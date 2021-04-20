The Top Hotels in Mérida and Yucatán
Mayan ruins, colonial architecture, candy-hued hotels—Mérida is a can’t-miss cultural attraction for adventure seekers with a taste for indulgence. These low-key Yucatán Peninsula lodgings are ideal bases for experiencing all the city has to offer.
Por la 54 y 56, Calle 47, #471, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Steps away from Mérida’s prestigious mansion- and monument-lined Paseo de Montejo, this residence turned boutique hotel is a stylish retreat full of Instagrammable moments. Colonial-era details like wooden antiques, wrought-iron chandeliers, and exposed ceiling beams are sprinkled throughout the seven guest rooms, but modern comforts keep things current—think bathrooms with organic toiletries and rain showers illuminated by skylights. There’s plenty of tile flooring and colorful art on the walls, but the most scenic spots are the breezy colonnaded patios that overlook the hotel’s lush outdoor spaces. Head to the tranquil pool area to while away the time with a good read or an expertly crafted cocktail in one of the hammocks that swing beside the water. The next best seat in the house? You’ll find it on the breakfast patio, overlooking the palm-dotted garden. A seat at the granite-topped bar isn’t too shabby either, with personable bartenders serving up a wide variety of top-quality tequilas.
Calle Paseo de Montejo 480 x 41, Centro, Mérida, Yucatán
With a name like that, it’s no wonder this boutique hotel is a prime spot for romantic getaways in the Yucatan’s capital city. The two pink-hued colonial mansions are as charming as they are camera-friendly, bedecked in vibrant modern art and picturesque patios and outdoor corners that mix lush greenery and sleek furnishings. Life here feels like its perpetually viewed through rose-colored glasses, and it’s not just the walls: the spa offers an enticing menu of xocolatherapies; the tequila bar has over 250 varieties to sample; the oasis-like swimming pool is a palm-shaded spot for afternoon dips; and there’s even a chocolate shop on-site. Guests can dine on gourmet fusion fare in the restaurant, or head up to the rooftop lounge for cocktails with a side of live jazz. As for the guest rooms, they’re no less indulgent with their rose and cocoa palettes and patterned-tile floors; minimalist bathrooms have sumptuous open-air stone tubs, large walk-in rainfall showers, and handmade chocolate soaps.
Calle 78 493A, Barrio de Santiago, Centro, 97000 Centro, Yuc., Mexico
Situated in a candy-colored colonial-style building, the Diplomat Boutique Hotel feels like a cool friend’s house. With just four guest rooms, the property has an intimate vibe and personal service, beginning with welcome drinks and botanas (Mexican snacks) served on arrival by the inviting Canadian owners. Each of the crisp, contemporary accommodations is embellished with hints of history, from the wrought-iron beds to knick-knacks like antique typewriters, yet talavera-tiled bathrooms feature modern touches like walk-in rainfall showers and organic toiletries infused with local honey. It’s easy to lose track of time while swinging in a hammock, cooling off in the pool, or sampling different varieties of tequila and mezcal from the free poolside bar. Just pace yourself. You don’t want to miss the complimentary morning spread, loaded with fresh fruit from the market, homemade breads, and delicious dishes like breakfast tacos, French toast with caramel sauce and passionfruit jam, or quinoa-crusted quiche.