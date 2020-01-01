things to do
Collected by Nancy McAtee
216 Okuti Valley Rd, Okuti Valley 7591, New Zealand
A farm-style experience about an hour from Christchurch, Okuti Garden caters to travelers who love to create and play. An art box encourages crafting; “tree circles” are great for yoga and meditation; and a small lake features a boat...
71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
For such a remote region, Big Sur has more than its share of amazing places to stay. One of the most unique is Treebones Resort, nestled high in the foothills of South Big Sur overlooking the Pacific. The off-the-grid property offers 16 signature...
7485 Virgelle Ferry Rd N, Loma, MT 59460, USA
Eight miles of gravel road away from an already lonely stretch of highway in Central Montana, the Virgelle Mercantile Bed and Breakfast offers quiet comfort. Well, mostly quiet. If you choose to sleep outside in the sheep wagon or one of the...
52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Among the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this...
Delicia, Ecuador
About 80 miles from Quito, this eco lodge in the sky is owned by 12 campesino families, who are regenerating 1800 acres of now-protected forest. Santa Lucia Cloud Forest Reserve offers lodge accommodations as well as beautiful wood-and-glass...
Beaulieu Rd, Lyndhurst SO43 7FZ, UK
Add a day to your next trip to London, and stay at Lime Wood, a hotel set within New Forest National Park. Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett and Lime Wood head chef Luke Holder set a menu driven by locally farmed and foraged ingredients, such...
El Chaltén, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
The small town of El Chalten in southern Patagonia has been called the trekking capital of the world due to its proximity to Mt. Fitz Roy and Cerro Torre, two of South America’s most rugged peaks. It’s also the jumping-off point to reach Aguas...
Whitewater, WI, WI, USA
If these cabins could talk, their stories would reveal tales of prohibition, Polish immigrants, and Latvian priests. Rustic cabins, canvas tents, and a teepee now showcase a jumble of old books, antique lanterns, and the odd chipmunk. Guests can...
1634 18th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
You've got two options: a drink at Wynkoop Brewing Company, or a wander through the Denver Modern Art Museum. I chose wrong. It took half a dozen pints of Cowtown Milk Stout to wash away the memory of that museum's dreadful third floor exhibition....
1600 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
It’s rumored that Stephen King was inspired by this moody deco landmark when he wrote about the hotel bar in The Shining. The Cruise Room in the historic Oxford Hotel is an authentic post-Prohibition bar with its original chrome and neon,...
