The Top Hotels in New York
Welcome to one of the most exciting hotel scenes in the world. Manhattan has the largest concentration of boutique, independent, and chain hotels, but the outer boroughs have begun to develop unique offerings that show a different side of New York.
60 Furman Street
Outdoor enthusiasts with a penchant for luxe living will feel right at home at this Brooklyn Heights stunner, which takes much of its inspiration from adjacent Brooklyn Bridge Park—the neighborhood’s very own opportunity to commune with nature while embracing the big city. Find natural elements in details like original heart-pine beams from the former Domino Sugar Factory, walnut from the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, and pine flooring from the Old Crow Distillery in Kentucky, along with plenty of living green elements. The hotel is also hugely committed to sustainability, as evidenced by amenities like 100-percent-organic cotton mattresses, naturally derived bath products, and filtered water taps in every room. Visitors can stop by the Bamford Haybarn Spa for a specialty treatment before heading to dinner at The Osprey, where the team serves a menu of elevated comfort dishes, such as Berkshire pork chop and rotisserie chicken.
20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
With headquarters in Portland, Oregon, the Ace Hotel brings a dose of Pacific Northwest cool to the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Located in a turn-of-the-century building, the Ace has become a hub for stylish visitors and freelancing New Yorkers—locals often set up shop in the hip lobby to work and sip Stumptown coffee. The aesthetic is laid-back yet creative, with fun local art, free Wi-Fi, and quirky touches like tabletops made from discarded Hubble telescope lenses. The Ace is unpretentious and inviting, with a social and interactive lobby and two destination restaurants. Rooms range from small bunk rooms to spacious loft suites—offering a match for a variety of price points.
485 5th Ave, New York, NY 10017, USA
If you’ve dreamed of the New York loft life, the Andaz 5th Avenue hotel—an outpost of the Hyatt brand—is an enticing option. Located across the street from the iconic New York Public Library (with leafy Bryant Park at its rear), this property is known for offering some of the largest rooms in Manhattan, with furnished terraces the size of typical NYC apartments. The style is sleek and effortless from first encounter, and the minimal, serene rooms are filled with light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows stretching 12 feet in height. These rooms are for pampering and romantic hideaways, enhanced by travertine marble bathrooms, and free nonalcoholic minibar and snacks.
231 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Just steps away from world-class shopping, historic architecture, and an abundance of popular bars and restaurants, this Soho property is a favorite for on-the-fly bookings and long-awaited getaways alike. More than 325 rooms of various sizes and buildouts (city king, two-twin room, bunk room) help to meet travelers’ needs, but it’s safe to say they all share one goal: to make the best possible use of tight spaces through savvy design and a polished, no-frills aesthetic. Guests needn’t worry about the chance to stretch their legs, though, as an array of common areas awaits, including Harold’s (elevated comfort fare), the Lobby Bar (good for “Taco Tuesdays” and “Shuck Work Wednesdays”), and the recently opened Arlo Roof Top (where comfortable lounge seating meets a selection of craft cocktails). Don’t miss the interior courtyard, a signature feature that’s open 24/7 and full of exciting programming, including the current “Camp Arlo”—a summer-centric pop-up of tents, boozy ice cream, and specialty hot dogs.
18 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019, USA
The Baccarat Hotel takes its crystal so seriously that it has white-gloved “glass attendants” tending to its champagne flutes, wine glasses, goblets, and more, keeping them sparkling night after night. That same assiduousness extends to the rest of the property—the French crystal house’s first venture into the hotel business—which opened in 2015 in a 50-story glass skyscraper, built by noted architecture firm Skidmore Owings & Merrill, with 114 guestrooms and 60 residential apartments. As expected, the highlight here is crystal: custom chandeliers abound, Baccarat table lamps and sconces adorn the rooms, and, in the lobby, there’s a mesmerizing LED-lit display of nearly 2,000 Harcourt glasses, the brand’s most iconic design. Lavish elements extend beyond what shimmers and shines, however. Rooms and suites feature plush, four-poster beds topped with custom linens, as well as red-enameled minibars stocked with Maison Ladurée delicacies. Those in need of even more pampering can head to the hotel’s spa, the first-ever from luxe skincare company La Mer, with treatment rooms accented by hand-painted murals. While the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is just across the street, the hotel has an impressive collection in its own right, with photography by the likes of Slim Aarons, Ellen von Unwerth, and Nan Goldin.
79 Crosby St, New York, NY 10012, USA
In the heart of SoHo, the colorful Crosby Street Hotel is a boutique from the Firmdale Hotels group out of London. In 2009, owner and design director Kit Kemp opened this fresh, whimsical property, full of art, bold patterns, and a feminine touch that is frequently missing from the more common masculine-themed hotels of New York. Rooms feature floor-to-ceiling warehouse-style windows, with gorgeous views over SoHo and lower Manhattan. The ground-floor bar is a popular gathering place for New Yorkers, but many common spaces at this hotel are reserved just for guests. The Sculpture Garden and vibrant Drawing Room with deep, plush couches provide space to relax after a day of shopping in SoHo’s boutiques. There is also a 99-seat cinema where films are screened weekly.
27 Barclay Street
New York visitors can get a taste of downtown living with a visit to this five-star hotel, which is walking distance to sites like the World Trade Center complex, Brookfield Place, the Seaport District, and Battery Park. Available here are 189 rooms and suites, all of which are outfitted with deep soaking tubs, TVs in bathroom mirrors, signature beds, and state-of-the-art creature comforts (from a Lutron system that controls lights and curtains to iPads for room service orders, housekeeping needs, and concierge requests). When dinner time strikes, visitors needn’t go far— the property houses CUT by Wolfgang Puck, where the modern-day steakhouse menu features dishes like Austrian white asparagus “gratin,” Kurobuta pork chop with golden raisin moustarda, and Japanese Wagyu beef. Be sure to catch some laps at the 75-foot indoor heated pool before a visit to the spa’s sun terrace, an urban oasis in and of itself.
23 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
Opened in January 2018, this Flatiron District property is the most recent addition to the Freehand portfolio—a collection that already boasts locations in Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Expect inspired environs throughout, including mid-century modern design by Roman and Williams, an abundance of artwork by Bard College students and alumni, and lots (and lots) of plants. Five categories of guest rooms feature options like bunk beds and “Three’s Company” (a bunk bed over a queen-sized bed), meaning every group can count on cool lodging—without breaking the bank. Still, it’s the common areas that serve as the real hangouts here, including ground-floor restaurant Simon & The Whale and all-day café Studio. Of course, a stay at any Freehand outpost wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Broken Shaker, the brand’s signature drinking destination known for playful takes on bar classics. Find it in New York on the 18th floor, where 360-degree city views accompany quirky drams like Cocoa Puff Old Fashioneds and Strawberry Rye Tais.
2 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
When hotelier Ian Schrager took over this landmark property in 2006, he brought in artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel to oversee the decor. The result is as sexy and provocative as you’d expect. In the lobby, red velvet curtains and hand-tufted rugs combine with centuries-old furnishings and a custom Venetian-glass chandelier for an haut Bohemian effect. Pieces from the likes of Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol, Richard Prince, and Jean-Michel Basquiat hang on the walls. —Jocelyn C. Zuckerman
400 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
Many temptations are under one roof at Fifth Avenue’s Langham Place. This polished hotel bucks the trend of tiny Midtown hotel rooms with spaces that begin at 420 square feet and stretch up to apartment-style accommodations with full kitchens—an ideal setup for families. The style is modern and refined, from the sweeping staircase that connects the lobby to the Michelin-rated Ai Fiori restaurant of chef Michael White on the second floor. There’s also Chuan Body + Soul, a day spa based on the principles of Chinese Medicine.
540 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065, USA
A staple among Upper East Side hotels since it opened in 1963, the sophisticated Loews Regency boasts a Park Avenue address and location convenient to Central Park and Manhattan’s best museums. Following an extensive renovation, it reopened as a fresh and chic retreat in early 2014. The bones of the hotel remain classic, but the approach is modern, with touches that today’s traveler will appreciate, such as free Wi-Fi. Its elegant lobby—with a striking art installation from Brooklyn artist Nina Helm—impresses with its 24-foot ceilings and the on-site salon and spa, from acclaimed hair stylist Julien Farel, is a neighborhood destination for visitors and locals alike. No classic New York hotel would be complete without a standout watering hole; you’ll want to order a cocktail at the low-lit Regency Bar.
This upscale property opened its doors in 1927 and, since then, has hosted some of the city’s most prized names in art, film, music, and politics. The Lowell’s location, down the street from Central Park and surrounded by Upper East Side luxury, is just one of its draws, however. The other would be its dedication to home-away-from-home living—more than 14 rooms boast landscaped terraces with sweeping city views, while 33 feature wood-burning fireplaces. Among the 74 total rooms, there are even five specialty suites designed to resemble Manhattan apartments, complete with special touches like de Gournay wallpaper and a library of Assouline books. Additionally, a fleet of dining options greet guests upon arrival. For French classics, stop at Marjorelle, and when it’s time for high tea, pay a visit to the Pembroke Room, a European-inspired salon perfect for a fancy breakfast or weekend brunch.
44 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
This NoMad hotel was developed with a community of influential, savvy travelers in mind. Case in point is the upscale-urban design by studio MAI, which includes both modest and globally-inspired décor (think raw-bronze shelving, rich fabrics, and hand-carved benches in a carefully devised layout to maximize space). MADE Hotel, developed by The Devli Group, also anticipates travelers’ needs with a variety of venues, from Paper (a neighborhood coffee shop serving serious caffeine fixes) to Ferris (a new American eatery with plates like lobster toast with kombu and sesame). For impressive views of the Empire State Building and sky-high good vibes, check out Good Behavior, the 18th-floor rooftop with tiki-inspired drinks and live DJs. If you decide to venture out, the team still has you covered—literally. Sutterheim raincoats and Foak sunglasses are available to rent, rain or shine.
80 Columbus Circle
Located just footsteps from the hustle of Columbus Circle, this five-star property serves as the ultimate urban escape. More than 240 rooms and suites showcase stunning views of the Time Warner Center, Hudson River, and Manhattan skyline, while carrying their own perks within (Atelier Cologne amenities, cherry wood furnishings, walk-in showers). Chances are guests will want to wander beyond the rooms when the on-site dining is as good as it is here—a statement confirmed with the 2017 opening of the Aviary, a drinking destination from chef Grant Achatz that offers multiple courses of over-the-top cocktails and not-your-average snacks. The serious spirits-seeker will be in good company one room over in the Office, the clandestine cocktail haunt also from Achatz and crew that’s known for its impressive array of obscure, vintage bottles. The next morning, be sure to visit Asiate, the hotel’s signature restaurant offering modern American cuisine and unparalleled views of Columbus Circle and Central Park.
33 Peck Slip, New York, NY 10038, USA
The constantly evolving Seaport District just got even cooler with the opening of Mr. C Seaport, the first New York City hotel from Maggio and Ignazio Cipriani. An intimate 66 rooms make up the seven-floor property, each one showcasing a rain shower, 50-inch interactive 4K television, and fine Italian linens by Casa Rovea. Timeless luxury is the goal here, evident in the rich textures, classic color schemes, and thoughtful collection of handmade Italian furniture. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted with an on-the-house Bellini, a gesture that pays homage to the classic cocktail created by Giuseppe Cipriani in 1948. It’s also a nod to the hotel’s restaurant Bellini, which offers an array of rustic Italian dishes (think lasagna Bolognese and bucatini cacio e pepe). When guests feel like venturing beyond hotel limits, they have a couple of options for wheels: a fleet of 2018 Lincoln Navigators for rides within 15 blocks, and a custom collection of Mr. C Seaport bicycles by Fourth Floor Distribution.
153 W 57th St
Occupying 25 floors of a 90-story tower on West 57th Street, the Park Hyatt opened its doors in August 2014. There is an emphasis on art at this sleek hotel, with museum-quality pieces on display in both the common areas and the spacious rooms. An artistic personality continues with a nod to neighbor Carnegie Hall through an exclusive soundtrack playing on underwater speakers in the indoor swimming pool, provided by the iconic concert hall. A swim in this pool—25 floors above bustling Midtown Manhattan—is a highlight of the hotel, along with cocktails in the cozy Living Room bar.
215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Hotelier powerhouse Ian Schrager is behind this Lower East Side concept, which is located near some of downtown Manhattan’s coolest shops, restaurants, and nightlife. The hotel itself is also home to some dining and drinking gems, however, including all-day café and market Louis, restaurant Public Kitchen, and The Roof, where the cocktails are as elevated as the surroundings. Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron is responsible for the property’s clean, utilitarian design across 367 rooms, each of which comes with all of the high-tech creature comforts of home (electronic blackout shades, 50-inch Samsung flat-screen smart TVs, intelligent in-room systems for lighting and temperature control, and Bose wireless Bluetooth speakers). After dinner at Public Kitchen (and at least one order of chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s popcorn-cheddar frico), guests can set a wake-up call for rooftop yoga the next morning—a series of sun salutations overlooking Manhattan.
123 Nassau Street
History is alive at this downtown property, housed in the iconic Temple Court building designed by architect James M. Farnsworth in 1881. At check-in, pause to appreciate the nine-story atrium and skylight, then head to one of the 287 fully appointed rooms, which include 38 suites and two penthouses with private rooftop terraces. Each space comes with luxurious amenities like Carrara marble-tiled bathrooms with oversized rain showers, exclusive D.S & Durga toiletries, and around-the-clock room service courtesy of chef Tom Colicchio’s Crafted Hospitality. Should guests want to eat outside of their room, the hotel is also home to Keith McNally’s Augustine (which serves refined, brasserie-style fare with a focus on rotisserie options) and Colicchio’s Temple Court (where classic dishes like lobster thermidor and oysters Rockefeller fill the menu). Those requiring reservations beyond hotel doors should call upon the Les Clefs d’Or-recognized concierge team.
335 Bowery, New York, NY 10003, USA
Tastemakers and A-listers abound at this East Village mainstay, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2017. Travelers feel like insiders the moment they slip through the door, thanks to over-the-top service, celeb sightings, and a lobby design that recalls salon parties of bygone eras. The cool factor only continues upon check-in, when guests receive metal room keys linked to lavish, oversized red tassels. Each of the 135 rooms offers visitors a mix of lived-in comfort and luxurious detail, with everything from mohair-upholstered chairs, Turkish Oushak rugs, and hardwood floors to iPod stereos, hi-def televisions, and marble bathrooms with deep-soaking tubs. When hunger hits, guests can head downstairs for authentic Italian plates at Gemma and a nightcap at the Lobby Bar, a lower Manhattan staple known for its timeless ambiance and clever riffs on cocktail classics.
35 East 76th Street
This Upper East Side hotel opened its doors in 1930 and, since then, has offered big-city accommodations to a legion of luminaries, from John F. Kennedy and Ingrid Bergman to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Its famed restaurant Café Carlyle is where much of the action—and longstanding history—exists, having consistently hosted top talent like Woody Allen, Alan Cumming, and Rita Wilson since opening in 1955. The property’s famed Bemelmans Bar is another favorite, especially for nightly live jazz, masterful cocktails, and, during the holidays, a Madeline tea (inspired by Madeline author Ludwig Bemelmans, who was commissioned in 1947 for the bar’s iconic, large-scale murals). More R&R can be found at the hotel’s Sisley-Paris Spa, an urban retreat offering an array of decadent facial and body treatments. Once back in their rooms, guests can enjoy all the in-suite fixings, from soaking tubs and epic skyline views to luxe-modern designs by Lisbon-born Alexandra Champalimaud.
377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013, USA
On a charming corner of Greenwich Street in TriBeCa, the Greenwich Hotel is a sophisticated downtown Manhattan property co-owned by actor Robert DeNiro. Since opening in 2008, this boutique hotel has earned a reputation for its discretion (only a small sign signals the entrance), offering the type of service and privacy that attracts celebrity guests. No two of the 88 rooms are alike; the design is unfussy, and pleasantly understated. Keep an eye out for abstract expressionist paintings by Robert DeNiro’s father, Robert DeNiro Sr., throughout the hotel. Spacious bathrooms—finished in Moroccan tile or Italian Carrera marble—are a highlight of the rooms. Start your stay with a swim in the lantern-lit swimming pool before sipping a pre-dinner cocktail in the guests-only drawing room, complete with a fireplace. The hotel is also home to neighborhood favorite Italian restaurant, Locanda Verde.
180 10th Ave., New York
In a peaceful pocket of the vibrant Chelsea neighborhood, the High Line Hotel is a charming boutique with many stories to tell. There is the tale of the grounds once being home to a 17th-century apple orchard, or the history of the cloistered seminary inspired by the architecture of Oxford and Cambridge. This Federal Historic Landmark (where “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” was written) softly transports guests to another era with its gas lamps, Gothic-inspired brick buildings, and original details including fireplaces. This property was thoughtfully created, from its historic preservation to the hand-selected furniture of antique fairs and vintage markets. With hardwood floors, whimsical prints, and tall windows overlooking the Parisian-inspired garden, these rooms feel more exclusive guesthouse than sleek hotel. Kick off your day with a latte from the Intelligentsia lobby bar.
5 West 8th St., New York
Many New York hotels have style, but not all have character—the Marlton is a fine example of a property where the two are powerfully present. Originally built in 1900 as a cheap place to stay (and attracting the likes of writers including Jack Kerouac) this nine-story property was taken under the wing of hotelier Sean MacPherson (the Bowery Hotel, the Jane) and transformed into a downtown hot spot where no one seems to care that the rooms are tight on space, even according to New York standards. What square footage the rooms lack, the common spaces make up for—there’s a fire burning in the lovely lobby, complete with an espresso bar, along with a cocktail bar and French-feeling restaurant, Margaux, at the back, with a gorgeous, sunny solarium (a charming feature that has inspired many return guests). Rooms are thoughtfully designed, with inviting bathrooms. Striking the right balance between hip but not too fancy, the Marlton is a comfortable property that provides much more than just a place to sleep.
1170 Broadway, New York, NY 10001, USA
Set in a historic Beaux-Arts building, The NoMad exudes European sophistication while maintaining a distinct New York edge. Located in the changing north of Madison Square Park neighborhood, this design-centric property opened its doors in 2012. French designer Jacques Garcia was inspired by the Paris apartment of his youth. Rooms are comfortable and timeless, with original artwork. This hotel brings back pleasures of another era, from freestanding claw-foot tubs in the rooms to a bar and restaurant that entice guests to stay under the hotel roof. Start an evening with a drink in the Library (reserved exclusively for hotel guests after 4 p.m.) then dine in the acclaimed NoMad restaurant, where you are certain to rub elbows with New Yorkers—this property has completely won over the locals.
700 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA
Stretching high above Fifth Avenue, the Peninsula is a glamorous, classic hotel. Formerly the Gotham Hotel (built in 1905), this building is at the heart of prestigious Midtown Manhattan with neighbors like the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Center. It has a convenient location for Fifth Avenue shopping and exploring Central Park. The Peninsula is a favorite of New Yorkers for its rooftop bar, Salon de Ning, with its mesmerizing views of the city skyline. Rooms are polished and inviting, designed to resemble a luxurious New York City apartment. Kick off your stay with a classic cocktail in the Gotham Lounge, followed by a locally sourced meal at the elegant Clement Restaurant and Bar.
Two E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
For a New York experience that’s equally extravagant and convenient, visitors should consider a stay at this five-star hotel, located just blocks away from Midtown Manhattan sites like Central Park, the Museum of Modern Art, and Carnegie Hall. Built in 1904 by John Jacob Astor, the Beaux-Arts building houses 239 rooms across 20 floors, plus an incredibly prized means of accessing each one—an original brass-and-marble staircase runs from the lobby level to the 19th floor (a development that cost Astor $1 million of his $5.5 million investment in the hotel). Once guests do land in their rooms, it will be tough to leave thanks to the signature butler service, available 24/7 for any number of requests, from the everyday to the once-in-a-lifetime. One of your asks should most definitely be a reservation at the on-site King Cole Bar, where bartender Fernand Petiot allegedly invented the Bloody Mary in 1934.
20 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021, USA
Some hotels embody the character of their neighborhood, and in the Upper East Side, one fine example is the Surrey. Discreet service, a prestigious address, and amenities of the highest quality combine in this historic property, first built in 1926 as a residence hotel. Over the decades, celebrities from John F. Kennedy to Bette Davis chose the Surrey as their New York home. In the modernization of the Surrey, interior designer Lauren Rottet was inspired by the idea of a classic Manhattan townhouse passed down through generations.
Amenities are just as exceptional as the service at this Relais & Chateaux property, from the 17th-floor private roof garden (try the seasonal muddled lemonade) to the luxurious Cornelia Spa. With a location near Museum Mile, the Surrey also places an emphasis on art, seen in its collection of modern art on display including pieces by Chuck Close. Café Boulud is beloved by New Yorkers, and Bar Pleiades, inspired by the style of Coco Chanel, is a chic retreat for people-watching along Madison Avenue. Order a classic cocktail and settle in to listen to the weekly jazz trio on Friday nights.
Amenities are just as exceptional as the service at this Relais & Chateaux property, from the 17th-floor private roof garden (try the seasonal muddled lemonade) to the luxurious Cornelia Spa. With a location near Museum Mile, the Surrey also places an emphasis on art, seen in its collection of modern art on display including pieces by Chuck Close. Café Boulud is beloved by New Yorkers, and Bar Pleiades, inspired by the style of Coco Chanel, is a chic retreat for people-watching along Madison Avenue. Order a classic cocktail and settle in to listen to the weekly jazz trio on Friday nights.
18 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Crosby Street Hotel founders Tim and Kit Kemp are behind this Midtown property, which opened its doors in February 2017. Each room boasts a personality of its own, complete with playful pieces of artwork and color-forward design by Kit. High ceilings, long foyers, and walk-in closets help guests feel more at home than on the road, as does a stop at the Drawing Room before lights out. It’s here that floral curtains, oversized armchairs, and book-lined walls greet guests who want a nightcap from the honor bar, which is always stocked with top-shelf liquors, wines, and pre-batched cocktails. Pick your poison and enjoy it in your deep-soaking tub, where a TV and lineup of bespoke bath products await. Come morning, head to the light-drenched Orangery for breakfast favorites like avocado toast, acai bowls, and brioche French toast.
79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made wallpaper to the Brooklyn-sourced minibar. The little details here stand out, including concrete floors with under-floor heating and the use of reclaimed wood (from the former factory) in the ceilings. The spacious lofts are particularly noteworthy for their floor-to-ceiling views of the Manhattan skyline and standalone pedestal tubs. Visitors and New Yorkers mingle over cocktails on the rooftop bar as well as at the spacious restaurant, which was recently taken over by restaurateur Jon Neidich and his team at Golden Age Hospitality (owners of popular New York spots ACME, Slowly Shirley, and The Happiest Hour).
26 Ann St, New York, NY 10038, USA
Why we love it: A playful stay that brings fun and affordability to FiDi
The Highlights:
- Smartly designed rooms with whimsical details
- A hip hangout with arcade games and small plates
- A 24/7 gym with a boxing bag and a surfboard balance station
The Review:
Adding to the nearly 40 Moxy properties worldwide, the Moxy NYC Downtown opened in 2018 in the Financial District, within walking distance of Wall Street, the 9/11 Memorial, and the Brooklyn Bridge. Here, the 298 rooms feature smart, space-saving layouts by design firm Stonehill Taylor, complete with clothes hooks, hanging chairs, fold-down desks, and bespoke leather beds with luggage storage. Other playful details include custom-designed denim bathrobes, eye-catching murals, neon room numbers, and vintage phones on the nightstands that guests can use to dial up bedtime stories.
The hotel’s fun factor is only heightened at Recreation, a 5,000-square-foot restaurant-meets-coworking-space from restaurateur Jon Neidich. Designed to feel like a retro house party, the hangout pairs Skee-Ball and arcade classics with artisanal cocktails and small plates by chef Akhtar Nawab. When you need to get moving, hit the state-of-the-art-fitness center or play a game of pickup on the basketball court, which doubles as an event space for some of New York’s coolest parties.
The Highlights:
- Smartly designed rooms with whimsical details
- A hip hangout with arcade games and small plates
- A 24/7 gym with a boxing bag and a surfboard balance station
The Review:
Adding to the nearly 40 Moxy properties worldwide, the Moxy NYC Downtown opened in 2018 in the Financial District, within walking distance of Wall Street, the 9/11 Memorial, and the Brooklyn Bridge. Here, the 298 rooms feature smart, space-saving layouts by design firm Stonehill Taylor, complete with clothes hooks, hanging chairs, fold-down desks, and bespoke leather beds with luggage storage. Other playful details include custom-designed denim bathrobes, eye-catching murals, neon room numbers, and vintage phones on the nightstands that guests can use to dial up bedtime stories.
The hotel’s fun factor is only heightened at Recreation, a 5,000-square-foot restaurant-meets-coworking-space from restaurateur Jon Neidich. Designed to feel like a retro house party, the hangout pairs Skee-Ball and arcade classics with artisanal cocktails and small plates by chef Akhtar Nawab. When you need to get moving, hit the state-of-the-art-fitness center or play a game of pickup on the basketball court, which doubles as an event space for some of New York’s coolest parties.
97 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Why we love it: An ultra-stylish stay that brings U.K. hospitality to Brooklyn’s most bustling neighborhood
The Highlights:
- Smartly designed rooms that come with neighborhood guides and daily breakfast bags
- An on-trend aesthetic from two U.K. design icons
- Two alfresco dining options
The Review:
The Hoxton has a knack for opening in only the coolest neighborhoods—first in London’s Shoreditch, then in Paris’s 2nd Arrondissement, and now in the hipster haven of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. At the company’s first stateside property, housed in the former Rosenwach Water Tank Company factory, the surrounding area informs much of the aesthetic. The 175 rooms are outfitted with locally made ceramics, bespoke bedding by Dusen Dusen, and books curated by neighbors.
Beyond the Brooklyn details, mid-century-meets-urban vibes prevail, from brass accents and mohair headboards to raw concrete ceilings and subway-tiled showers. It’s a stylish approach from design team Ennismore and Soho House that carries through to the public spaces like Klein’s, the lobby-level restaurant situated in the building’s original brick carriage house that serves American-inspired fare around the clock. When the warmer weather hits, guests can pay a visit to either of the hotel’s two outdoor options. Backyard offers canned beer, classic cocktails, and finger food like Meat Hook sausages, while the rooftop Summerly features lobster rolls, clam chowder, and other East Coast seafood favorites.
The Highlights:
- Smartly designed rooms that come with neighborhood guides and daily breakfast bags
- An on-trend aesthetic from two U.K. design icons
- Two alfresco dining options
The Review:
The Hoxton has a knack for opening in only the coolest neighborhoods—first in London’s Shoreditch, then in Paris’s 2nd Arrondissement, and now in the hipster haven of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. At the company’s first stateside property, housed in the former Rosenwach Water Tank Company factory, the surrounding area informs much of the aesthetic. The 175 rooms are outfitted with locally made ceramics, bespoke bedding by Dusen Dusen, and books curated by neighbors.
Beyond the Brooklyn details, mid-century-meets-urban vibes prevail, from brass accents and mohair headboards to raw concrete ceilings and subway-tiled showers. It’s a stylish approach from design team Ennismore and Soho House that carries through to the public spaces like Klein’s, the lobby-level restaurant situated in the building’s original brick carriage house that serves American-inspired fare around the clock. When the warmer weather hits, guests can pay a visit to either of the hotel’s two outdoor options. Backyard offers canned beer, classic cocktails, and finger food like Meat Hook sausages, while the rooftop Summerly features lobster rolls, clam chowder, and other East Coast seafood favorites.
701 7th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
Why we love it: A hospitality icon that can draw even New Yorkers to Times Square
The Highlights:
-Sleek design that’s pleasingly at odds with the surroundings
- Four distinct dining venues from Michelin-starred chef John Fraser
- A on-site performance venue for cabaret-style shows
The Review:
With the opening of The Times Square EDITION, travelers now have a reason to stay in New York City’s most polarizing neighborhood. The 7th Avenue property is the latest to join the EDITION portfolio, a collection of 10 hotels worldwide known for its sleek design, personalized service, and powerhouse ownership (hotelier Ian Schrager and Marriot International). Here, guests will find a whopping 452 rooms, each cleanly decorated with light wood accents, bright white armchairs, and fur throw blankets. Natural stone bathrooms come with rainforest showers and Le Labo products in a signature EDITION scent, while suites impress with deep-soaking tubs and furnished balconies. While there’s no shortage of distractions around the hotel, guests will do well to stay put for a meal at on-site restaurant 701West, where Michelin-starred chef John Fraser offers a menu of elevated American fare. For something more playful, indulge in the dinner theater experience that is the Paradise Club. At the cabaret-style club, where you can pair a multisensory, multi-course feast with a wild show and dancing late into the night.
The Highlights:
-Sleek design that’s pleasingly at odds with the surroundings
- Four distinct dining venues from Michelin-starred chef John Fraser
- A on-site performance venue for cabaret-style shows
The Review:
With the opening of The Times Square EDITION, travelers now have a reason to stay in New York City’s most polarizing neighborhood. The 7th Avenue property is the latest to join the EDITION portfolio, a collection of 10 hotels worldwide known for its sleek design, personalized service, and powerhouse ownership (hotelier Ian Schrager and Marriot International). Here, guests will find a whopping 452 rooms, each cleanly decorated with light wood accents, bright white armchairs, and fur throw blankets. Natural stone bathrooms come with rainforest showers and Le Labo products in a signature EDITION scent, while suites impress with deep-soaking tubs and furnished balconies. While there’s no shortage of distractions around the hotel, guests will do well to stay put for a meal at on-site restaurant 701West, where Michelin-starred chef John Fraser offers a menu of elevated American fare. For something more playful, indulge in the dinner theater experience that is the Paradise Club. At the cabaret-style club, where you can pair a multisensory, multi-course feast with a wild show and dancing late into the night.