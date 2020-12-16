The Ultimate Miami Food Guide
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Miami's cuisine is unique. It's diversity of people makes for a magnificent blend of flavors- Latin, Caribbean, African and of course anything with seafood. For a foodie, what's not to like?!
4590 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137, USA
Brunch is a routine Sunday activity in Miami, but some days we just can't seem to wait for our end-of-week meal of celebratory pancakes. Buena Vista Deli is located in the recently hip Design District, home to a variety of boutiques, luxury...
130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137, USA
“I know it sounds like a bit of an exaggeration, but everything on the menu really is delicious. The food is never fussy, and the ingredients are so fresh. Chef Michael Schwartz does incredible things with fish. I always order the whole fish. For...
11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Everyone in these parts eagerly awaits the Florida stone crab season, which runs from October through May. As soon as it starts, they flock to Joe’s Stone Crab, a South Beach institution that’s been cracking the sweet crustaceans for more...
1690 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
It appears small from the outside, but Gale South Beach manages to pack a lot into a modest space, including Italian restaurant Dolce, a cocktail lounge, and a nightclub. These attractions, and its prime location on Collins Avenue, just a block...
1775 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
In Miami Beach, the best seat in the house is, well, outside. The new Restaurant Michael Schwartz at the iconic Raleigh Hotel serves up just that. With tables placed on the pool's patio surrounded by large trees and twinkling lights, the...
4312 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137, USA
A Turkish-Greek couple opened Mandolin Aegean Bistro near the Design District, bringing the colors and flavors of the Greek islands to Miami, from the blue-and-white decor to the grilled halloumi and manti dumplings. The...
