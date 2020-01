The World’s Finest Spa Destination

Scottsdale is not only a desert oasis, but also home to some of the finest and most luxurious resorts and spas in the world. Whether your aim is to calm your mind in a meditation garden or cure your aching muscles through an array of massage and body treatments, Scottsdale is the perfect place to recover in style. Scottsdale has more spas per capita than anywhere else in the country, so you’re sure to find a retreat that fits your personality.