Things That Make You Go Hmmm..
Collected by Bethany Salvon & Randy Kalp , AFAR Ambassador
Quirky. Unusual. Different. Amazing. Here's a collection of some of the most unique places and things you can see and experience around the world!
253, Taiwan, New Taipei City, Shimen District, 下員坑路33之6號
Located in the Guanyinshuan National Scenic Area in New Taipei, Taiwan's Yehlio Geopark showcases an otherworldly landscape that is not to be missed. It is the only place in the world where you can see the geological features present in this park,...
In Bisbee, Arizona, a quirky mile-high mining town not far from the Mexican border, you'll come across this façade on winding Tombstone Canyon Rd, just north of the Victorian center--unlikely art including etch-a-sketches and firemen's helmets....
Manhattan, NY 10036, USA
Summed up by the phrase, 'the city that never sleeps,' New York is electric no matter the time of day. There is always a constant buzz in the background, kind of like the hiss you once heard between songs on your favorite cassette tapes. At any...
23570 Arnold Dr, Sonoma, CA 95476, USA
The Cornerstone Gardens have to be the coolest place in the California wine country! Located at the gateway of the Sonoma and Napa Valleys this unique venue offers cutting edge landscape design, boutique shopping, art galleries, wine, and gourmet...
14 Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2J7, Canada
If you ask any fashion editor or blogger what the best vintage shop is in Toronto, chances are they're going to tell you that it's Courage My Love in Kensington Market. It's hard not to miss this shop, which has been in business since 1975. If you...
101 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris, France
The Marais has no shortage of charming stores, designer boutiques and international labels but one of my favorite additions to the neighborhood is Delphine Pariente's namesake shop. The designer trained with Christian Lacroix, Jean-Paul Gaultier...
Beal Rd, Calipatria, CA 92233, USA
The technicolor mound in the middle of the barren Imperial Valley desert is a quirky manifestation of Leonard Knight’s mission to spread the message of Love after discovering Jesus at age 35 in 1967. Salvation Mountain is a three-story mural...
2501 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Orinda, CA 94563, USA
This is my favorite 30-35 mile ride in the East Bay, and spring and fall are the times to see the colors really pop. Make your way up and out of Berkeley on Spruce and head straight on Wildcat Canyon to enter the majestic Tilden park, when you hit...
2555 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The second location of the country’s best cooking school is not just for students. The Greystone campus was originally built in the 1800’s as a gravity flow winery cooperative (as the restoration continues, they often find bottles of...
38 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
You might hear Long Street before you see it—this bustling artery is the heart of Cape Town, home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants, bars, and boutiques, all within a few blocks’ radius of the Grand Daddy Hotel. Built in 1895, this...
