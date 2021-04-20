The Top Hotels in Seattle
Seattle’s hotels cater to all sorts of travelers, from budget-conscious families to couples seeking a romantic getaway. Try the hip hotels in Belltown, luxury accommodations downtown, or a cozy inn by the water. Here’s our guide to the best in town.
Highlights
121 11th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102, USA
For those seeking a more local experience of Seattle, the 11th Avenue Inn Bed & Breakfast sits in a residential area—Capitol Hill, the city’s most densely populated neighborhood. The inn is walking distance to downtown and to Capitol Hill’s lively restaurants and nightlife. It’s housed in a bright, 1906 Seattle house, and it offers a rare amenity—free parking. The guestrooms are charmingly homey, with exposed radiators, oriental rugs, and dark wood furnishings. All have private bathrooms. Breakfasts are simple but fresh, and the hosts will make every effort to accommodate any dietary restrictions.
2423 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Ace Hotels—whose growing brand epitomizes a cool, unfussy, überhip hotel stay—debuted at this site in 1999, and it has become a kind of template for the company’s trademark style. While offering the essentials (including serious coffee by Stumptown), the Seattle Ace Hotel is very much a budget property and doesn’t provide fancy amenities (in fact, standard rooms share a bathroom). But the minimalist guestrooms, with their vintage furnishings and original, Pop Art-esque artwork hanging on walls, are spotless and cozy, and the hotel does offer a comfortable, convivial stay in the supremely walkable neighborhood of Belltown. The brick building has high ceilings and hardwood floors, and a few of the rooms have partial water views. Common areas aren’t large, but they’re the kind of spaces that invite conversation with fellow travelers.
1007 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Only a block from the waterfront, the Alexis Hotel is actually a complex of three buildings, all with a place on the National Registry of Historic Places. The oldest part of the hotel was built in 1901, the newest in 1908. Beautifully renovated and restored in 2007, the Alexis (part of the Kimpton Hotels brand) maintains much of its historic character with features like wood-burning fireplaces and exposed brick. Because the hotel is comprised of three different buildings, none of the rooms are the same and the features vary. Some rooms have balconies, some face the courtyard, and the fireplaces aren’t limited to the best-of-the-house suites. The rococo-meets-modern design scheme, a rotating art collection (to complement current showings at the nearby Seattle Art Museum), nightly wine reception (5–6 p.m.), and pet-friendly policy all add to the relaxed, residential atmosphere. And because the hotel is small and full of character, it’s a favorite for destination weddings.
411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Set on what was once the original campus of the University of Washington, this downtown landmark was opened in 1924, and now sits on the National Register of Historic Places. Its stately spaces have played host to generations of weddings, proms, banquets, and other opulent events, as well as a number of notable guests; John F. Kennedy stayed in the Presidential Suite during his visit to Seattle, for example.
Following a renovation in 2016, the Fairmont Olympic Hotel now features 450 rooms and suites with sophisticated décor, comfortable furnishings, and Le Labo products. Among the dining options are the elegant Georgian, a much-lauded favorite for breakfast, lunch, and the famous Afternoon Tea; The Terrace Lounge, for great drinks and live music; and Shuckers, one of the city’s oldest (and best) oyster bars. The latter pairs fresh seafood with local microbrews, including the hotel’s signature honey ale, made using honey from the building’s rooftop hives. Other amenities include a day spa and salon, and a health club with Jacuzzi, sauna, and indoor pool.
1000 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Modern, elegant, and focused on service, the Hotel 1000 is an excellent choice for travelers wanting luxury amenities in a smaller downtown property. Opened in 2006 two blocks from the Seattle Art Museum and the pier, this hotel puts an emphasis on technology—its rooms are equipped with individual Wi-Fi networks for guests’ Internet needs and heat sensors so the staff knows when not to interrupt. Some of the rooms are configured with open baths (with optional privacy screen) to allow for a view of the bay while soaking in the deep bathtub that fills up from a spout in the ceiling—a feature in even the standard rooms. The entire hotel underwent a major renovation in May 2017 after it became a part of the Loews Hotels family.
Hotel Andra, 2000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
The 1926 brick building that houses Hotel Ändra has an interesting history: Originally built as efficiency apartments, it served as a transfer station for the Women’s Army Corp from 1945 to 1947. Although this downtown site has operated as a small hotel since the 1970s, it was fully redesigned in 2004 to become the Hotel Ändra, now a showcase of design using Pacific Northwest materials like wood and stone, combined with Scandinavian style—a nod to the city’s Nordic roots. Even though it’s at the nexus of the city, the hotel feels cozy. The fireplace in the living room–style lobby and the casual, inviting atmosphere make it a refuge from the buzz of the streets outside. The restaurant, Lola, is a partnership with one of Seattle’s best-loved celebrity chefs, Tom Douglas, making Hotel Ändra an excellent home base for those in town to experience Seattle’s abundant local restaurants.
2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
The Edgewater made its mark in Seattle history as the place The Beatles stayed when they came through on tour in 1964. Other rock stars (and those who like to travel like rock stars) have since stayed at the Edgewater, choosing it for its singular location on Pier 67 perched over the waters of Puget Sound. The public spaces make design references to the Pacific Northwest, with natural wood and stone everywhere. Waterfront rooms have sunset views that are nothing short of spectacular, and all the rooms are well-appointed, with gas fireplaces and spa-style bathrooms.
2505 First Ave., Seattle
El Gaucho, with outposts throughout the Pacific Northwest, established its roots in Seattle back in 1953 when its first restaurant opened downtown. The 1990s brought El Gaucho back to popularity, and in 2005, the restaurateur expanded by opening this boutique hotel in Belltown, just upstairs from its Seattle flagship. The inn features retro-chic 1950s decor, with deep leather sofas and rich warm colors. Of course, the iconic steak house handles the room-service menus. The many extras, like signature snacks in the minibar and fireside winetasting during the afternoon, are an extension of El Gaucho restaurant’s traditional, over-the-top service.
110 Stewart Street
The Thompson Seattle adds a dose of style to the city’s hotel scene. The angular glass structure commands views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, and its interiors riff on Seattle’s aviation heritage with exposed steel and concrete finishes. The Nest lounge, with its two fire pits, draws locals for happy hour, and the locavore-oriented Scout restaurant has already become a coveted reservation. Score a seat at the chef’s counter for a 14-course exploration of the Pacific Northwest.