The Top Hotels in the Cayman Islands

Highlights
328b Guy Banks Road Little Cayman KY KY3-2501, Guy Banks Rd, Blossom Village, Cayman Islands
This atmospheric all-inclusive resort opened in 1986 on the white sands of Little Cayman’s Preston Bay and consists of eleven rooms in wood and stone cottages, some of which are oceanfront. Guests, mainly advanced divers and repeat visitors, come for healthy corals, diverse marine life, and the hospitality. Since 2015, owner and manager Susan Howard has carried forward the legacy of her mother and the original owner of Pirates Point Resort, Gladys Howard, by fostering an “Island Home Away From Home” vibe. In addition to complimentary bicycle rentals and island-wide conservation efforts, Howard opens up her home on Friday nights for a champagne and sushi cocktail reception.
The resort operates on a safari schedule with wake up and breakfast bells, daily and untimed dives at numerous sites, and hearty lunches upon return to the lodge around 3pm. The hotel sea front view is lovely, with hammocks strung on the white sand beach and easy, protected swimming and snorkeling within the barrier reef.
The resort operates on a safari schedule with wake up and breakfast bells, daily and untimed dives at numerous sites, and hearty lunches upon return to the lodge around 3pm. The hotel sea front view is lovely, with hammocks strung on the white sand beach and easy, protected swimming and snorkeling within the barrier reef.
Blossom Village, Cayman Islands
When friends opened the Southern Cross Club in 1958, Little Cayman, the smallest of the three islands that make up the British colony, had a population of just three people. Fourteen stilted cottages, painted turquoise, pink, or yellow, some with private porches and outdoor showers, sit on a white-sand, palm-studded beach. Today, the 10-square-mile island still feels deserted, with fewer than 200 permanent residents. Rooms lack WiFi, telephones and TVs (and even locks) but they look out over South Hole Sound, whose seclusion will appeal to nature-loving guests.
The main clientele are fishing enthusiasts (bonefish, tarpon) and divers, who come from around the world to experience the thrill of Bloody Bay Wall and dozens of other pristine sites.
Dive destinations range from sheer drop-offs, thousands of feet deep (the government limits dives to 110 feet), to shallow coral bowls suitable for novices and snorkelers. The resort dive boat is anchored at a beach pier, and dive operations give snorkelers access to the nearby fringing reef as well.
The main clientele are fishing enthusiasts (bonefish, tarpon) and divers, who come from around the world to experience the thrill of Bloody Bay Wall and dozens of other pristine sites.
Dive destinations range from sheer drop-offs, thousands of feet deep (the government limits dives to 110 feet), to shallow coral bowls suitable for novices and snorkelers. The resort dive boat is anchored at a beach pier, and dive operations give snorkelers access to the nearby fringing reef as well.
390 S Church St, George Town KY1-1106, Cayman Islands
Though it lacks a beach, this family-owned and professional diver–managed resort on the rocky coast just south of George Town has direct ladder access into the Caribbean. Grand Cayman’s two famous underwater sites, Eden’s Rock and Devil’s Grotto, are just a short swim away, and boat trips offer the option of two daily dives (including night dives). Images by some of the world’s most respected underwater photographers decorate many of the tiled and comfortable smoke-free rooms, some of which have kitchens and private balconies or terraces. The vibe is laid-back; post dive, guests sit by the pool or swap stories at the palapa bar, which has the island’s best sunset vista. Managers Anne Briggs and Lisa Evans, the granddaughters of Sunset House’s founders, make sure everything runs smoothly and ensure visitors explore the best of Grand Cayman both on shore and underwater.
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
Updated in 2017, the rooms and public areas in this attractive, airy resort have an island-themed decor. Rooms now come equipped with marble bathroom vanities, Smart LED Samsung televisions, and Starbucks Coffee. But the star attraction remains a prime, crowd-free position on Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach, famous for clear water and powder-fine white sand. Resort sun loungers are spread far apart to give guests a sense of privacy. A day camp with fun activities and a healthy meals program for kids (ages 4-to-12) means parents get guiltless downtime (or scuba diving and other water sports). Shopping and alternative dining are within walking distance.
60 Tanager Way, KY1-1303, Cayman Islands
Grand Cayman, known for its sprawling Seven Mile Beach and world-class scuba diving, has its first new resort in more than a decade. Most of the 266 rooms at the Seafire offer views showcasing the sunsets that inspired the property’s name. The three restaurants include the seasonal, small-plate Ave, whose 24-seat chef’s counter, Avecita, serves a Spanish tapas tasting menu. At the bar off the lobby, try a cocktail featuring tepache, a beverage made from fermented pineapple rinds.