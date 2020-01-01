The World's Best Ski Destinations
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
If you spend the year chasing powder, then these resorts are for you. From Aspen, Colorado to the Alps, these destinations will fulfill your ski, snowboard and après dreams.
Save Place
Highlands bowl, commonly referred to as “The Bowl,” is for expert skiers and snowboarders. If it is your first time you should go with someone who knows the area. Just off of Deep Temerity lift is where you start your ascent to 13,000 feet. Step...
Save Place
Gornergrat, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
A trip up to the Gornergrat provides the best view of the Matterhorn without ripping a huge hole in your wallet. For less than 10 Francs, we were able to ride the lift up to Gornergrat and see one of the most spectacular views. At the top there is...
Save Place
9100 Marsac Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Fans of the Montage brand’s Laguna Beach and Beverly Hills flagships will love this mountain version, a ski-in, ski-out hotel wedged into the head of Empire Canyon. The sprawling, Craftsman-style manor debuted in 2010, solidifying Deer...
Save Place
Col du Pillon, Route du Pillon 253, 1865 Les Diablerets, Switzerland
The vast wilderness of Glacier 3000 continues to beguile visitors year after year. While you can ski here, most take a snow cat or dog sled across the plateau, or hike to the precipices and look down on the surrounding area. Glacier 3000 is also...
Save Place
6580 St Anton am Arlberg, Austria
The Alps are home to a wealth of backcountry skiing so it takes a special resort to claim it has the finest off-piste terrain. St. Anton, however, does. The Austrian resort may be known for attracting advanced skiers and no-holds-barred partiers...
Save Place
1 Sunshine access Rd, Banff, AB T1L 1J5, Canada
Most people travel to Canada in the winter to ski the famous big resorts like Whistler and Lake Louise. But 20 minutes from downtown Banff is a little "hill"—as the Canadians like to call their mountains—called Sunshine Village. The resort,...
Save Place
4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Whistler Blackcomb receives lots of press about its big-mountain features, but the resort offers plenty of terrain for every family member and skill level. The Whistler Blackcomb Snow School, among the best in North America, is...
Save Place
238 Rue des Clarines, 73120 Courchevel, France
Opened by the owners of the nearby Kilimandjaro, K2 sets a new bar for mountain luxury. Hotel Le K2 dresses up its chalets with wall tapestries from the Charles Jouffre atelier. Every bedroom, lounge, and restaurant has vast views of the valley....
Save Place
Str. Plan de Gralba, 37, 39048 Selva di Val Gardena BZ, Italy
A 2010 renovation transformed a traditional lodge into a 12-room inn that’s both cutting- edge and cozy. Built by the former Olympic skier Gerardo Mussner in 1963, the hotel is now run by Gerardo’s daughters. His wife, Helga, serves South Tirolean...
Save Place
Lone Mountain, Big Sky, MT 59720, USA
Big Sky ski resort in Montana has 3,600 acres to play on. One of my favorite spots to snowboard on a good powder day is the bowl that sits 1,366 feet below Lone Mountain's summit. Take the Lone Peak triple chair up and traverse as far over as...
Save Place
Coronet Peak 9371, New Zealand
If you’re short on time and big on runs, head straight to the South Island for skiing. The Remarkable range near Queenstown is well known for black diamond runs and backcountry bliss. The Coronet Peak ski field is only 20 minutes from Queenstown...
Save Place
1315 Whitshed Rd, Cordova, AK 99574, USA
Points North is the only heli-skiing outfitter with access to the southeastern side of the Chugach Mountains. The lodge, a former cannery just outside the town of Cordova, sits on the edge of Prince William Sound. From $5,475 for seven days. (877)...
Save Place
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Just as Rome has the Colosseum and Paris the Eiffel Tower, so Switzerland has the Matterhorn. Located above Zermatt, this 48,195-foot wonder attracts hordes of visitors, eager to see the morning sunlight beam off its four faces, ski its...
Save Place
Via Johannes Badrutt 11, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
At the Carlton Hotel St. Moritz guests can gain inspiration from two great painters; Chagall and Kandinsky. Two suites are dedicated to the Russian artists, and guests who wish to try their hand at artwork will be provided with a brush and easel...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever