The Very Best of Quebec City

Collected by Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert
View the "American Gibraltar," stay in an ice hotel, shop for Canadian delicacies, and dine on poutine.
Korrigane

380 Rue Dorchester, Québec, QC G1K 6A7, Canada
The Saint-Roch neighborhood, a 15-minute walk from Vieux-Quebec (Old Quebec), is a popular place to hang out, thanks in part to this microbrewery and bistro. All the beers are handmade in old-fashioned styles. Try the Malgven, a toasty amber ale....
Fairmont Le Château Frontenac

1 Rue des Carrières, Québec, QC G1R 4P5, Canada
Set high above the St. Lawrence on Cap Diamant, overlooking Old Québec, this imposing yet inviting landmark is as much a lodging as it is a tourist attraction, borne out of its reputation as the most photographed hotel in the world. Opened...
Old Quebec

Old Quebec, Quebec City, QC, Canada
While walking within the walls of Old Québec a few years ago, (my fourth visit, but the first for my wife), this blond-maned horse caught my eye. Incidentally, in Québec French, "blonde" is more than just a hair color. It's often used to mean...
Aux Anciens Canadiens

34 Rue St - Louis, Québec, QC G1R 4P3, Canada
Aux Anciens Canadiens in Upper Town is a venerable favorite among Québec City's restaurants. It opened in 1966 though the building it's in is almost three centuries older than that, having been built in 1676. It's easy to...
Citadelle de Québec

1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
Drive half a day north from Boston, and you arrive in French-speaking Québec City, established in 1608 on a strategic bluff above the St. Lawrence River, still surrounded by its wall. Charles Dickens' 19th-century description of the place still...
Rue du Petit Champlain, Québec, QC G1K

1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
I've been to Québec City several times, and it's never boring. Street art is all over Vieux-Québec (The "Old" city)—sculpture, plantings, frescoes... This is the Fresque du Petit Champlain, just a couple of blocks from the St. Lawrence River, a...
Hôtel de Glace

1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada
Québec-Lévis ferry

32 Avenue Bégin, Lévis, QC G6Y 4B8, Canada
One of the best views of Québec City is from the water; take a ferry ride across the St. Lawrence river from the base of the old city across to Lévis. (A round-trip is a relaxing half-hour at most.) Looking back at Québec, you'll agree with...
Bougeotte et Placotine inc

1500 Rue Sheppard local 102, Québec, QC G1S 1J9, Canada
Can you imagine a place where the lattes are artsy and delicious, where the yells of baby are welcomed with smiles and helpful insight, where expectant moms can take yoga classes? This is not a teaser for the new mothers of the world. Such a place...
Epicerie J A Moisan

699 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P7, Canada
Opened in 1871 as a general store, J.A .Moisan is now specialty foods store. When I’m in Old Québec, it’s my go-to place for items for a picnic lunch or lazy dinner. Stepping inside J.A. Moisan, you're greeted by old world charm—a dark,...
Cassis Monna & filles, ÉCONOMUSÉE

Cassis Monna & Filles is a great place to start exploring the Orleans Island, because it represents exactly what the people are all about: quality, fresh, local products and an immense pride. This blackcurrant wineyard truly is a pleasure for the...
More Details >

