The Top Hotels in Montreal

1228 Rue Sherbrooke, Montréal, QC H3G 1H6, Canada
First opened for business in 1912, the iconic Ritz-Carlton Montreal—known as “the grande dame of Sherbrooke Street"—began a $200 million facelift in 2008, opening its doors again in 2012. Quebec’s most luxurious and historic hotel could tell endless celebrity secrets but is, of course, far too discreet to utter a word. It’s no secret, though, that Elizabeth Taylor married Richard Burton here, that the Rolling Stones rented the entire sixth floor in 1972, and that a who’s who of world leaders, movie stars, and royalty are still regular guests. Situated in the downtown culture and shopping hub that is the Golden Square Mile, the hotel oozes money-is-no-object luxury from every pore: from the ornate duck pond and immaculately manicured garden and terrace to the 100-year-old chandeliers, the sweeping staircases, and the belle époque golden glow of the lobby and palm court. Rooms have a white-and-gray minimalist palette with splashes of signature purple. Antiques and original features blend with ultra high-tech design such as Japanese Toto toilets in all bathrooms, heated floors, and motion-sensor lighting.
168 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2Z7, Canada
Le Petit Hotel is housed in a former leather merchant’s building that dates back to 1867 and boasts original stonework arches and pillars at its entrance. Truly a “petit” hotel, its 28 rooms are spread across four floors and divided into S, M, L, and XL. Although it’s small, the hotel packs a stylish punch, mixing century-old exposed brickwork and stone with funky hardwood floors and modern-day luxuries—from free Wi-Fi and iPod docks to platform beds and multi-jet massage showers. In the guest rooms, splashes of bold, sunny orange and black accents create a contrast to the fresh white walls. Situated in the heart of Montreal’s fashionable Old Port area, guests are just steps from much of the city’s best shopping, dining, and art.
355 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H2Y 1N9, Canada
Steps from great dining, and within easy walking distance of the downtown shopping district, this elegant European-style hotel housed in the lovingly restored 1870 Merchants Bank building is known for its high level of service, attention to detail, and luxurious surroundings. From the illuminated onyx floor in the jewel box–like spa (in what used to be the vault) to the grand piano and vast wraparound balcony of the penthouse, guests can expect nothing but the best at Le St James. Notice the gleaming brass doors of the elevator, which were bought at auction from the Waldorf Astoria. Curl up in the library and catch up on your reading. Or book a natural skin-care treatment at the spa. Guest rooms shine with marble bathrooms, dark wood detail, sparkling chandeliers, and glowing rich accents of amber, gold, and scarlet.
55 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H2Y 1K9, Canada
Handily situated two minutes from the subway, and at the junction of three of the city’s most popular tourist neighborhoods, the Hotel Place d’Armes makes for an easy, car-free vacation. Situated in a beautifully restored stone building with intricate gargoyles, pillars, and oversize arcade widows dating back to 1870, it was originally the Great Scottish Life Insurance Company building. The rather masculine formal lobby gives way to plenty of cozy nooks and inviting couches, with a pool table on offer for those who fancy a game. Guest rooms feature original, exposed brick and stone walls, and the earthy natural palette is brightened by deep-red leather chairs and couches. The Place d’Armes has an easy upgrade policy, so it’s worth asking for one upon check-in; most guests will get an upgrade on request, depending on availability. Throughout summer, the hotel’s rooftop Terrasse is one of the city’s most popular outdoor hot spots.