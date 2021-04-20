The Top Hotels in Quebec City
Old-world character meets contemporary comforts in the hotels of Québec City, a vibe that resonates throughout the UNESCO World Heritage Site’s cobblestone streets and St. Lawrence River waterfront. Here’s where to immerse yourself in the culture.
Highlights
8 Rue Saint Antoine, Québec, QC G1K 4C9, Canada
Occupying a 17th-century wharf and cannon battery alongside three other 18th- and 19th-century buildings in Québec’s Old Port, Auberge Saint-Antoine is a history buff’s dream. During the restoration and construction of the Relais & Chateaux property, an extensive archaeological dig unearthed artifacts dating back to the 1600s, many of which are on display in 95 individually designed room, which are decorated in a soothing palette of cream and gold offset by splashes of regal scarlet. The warehouse where Chez Muffy is located dates back to 1822 and has wonderfully preserved stone walls, as does the on-site cinema. But it’s not all old-world charm. The airy health club offers spa treatments using Canadian skincare line G.M. Collins, and the hotel’s gourmet food truck hosts summer pop-up events in the nearby Vignoble de Sainte-Pétronille vineyard on Île d’Orleans.
1 Rue des Carrières, Québec, QC G1R 4P5, Canada
Set high above the St. Lawrence on Cap Diamant, overlooking Old Québec, this imposing yet inviting landmark is as much a lodging as it is a tourist attraction, borne out of its reputation as the most photographed hotel in the world. Opened in 1893 by the Canadian Pacific Railway to drum up luxury riders for its trains, the castle-like Fairmont Le Château Frontenac feels every bit as grand today as it must have when Roosevelt and Churchill secretly hatched plans for the invasion of Normandy here in 1943—and it continues to be the hotel of choice for A-list celebrities and other notables. A $75 million renovation in 2014 updated the 611 rooms with a more contemporary feel, draping spaces in chic furnishings and soothing shades of gray and cream, plus butter-yellow or soft turquoise accents. The spa features seven treatment rooms adjacent to an indoor pool, whirlpool, steam rooms, and a gym, but the hotel has become a destination for its food: Champlain restaurant is helmed by acclaimed young chef Stéphane Modat and offers a modern take on Québécois cuisine alongside magnificent views, while 1608 Wine & Cheese Bar highlights local wines, cheeses, and charcuteries.
1190 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1S6, Canada
When the Hôtel du Vieux-Québec poured nearly $3 million into renovating what was once an 18th-century nunnery in 2014, it was already recognized for its green leadership and sustainability: it’s the only carbon-neutral hotel in the province and the only one in Canada to use 100 percent biofuels. Today this boutique property on Rue Saint-Jean, convenient to all old-city attractions, furthers its ecocommitment with features like rooftop gardens that not only grow organic produce for its clients and employees but help with cooling. The hotel keeps five beehives as part of the Urban Honey Project, which helps pollinate city gardens, and the honey is used at the hotel restaurant. All of the 45 rooms and six apartments are unfussy yet comfortable, and even standard rooms have mini-fridges and a work desk. Guests are particularly fond of the continental breakfast basket that’s hung from your door each morning (so long as you book directly through the hotel) and the espresso maker and fresh fruit available anytime in the lounge.
44 Côte du Palais, Québec, QC G1R 4H8, Canada
In the heart of Old Québec’s Upper Town, Hotel Manoir Victoria blends 19th-century grace with an updated urban-chic vibe. A recently completed $8 million makeover of the 1830 property’s accommodations added a calming palette of ebony, gray, and cream and amenities like electric fireplaces and living areas, as well as iPhone chargers, rain showers, and pod coffee makers. Guests have no shortage of diverting destinations to choose from, including a spa, indoor saltwater pool, and fitness center. The hotel’s gourmet restaurant, however, usually beats out the competition, earning high praise for its thoughtful Nordic-inspired Québecois cuisine using seasonal, locally sourced, and foraged ingredients in dishes such as carpaccio of elderberry-marinated arctic char with cattail heart and milkweed pod.
3031 Boulevard Laurier, Québec, QC G1V 2M2, Canada
Perched on Laurier Boulevard in one of Quebec City’s main commercial districts, the Hôtel Plaza Québec draws its fair share of business travelers. But it’s an even better choice for families thanks to its indoor swimming pool and hot tub set within a ground-level tropical garden; there are also two play rooms, a movie room, and regularly scheduled activities for the young set. While standard rooms are cozy enough for solo travlers, larger accommodations range from suites with kitchenettes to loft-apartments that can sleep as many as 13 people. Drop your bags, then take advantage of the hotel’s proximity to Old Town’s most popular attractions (about five miles away), as well as the impressive Aquarium du Quebec and the Parc de la Plage-Jacques-Cartier, with its riverside beaches and walking trails.
3400 Chemin Sainte-Foy
It can be a delicate balancing act, offering the luxury that adults expect of a five-star property while keeping kids entertained and happy. But Le Bonne Entente, sited on a former 120-acre estate about seven miles southwest of Old Québec, hits all of the sweet spots that families look for. Nearly a third of its 160 rooms are suites, making them great choices for families who want a little extra room or privacy. On the grounds, surrounded by well-tended gardens, the seasonal swimming pool is a popular hangout on warm summer days (the hot tub is open year-round). In a lovely court beyond the pool, several unique triple-hammock structures are a perfect place to retreat for some outdoor peace and quiet. Guests have exclusive use of La Tempête Golf Club, as well as a Fun Club for kids up to age 18, providing a home theater, video games, and even a special rest area with beds so parents can sneak away to enjoy a late dinner at MC Lounge, the hotel’s cozy steakhouse.