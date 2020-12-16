The Westin Edmonton, Alberta
Collected by Luke Fox , AFAR Local Expert
Located in the hub of Edmonton, within easy access to the city's best dining spots, bars and attractions, The Westin is the ideal jumping-off point to explore all Alberta's capital has to offer. Whether it's tucking into a dinner of local beef and exploring Edmonton's galleries and museums or getting outdoorsy in a kayak or attending a summertime music festival, fun is always within walking distance.
10582 100 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 2R6, Canada
A clean, friendly, family atmosphere bubbles within the nondescript building that houses Veggie Garden, a one-hundred percent vegetarian restaurant that has become a favorite of 'no-pork-on-my-fork' locals. The fresh Vietnamese and Chinese dishes...
10016 103 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0G7, Canada
Looking for a family-friendly dinner spot that delivers quality ingredients? Try Pazzo Pazzo, the Italian restaurant 'so nice they named it twice.' Roasted quail and Alberta-raised beef are delicious options, but most order the pasta (of which...
1 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton, AB T5J 2R7, Canada
Make breakfast the highlight meal of your day at Hallway Cafe (formerly called Kids in the Hall Cafe), a City Hall bistro open only for breakfast and lunch. Enjoy a breakfast of poached eggs, potatoes, and sauteed greens served in an individual...
10718 124 St, Edmonton, AB T5M 0H1, Canada
Proud pourer of Vancouver's Matchstick coffee, this well-lit cafe/bakery dares you to come in for just a caffeine boost. Chances are you'll find the Dutchess's pastries—all baked from scratch using natural ingredients—too perfect to resist. Care...
10560 82 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 2A4, Canada
The Borówka family's turn-of-the-century dining experience whispers romance. Kick off an evening of elegance as you and a loved one listen to light jazz, sample one of the bistro's 100-plus wines, and taste innovative takes on meat and fish...
10131 81 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 1W9, Canada
Craving a change from standard Albertan cuisine? Narayanni's South African Indian cuisine puts a unique—and healthy—spin on traditionally rich Indian food. Avenue Magazine claims it to be the city's best Indian restaurant, and rightfully so....
9698 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5H 3V5, Canada
Located smack in Edmonton's Arts District, the bold flavors served at chef Larry Stewart's A-list Canadian restaurant lean toward the regional and contemporary. Diners are encouraged to pop back in the kitchen and snap photos of the chefs as they...
10009 107 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 1J1, Canada
Specializing in "new Canadian cuisine," Wildflower is a gold medal-winning dining spot that crisps fresh fish on wood-fired grills and pairs its rustic dishes with top-shelf wines. From game hen to lobster, hickory-and-pear chicken to smoky...
10119 100a St NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0R5, Canada
The three homeboys (English for Tres Carnales) serve no nachos or burritos at their authentic Mexican taqueria. Strictly warm corn tortillas stuffed with slow-braised meats, fresh produce and fresher beats. Top it off with a bucket of Dos Equis,...
With a couple of locations in the city, the Sherlock Holmes pub brings the vibe of jolly ol' England to Oil City. The downtown location on Rice Howard Way—a popular spot to grab a pint before heading to a concert or catching a movie—was recently...
9910 109 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5K 1H5, Canada
Playing live music or spinning well-selected tunes from indie to hip-hop, the Common is a lively place to sip a local or imported beer, or an innovative cocktail. A fun spot to drop in late afternoon or late night, the Common's...
10538 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 2A3, Canada
Accurately described by one visitor as "a mash-up of your great aunt's sitting room and your childhood neighbor's rumpus room," The Bower strikes a balance between classy maturity and youthful vibrancy. Champagnes, martinis, and scotches are...
10310 83 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5C3, Canada
The philosophy of the Old Strathcona Farmers' Market—"We Make it! We Bake it! We Grow it! We Sell it!"—has made this a popular stop on Saturdays in Edmonton for nearly 30 years. With approximately 300 vendors spread through 185 stalls, shoppers...
82 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, Canada
If you think Edmonton is all giant malls and indoor shopping, stroll down Whyte Avenue. This Old Strathcona strip has been crowned one of Canada’s Top 5 shopping neighborhoods, as more than 600 businesses vie for your attention. Independent...
10025 102A Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 2Z2, Canada
The bustle of downtown's shopping destination circulates through and around Edmonton City Centre. More than 170 upscale stores and services in can be explored in this centrally located maze of commerce. Walkways will lead shop-till-you-droppers to...
10729 104 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 3K1, Canada
Big, bright, colourful, well-organized, and well-run, Happy Harbour is arguably Canada's best comic book store. Sure, Happy Harbour caters to collectors, but even casual comic fans will stumble upon interesting doodads and rare finds.
10470 82 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 2A2, Canada
Need to select a gift for someone but stumped on what to buy? Browse When Pigs Fly, which offers a hodgepodge of unique finds, both fun and practical. Everything from jewelry to personal care products, from artwork to kitchen novelties line Pigs'...
11211 142 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5M 4A1, Canada
Thrilling for kids and interesting for parents, the Telus World of Science makes learning fun. Inspiring and interactive, here robot-, space-, and environment-themed exhibits are complemented by traveling special displays and a giant IMAX theater....
4 Sir Winston Churchill Square NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 4B2, Canada
Aiming to bring a premium orchestral experience to a wide spectrum of the community, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra has risen to Canadian prominence over the course of 60-plus years. The orchestra's deep repertoire is best heard on summer nights...
2 Sir Winston Churchill Sq, Edmonton, AB T5J 2C1, Canada
Sprawled over three floors, the recently renovated Art Gallery of Alberta—the oldest cultural institution in the province—maintains a collection that exceeds 6,000 objects. Welcoming and diverse, the AGA houses works from a variety of eras using a...
William Hawrelak Park, Edmonton, AB T5J 2R7, Canada
The best blues event in Western Canada stirs up a ruckus every August as international performers plug in at the scenic River Valley, serviced by shuttle. This award-winning three-day weekend blast has featured the legends such as Ike Turner, Dr....
7424 118 Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 2N5, Canada
They are one of the youngest and most exciting teams in the NHL, and the city of Edmonton is in love with them. Nothing screams Edmonton louder than an Oilers game. So if you're in town during the winter, do your best to make it to Rexall Place to...
9626 96a St NW, Edmonton, AB T6C 4L8, Canada
Looking for a tranquil activity or a suitable place to entertain seniors? The Muttart Conservatory, housed in one of Edmonton’s most iconic structures, is a year-round oasis, abundant with the beauty of exotic plant life. Fresh and vibrant, the...
13315 Buena Vista Road & 87th Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5J 2R7, Canada
More than 350 animals call the Edmonton Valley Zoo, tucked on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, home. And visitors can see them all, from seals to red pandas, from snowy owls to Siberian tigers—during their stroll through a habitat that...
13204 Rainbow Valley Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 4Y9, Canada
Need to squeeze in a few turns right in the city? Rabbit Hill Snow Resort, Snow Valley, Sunridge Ski Area, and Edmonton Ski Club are all small but fun hills right in the city, convenient for beginners in search of lessons or terrain-park addicts...
River Valley Trail, Gibbons, AB T0A, Canada
The majestic North Saskatchewan winds northeast through Edmonton and is essentially the best place to get away from the concrete and enjoy an outdoor activity that doesn't take a toll on the wallet. The area is used 365 days a year canoeing,...
51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove, AB T7Y 1C5, Canada
Offering about a dozen distinct display gardens, from the Arid Plant House to the Kurimoto Japanese Garden, this University of Alberta gem allows visitors to cover the entire gambit of the world's plant life in one visit. The Botanic Garden fills...
Spruce Grove, AB T7Y 1B3, Canada
Enough twists and turns for the whole family, the Edmonton Corn Maze follows a different pattern each year. But you might want to pack a snack and wait till the kids hit double digits: the maze winds five kilometers long and features 85 decision...
