The Yum List
Collected by Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
Famous for bringing the world the likes of Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone Brewing is nothing if not cheeky. This is, after all, the first American craft brewer bold enough to open an outpost in Germany, a country steeped in beer-making tradition. But...
Save Place
1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Union Market is the perfect D.C. destination if you're searching for a weekend brunch spot, craving a snack on your way to visit the Capitol, or, you know, hungry. Oyster bar, bakery, taqueria, soda shop, sandwich shop, Korean taco grill—all...
Save Place
416 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
This city is a new destination for food pilgrims. At Pasture (shown above), nibble from small plates of creamy pimento cheese on Ritz crackers; at the Roosevelt, try the rutabaga gratin with peanut sauce; then pick up some Rappahannock River...
Save Place
809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
West Randolph Street in Chicago’s West Loop has become a new home to the city’s culinary talents. Stephanie Izard first drew crowds cooking dishes like roasted pig face at Girl & the Goat (the restaurant pictured above). Shethen opened Little...
Save Place
10600 E Crescent Moon Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85262, USA
This is my favorite Scottsdale resort because it gets Southwestern style down without being kitschy or over-done. There are no cheesy dream catchers or Kokopelli statues here – just a color palette as bright and breathtaking as a desert sunset....
Save Place
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
Save Place
When it comes to ice cream, there is still only one place in Rome. It has been the best since 1900. I love Giolitti not only for the great gelato, but also because it hasn’t changed since I was a little girl. 39/06-699-1243. By Pepi Marchetti...
Save Place
287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK
Everything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the...
Save Place
Inventive and traditional gastronomy merge—truffles, to be sure, but also bear cheek—at Pri Lojzetu, arguably the birthplace of Slovenian slow food. 386/(0) 5368-7007.
Save Place
Patriot Square, London E2 9NF, UK
A meal at Viajante is an edible travelogue by chef Nuno Mendes. Dishes such as chicken confit on coconut tuile are inspired by his trips. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
Save Place
700 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
This boutique hotel doubles as a contemporary art museum. Founders Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson wanted somewhere to store their growing art collection while helping revitalize downtown Louisville, so they opened a hotel with rotating public...
Save Place
601 Campbell St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
At Shelter, choose from entrees that include hearty cioppino with local shrimp and red wine tomato broth, and the Tofino Surf Bowl, with an option of wild-caught salmon from Vancouver Island. 601 Campbell St., (250) 725-3353. This appeared in the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever