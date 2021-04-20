The Top Hotels in Mexico City
Whether you choose to stay in artsy Condesa or leafy Polanco, Mexico City’s hotel scene offers accommodations of every type, from luxury chains like the Four Seasons to independent boutiques like the Yabu Pushelberg–designed Las Alcobas.
Highlights
Av. Veracruz 102, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexican hotelier Grupo Habita turned the shell of a 1928 French neoclassical mansion into a wholly contemporary property, CONDESAdf, which immediately became the standard for boutique hotels in Mexico City when it opened to rave reviews in 2005. Ten years on, it has plenty of competition, but remains a favorite among travelers who appreciate clean, contemporary design and location, location, location. Named for its neighborhood, the hotel occupies a prime spot on the edge of Parque España in trendy Condesa. The terrace bar offers an elevated view of the city—which spreads out like a crazy quilt below—and is especially lovely at sunset, when the fading light paints the surrounding mountains a gentle gold. After a craft cocktail or dinner at the hotel’s patio-level restaurant, guests can retire to rooms kitted out with flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi, and Malin+Goetz bath amenities.
Juan Salvador Agraz 37, Contadero, 05300 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The 2009 opening of Distrito Capital-one of several properties in Mexico City owned by boutique hotel trendsetters Grupo Habita-was a welcome event in the business-oriented neighborhood of Santa Fe. Though the area has a number of hotels, Distrito Capital both literally and figuratively towers above them all. Occupying a skyscraper, the minimalist property features sleek, quiet rooms, some of which have soaking tubs. While the color palette is predominantly black and white, large windows let in plenty of natural light, and oversize light fixtures cast a soft glow. The open-air pool and lounge, both found on the lobby level, are excellent places to unwind.
Isabel la Católica 30, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Hands down the best place to stay in Mexico City’s Centro Histórico is the aptly named Downtown. Located inside a restored 17th-century casona (mansion), the hotel shares its property with a select group of Mexican businesses, including a chocolate boutique and a mezcal bar, as well as restaurants, cafes, and fashion and jewelry ateliers. Appropriately, rooms evoke a bygone era, with low lighting, brick ceilings, and tile floors somewhat reminiscent of a monastery. Amenities are spare but select (C.O. Bigelow toiletries, for starters), and service is unobtrusive but attentive. After a day spent exploring the city, head to the rooftop pool and bar, where you can sunbathe on a bright yellow chaise lounge or sit under an oversized umbrella while waiting for your cocktail to arrive.
Av. Paseo de la Reforma 500, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Classic luxury in a colonial building is what visitors can expect of Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, located near the swanky neighborhood of Polanco and the sprawling Chapultepec Park. Proximity to the park offers respite from some of the noisier parts of the city, as does the hotel’s own expansive courtyard. Citrus trees and other greenery, tended by the same gardener since the hotel opened, radiate from a central fountain, while sculptures by Mexican artist José Luis Cuevas add even more atmosphere to the peaceful setting. This sense of refinement extends throughout the property, with Four Seasons’ signature service on full display—housekeeping, for example, is performed twice daily, and the staff can arrange for in-room massage services. Guests can also look forward to a contemporary Latin American restaurant, a tequila and mezcal bar, and a health club with a sauna and whirlpool.
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 201, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Ultra-modern Hotel Habita sits on upscale avenue Presidente Masaryk, in the midst of the Polanco’s fine restaurants and shops. Opened in 2000 and renovated in 2012, the hotel, which looks like a glass cube, continues to attract travelers who appreciate its sleek design and superb location. Rooms are typical of Grupo Habita hotels-spare and uncluttered, with luxurious toiletries and high-tech amenities, like flat-screen TVs and free Wi-Fi. The staff is accommodating and will help guests with everything from transportation recommendations to securing reservations at top nearby restaurants, such as Biko, Pujol, and Quintonil. All three appeared on the 2015 “Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants” list.
Campos Elíseos 218, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Located across from Chapultepec Park in the upscale Polanco neighborhood, this 42-story hotel is one of the toniest addresses in Mexico City, boasting not one but three presidential suites that routinely host celebrities and heads of state alike—including President Barack Obama. All 700 guestrooms were refurbished in 2015 so even standard rooms boast sleek, modern appointments, while suites offer varying levels of space and luxurious amenities. Whichever you choose, be sure to ask for a room on the highest possible floor to better enjoy the jaw-dropping views over the park, skyline, and mountains beyond.
The hotel’s main restaurant, Au Pied du Cochon, is open 24 hours a day, just like the Parisian bistro from which it takes its name. Other on-site dining options include the Palm Steakhouse, a hip Mexican restaurant, and an Italian eatery with an outdoor terrace. Guests are also within walking distance of some of Polanco’s trendiest restaurants. When it comes time to unwind, there’s an intimate, Nordic-inspired spa on the hotel’s 10th floor.
The hotel’s main restaurant, Au Pied du Cochon, is open 24 hours a day, just like the Parisian bistro from which it takes its name. Other on-site dining options include the Palm Steakhouse, a hip Mexican restaurant, and an Italian eatery with an outdoor terrace. Guests are also within walking distance of some of Polanco’s trendiest restaurants. When it comes time to unwind, there’s an intimate, Nordic-inspired spa on the hotel’s 10th floor.
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 390, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City has no dearth of luxurious boutique hotels, but Las Alcobas is a special option. Designed by famed firm Yabu Pushelberg, the hotel is full of gorgeous details, from hand-stitched leather wall coverings to a spiral staircase that surges up from the lobby. Upon arrival, guests enjoy a welcome drink as a bellman leads them to their room; explains the technology that controls the light, sound and temperature; and offers them a selection of handmade soaps. Once settled in, they can lounge in plush robes on their goose-down comforters while sampling snacks from the minibar. For a heartier meal, Las Alcobas offers two excellent restaurants. Just outside the hotel’s front door, there’s also Presidente Masaryk, Polanco’s main avenue full of restaurants and high-end boutiques.
Av. Paseo de la Reforma 439, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City’s St. Regis has everything you would expect from the hotel brand, with the bonus of being in an absolutely exceptional location right on the city’s main avenue. The hotel overlooks one of Reforma’s many glorietas, a roundabout featuring a stunning monument, this particular one of Diana the hunter. From the terrace of the on-site King Cole Bar, you can also see all the way to Chapultepec Park and its Castillo de Chapultepec. Within easy walking distance are numerous restaurants, shops, and attractions, including another monument, the golden La Angel. Rooms are exceedingly comfortable, and service is spot-on without being cloying.
Campos Elíseos 252, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Located in Polanco amid a cluster of familiar, brand-name hotels, the W Mexico City features all the usual amenities and contemporary design touches you expect from this hotelier, including toiletries by Bliss. On-site, you’ll find a restaurant and bar, spa, and fitness center. If you’re traveling with a pet, this hotel is an especially good option because of its signature “Pets Are Welcome” program.
Petrarca 254, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11570 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Why we love it: An intimate stay with Pujol connections
The Highlights:
- Just two bedrooms, so you feel like part of the family
- The chance to meet members of chef Enrique Olvera’s acclaimed team
- Regular chef-led dinners
The Review:
When renowned chef Enrique Olvera had to move his multi-award-winning Pujol restaurant into a larger space, he kept the original Polanco location and turned it into a creative hub for his team—a place inspired by artist residences, where creative minds from a variety of fields (though primarily culinary) can come together to exchange ideas. Centered around an open kitchen and a communal dining table for 10, the Casa hosts a regular program of talks, events, and workshops—many open to the public—that help facilitate discussion.
Those who want some extra time to get the creative juices flowing—or just a truly unique base in Mexico City—are also in luck, as the Casa houses two bedrooms that are now available to book via Airbnb. Simple and airy, with wooden desk-cum-closet units, attached bathrooms, and fluffy white beds, the rooms are perfect for resting, clearing your mind, and seeing what comes to you. Though you’ll definitely want to hang out downstairs, too, both for the food (a chef-cooked breakfast is included) and the chance to mingle with members of Olivera’s team as they make use of the library and workspaces. Check ahead to see if any chef-led dinners are taking place while you’re there—then be sure to book a spot.
