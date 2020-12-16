The Very Best of Quebec City
Collected by Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert
View the "American Gibraltar," stay in an ice hotel, shop for Canadian delicacies, and dine on poutine.
380 Rue Dorchester, Québec, QC G1K 6A7, Canada
The Saint-Roch neighborhood, a 15-minute walk from Vieux-Quebec (Old Quebec), is a popular place to hang out, thanks in part to this microbrewery and bistro. All the beers are handmade in old-fashioned styles. Try the Malgven, a toasty amber ale....
1 Rue des Carrières, Québec, QC G1R 4P5, Canada
Set high above the St. Lawrence on Cap Diamant, overlooking Old Québec, this imposing yet inviting landmark is as much a lodging as it is a tourist attraction, borne out of its reputation as the most photographed hotel in the world. Opened...
Old Quebec, Quebec City, QC, Canada
While walking within the walls of Old Québec a few years ago, (my fourth visit, but the first for my wife), this blond-maned horse caught my eye. Incidentally, in Québec French, "blonde" is more than just a hair color. It's often used to mean...
34 Rue St - Louis, Québec, QC G1R 4P3, Canada
Aux Anciens Canadiens in Upper Town is a venerable favorite among Québec City's restaurants. It opened in 1966 though the building it's in is almost three centuries older than that, having been built in 1676. It's easy to...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
Drive half a day north from Boston, and you arrive in French-speaking Québec City, established in 1608 on a strategic bluff above the St. Lawrence River, still surrounded by its wall. Charles Dickens' 19th-century description of the place still...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
I've been to Québec City several times, and it's never boring. Street art is all over Vieux-Québec (The "Old" city)—sculpture, plantings, frescoes... This is the Fresque du Petit Champlain, just a couple of blocks from the St. Lawrence River, a...
1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada
32 Avenue Bégin, Lévis, QC G6Y 4B8, Canada
One of the best views of Québec City is from the water; take a ferry ride across the St. Lawrence river from the base of the old city across to Lévis. (A round-trip is a relaxing half-hour at most.) Looking back at Québec, you'll agree with...
1500 Rue Sheppard local 102, Québec, QC G1S 1J9, Canada
Can you imagine a place where the lattes are artsy and delicious, where the yells of baby are welcomed with smiles and helpful insight, where expectant moms can take yoga classes? This is not a teaser for the new mothers of the world. Such a place...
699 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P7, Canada
Opened in 1871 as a general store, J.A .Moisan is now specialty foods store. When I’m in Old Québec, it’s my go-to place for items for a picnic lunch or lazy dinner. Stepping inside J.A. Moisan, you're greeted by old world charm—a dark,...
Cassis Monna & Filles is a great place to start exploring the Orleans Island, because it represents exactly what the people are all about: quality, fresh, local products and an immense pride. This blackcurrant wineyard truly is a pleasure for the...
