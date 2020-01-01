Where are you going?
The U.S. of A.

Collected by Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert
Amtrak-Portland, OR - Union Station (PDX)

800 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Because you won't regret it. Whatever Amtrak's reputation, this has to be one of the best train rides - and the best train services - in the USA. We actually started our rail journey in Vancouver and made our way, haltingly, down the West coast...
Jelly

Denver, CO, USA
Look for a hip crowd of 20- and 30-somethings mingling outside a corner cafe in Denver's youthful Capital Hill neighborhood. This marks the entrance to the city's new favorite breakfast joint, Jelly. Enjoy Bloody Mary's with a garden of veggies on...
Amangiri Canyon Point

1 Kayenta Rd, Canyon Point, UT 84741, USA
Set within a postcard-perfect corner of southern Utah and surrounded by national parks, the 600-acre Amangiri is tucked away in a protected valley among the canyons, flat-topped mesas, and desert landscapes of the Grand Circle. The resort’s...
Cavallo Point Lodge

601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Spend the night nestled under the Golden Gate Bridge in the most dignified of accommodations: the former living quarters of high-ranking officers in the U.S. Army. Cavallo Point is the result of the luxurious reimagining of a cluster of military...
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

455 Grand Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33149, USA
Inspired by the lunar calendar, new spa treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne resort on an island south of Miami Beach explore the moon’s influence on the senses. Products from Éminence’s biodynamic line utilize ingredients harvested during...
Sorrel River Ranch

Americas
We stayed for the weekend at Sorrel River Ranch, about 20 minutes outside of Moab, Utah. The ranch is right along the Colorado River in a stunning location. Each night we sat out on the porch of our cabin and watched the deer come out to graze as...
