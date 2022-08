The Top Hotels in Seattle

1007 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA

Only a block from the waterfront, the Alexis Hotel is actually a complex of three buildings, all with a place on the National Registry of Historic Places. The oldest part of the hotel was built in 1901, the newest in 1908. Beautifully renovated and restored in 2007, the Alexis (part of the Kimpton Hotels brand) maintains much of its historic character with features like wood-burning fireplaces and exposed brick. Because the hotel is comprised of three different buildings, none of the rooms are the same and the features vary. Some rooms have balconies, some face the courtyard, and the fireplaces aren’t limited to the best-of-the-house suites. The rococo-meets-modern design scheme, a rotating art collection (to complement current showings at the nearby Seattle Art Museum), nightly wine reception (5–6 p.m.), and pet-friendly policy all add to the relaxed, residential atmosphere. And because the hotel is small and full of character, it’s a favorite for destination weddings.