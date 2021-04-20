The Top Hotels in Rome

Via del Velabro, 9, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Why we love it: An apartment-style hotel designed by acclaimed architect Jean Nouvel



The Highlights:

- Individually decorated rooms with modern appliances created for longer stays

- A thoughtful mix of modern and historic design elements

- A rooftop lounge that looks out over the Roman Forum



The Review:

When the Fondazione Alda Fendi-Esperimenti acquired the Palazzo Rhinoceros—a 17th-century palace near the Roman Forum—and handed renovations over to Jean Nouvel, something special was bound to happen. The renowned French architect transformed the historic palace a stone’s throw from Rome’s birthplace on Palatine Hill into a 24-apartment sanctuary for guests staying anywhere from one night to one year.



The apartments—which all have kitchens designed for longer stays—each have their own unique layout with sliding steel walls so you can close off the living room from the bedroom, or create one massive space. Even though the use of steel materials and contemporary furnishings makes for a thoroughly modern atmosphere, Nouvel kept some old paint intact and installed window panels with photographs of the space before renovations to help tie the property to its historic location. For the best views in the building, head to the six-floor terrace, where you can take in the sunset over the Roman Forum with a cocktail in hand.