirteen is Morristown’s take on the modern Irish pub. This is definitely a beer place, as evidenced by a second bar specializing solely in craft brews. The high ceilings and...
David Todd's City Tavern

150 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
No matter if you’re an oenophile, beer person, or strict martini drinker, you will feel well taken care of in David Todd’s. This casually sophisticated bar and restaurant on South Street caters to a mature clientele with equally mature tastes. The...
End of Elm

140 Morris St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
The wait is over. There’s a gastropub in Morristown. Located literally a stone’s throw from the train station (please don’t put this to the test), End of Elm was started by a couple of local restaurateurs who felt there was demand for a locale...
