The Top Hotels in Los Angeles
The City of Angels is a sprawling town, but luckily there are great places to stay no matter where you settle, from an old dame in Beverly Hills and a hipster favorite in Downtown L.A. to a chateau on Sunset Boulevard and a boutique property with views of the Hollywood sign.
9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA
A grand hotel in the Old World tradition, the Peninsula Beverly Hills oozes luxury and decadence from its gilded chandeliers and wood-paneled walls. From the moment a white-gloved valet opens the oversized front doors, the entire experience unfolds like an ode to the kind of living only royalty should have; except that, at the Peninsula, every guest is treated like royalty. First, there’s elegant marble bathrooms—larger than some apartments—outfitted with both soaking tub and shower, and the softest bathrobes imaginable. Then, it’s up to the rooftop for a leisurely alfresco breakfast alongside wheeling and dealing studio types before moving over to a poolside cabana for a few hours of basking and celebrity-spotting. Don’t forget to squeeze in time for a spa treatment—The Peninsula Spa being the beauty and relaxation regimen of more than a few big names. Afternoon tea in the Living Room can’t be missed, thanks both to the decadent spread of scones and finger sandwiches, and the live harp music wafting through the air.
Even though the hotel is in the heart of Beverly Hills, with trendy shops and restaurants just blocks away, the hotel’s free Rolls Royce service can drop guests anywhere they need to go in the neighborhood.
900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
This hotel has views, and not just any views. Occupying the top four floors of a 26-story, LEED-certified tower in downtown L.A., every room, restaurant, fitness machine, and rooftop poolside lounger has unparalleled, panoramic views of the Los Angeles basin. That alone would be enough to rest on, but this is the Ritz-Carlton, so the hotel is also home to two Wolfgang Puck restaurants, one seriously decadent spa, and sleek, modern rooms with everything you’d expect from the classic luxury brand.
The other impressive thing about the hotel is its location at the heart of the entertainment-residential complex L.A. Live. This puts the best of downtown’s entertainment quite literally at guests’ feet, with the Staples Center, Microsoft Theater (formerly Nokia Theatre), Grammy Museum, and loads of restaurants and shops all right there. Outdoor movies and concerts, red-carpet events, and sports events happen right here all the time; if you don’t have tickets, just ask the concierge.
3515 Wilshire Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
As the first boutique hotel in Koreatown, the Line might have been able to get away with cutting a few corners while still attracting a cool clientele. It probably didn’t need to get the hottest young Korean-American chef in L.A. on board (to run one of the most comprehensive and exciting restaurant and bar networks yet seen, by the way), nor did the Sydell Group—the arbiters of cool behind the Nomad Hotel in New York—have to put their stamp on it. The hotel would have been nice enough had the concrete midcentury building not been entirely reimagined by designer Sean Knibb, known for designing half the cool spots in L.A. and more than a few celebrities’ homes. There didn’t need to be a desert greenhouse–inspired pool deck that’s become a hangout for beautiful people at all hours, nor did the famously trendy Houston Brothers (of no Vacancy and Harvard & Stone) have to throw in a midcentury-inspired cocktail bar. Nor did the typical hotel gift shop have to be reimagined as a design and lifestyle store curated by Poketo. The rooms and suites would have been just fine had they not been turned into artsy, industrial-style lofts, outfitted with original commissioned artwork, a minibar of Korean and Western snacks, and Baxter of California toiletries. Of course, all of this did happen, and now Koreatown is home to one of the hottest hotels in L.A.
929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Somewhere between a hip designer’s loft and a rock star’s party pad, the Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles is unlike anywhere else and the logical progression in the boutique hotel brand’s expansion. It’s also exactly what downtown L.A.’s recent revival needed.
Located in the Spanish Gothic–style United Artists building—built in 1927 for Mary Pickford and her team of silver screen stars—the hotel was painstakingly designed to showcase both historic and contemporary artistry, from Noguchi lamps and Pendleton blankets in loftlike rooms to original art deco floors and hand-drawn portraits of famous Angelenos on the restaurant’s walls. The restaurant is one of downtown’s trendiest eateries, a surprisingly unpretentious hot spot for power breakfasts and romantic dinners. It’s the rooftop bar, Upstairs, though, that steals the show, with its panoramic city views, inventive cocktails, and nightly entertainment—almost all of which is free (except the drinks, of course) and open to the public, and attracts one of the most beautiful crowds in a notoriously attractive city. And, as cool as the surrounding neighborhood has become (Acne Studios and Aesop are neighbors, for example), staying in is just as fun; many rooms come equipped with a Rega turntable and old records, and some even have a C.F. Martin & Co. guitar.
9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
There’s something to be said for the place that gave Beverly Hills its name and turned it into one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the country. Opened in 1912 amid the fields of the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, the Beverly Hills Hotel and its luxurious bungalows were a mainstay of the Hollywood scene since day one. In the early days the hotel attracted the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Douglas Fairbanks, made gossip rags as a Rat Pack drinking hole, and appeared in more than a few films. Its legendary Polo Lounge and Cabana Café—revamped along with the rest of the hotel between 2012 and 2014—embody the decadence of midcentury silver screen society, in all its signature pink-and-green, retro botanical-print glory.
Nowadays, the iconic pool, the scene of many a photoshoot and film, is open to the public for a fee, so the stars confine themselves to the kitted-out, guests-only pool cabanas and the storied, residence-like bungalows. But, between the anything-you-wish service, 12 acres of exotic gardens, and lovingly restored deco-meets-1940s–style rooms, everyone’s somebody, here.
4626 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
The first true boutique hotel on L.A.’s east side, the Hotel Covell fits into its trendy Los Feliz neighborhood so well that it feels like it should have been there for years. Created by a veteran of the Los Angeles bar and restaurant scene, the nine-room hotel takes its inspiration from a fictional character’s life: George Covell, an imaginary writer, started out in Oklahoma in the 1930s and ’40s before dividing his time between New York and Paris, where his daughter Isabel grew up. Each distinctively (and painstakingly) decorated suite is based on a place George or Isabel lived, from a rustic-chic Oklahoma house to a 1970s Parisian apartment. These rooms are more than their good looks, however; each has a theme-appropriate kitchenette with all the requisite retro-inspired accessories, including a Smeg refrigerator, and most have a spacious sitting area where entertaining would be entirely appropriate. The hotel’s surroundings are just as compelling as its rooms. Eastside aficionados know it’s hard to beat the Hollywood Boulevard location in the hip heart of Los Feliz, where the cool kids lounge and shop at the trendy bars, cafés, and boutiques.
701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077, USA
Originally opened in 1946 as a luxury hideaway for the rich and famous, the Hotel Bel-Air’s brilliance as a Hollywood icon has, if anything, increased since its renovation, finished in 2011, by the renowned design teams at Alexandra Champalimaud and the Rockwell Group. Surrounded by 12 acres of fragrant, exotic gardens, the decadent rooms have housed everyone from Grace Kelly to Oprah, from Richard Nixon to the Prince of Wales, all of whom sought serene privacy—and the staff’s renowned discretion. Its iconic oval pool—with umbrella-shaded loungers and “pop-up refreshments” like push-pops and frozen grapes in the summer months—sits on the site of the estate’s former horse-riding ring, and is still as much a place to see and be seen as the famous terrace restaurant, now run by Wolfgang Puck. Naturally, each of the rooms and suites is more luxurious than most private homes, decked out in limestone, marble, and Hollywood Golden Age–inspired decor; some touches can feel a bit kitsch (not everyone’s a fan of swan-shaped butter), but it all contributes to the pervasive feeling of having stepped back in time.
8221 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
In a city built on dreams, Chateau Marmont is the place where imaginations run wild. Opened in 1929 as luxury apartments in the style of a French château, the building became a hotel in 1930 and, over the decades, has hosted an exhaustive list of some of Hollywood’s biggest names—Greta Garbo, Clark Gable, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Humphrey Bogart, Marilyn Monroe, Jim Morrison, Mick Jagger, Johnny Depp, and many, many more. Celebrity hotelier Andre Balazs renovated the hotel from top to bottom in the early 1990s, maintaining its signature Old World elegance (crushed velvet armchairs, wrought-iron chandeliers, columns galore) while outfitting it with all the requisite modern luxuries.
From its secluded 1950s bungalows to its signature pool surrounded by lush gardens, the chateau is the kind of place where anyone can be somebody, and no secret will be spilled. Cameras are forbidden in the restaurant—a favorite spot for industry types and guests alike—and the famously solicitous staff won’t blink an eye if guests are misbehaving or just lounging all day by the pool. Welcome to the stuff of daydreams.
1301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
An art deco icon, built in 1939 for the silver screen stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, the Hotel Shangri-La is a beachfront beauty made for decadence. As the original Shangri-La—the big chain is just leasing the name—the boutique hotel has long been a hideaway for celebrities, a home-away-from-home for design-conscious international elite, and a host of some of Los Angeles’ most elegant soirées.
But the art-filled hotel offers more than its good looks. Renovated from top to bottom in 2008, the Shangri-La is now home to one of Santa Monica’s most indulgent spas (currently under renovation), the kind of rooftop bar a femme fatale would have haunted in a film noir, and a stylized, vintage pool courtyard where broad-brimmed hats and Jackie O sunglasses wouldn’t seem out of place. The famously warm and welcoming service ensures that every whim can be met, and every guest feels not only like a VIP, but also right at home. Having the beach right across the street is just icing on the glamorous cake.
9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
In Los Angeles’ circles of cool, trying too hard won’t win points; so it’s fortunate for L’Ermitage that it doesn’t even have to try. Most luxury hotels here go in and out of style, but this timelessly elegant Beverly Hills icon sticks to what it knows best—privacy, clean-lined style, and first-class service—and the rich and famous keep coming back. The bar and restaurant may be industry hangouts, but the atmosphere is more that of shop talk over a refined glass of wine or perfectly grilled steak; no buzzing paparazzi scene here. Though the walls are lined with rotating gallery-worthy art, and the understated rooms and suites are larger and better furnished than many an apartment, there’s no need to kick up a fuss. An air of serenity pervades the whole place, and everyone is treated like an honored guest, greeted with a welcome drink, and offered free coffee all day. The rooftop pool, with its panoramic views, is mercifully private, so guests needn’t worry about the public peeking in on their poolside massage. Children, too, are VIPs here, thanks to a full range of amenities, from kids’ menus to baby bathtubs. Even leaving this oasis and venturing into Beverly Hills can be done in style: the hotel offers free town car service within the neighborhood.
225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Modern yet classic, upscale yet relaxed, the Montage Beverly Hills channels the best of modern and classic California. Take Georgie Restaurant, where chef Geoffrey Zakarian made his Los Angeles debut: at breakfast, guests can enjoy avocado toast and detox juices; at night, diners enjoy libations served in Prohibition-era glasses from the tableside martini cart. Housed in a Spanish revival–style building in the heart of Beverly Hills, the 201 guest rooms and 55 suites are decorated in 1920s- and 1930s-inspired furnishings for a breezily sophisticated, vintage Hollywood vibe (the Montage Suite even has its own baby grand piano). Spend the day by the roof’s saline swimming pool, where private cabanas are available, or sip champagne by the mineral wellness pool of the Spa Montage. The Moroccan-inspired two-level spa offers a comprehensive range of treatments, including Beverly Hills’ most expensive facial, the $1,400 Royal C, using an infusion of L.RAPHAEL vitamin C. Pro tip: Ask Cash Black, head barman of the jewel-box bar £10—accessible through a back-entrance staircase—for a taste of “elegance,” and he’ll pour the 25-year-old Sherry Oak Macallan.
1224 Beverwil Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Think of the Mr. C Beverly Hills as a trip to Italy without the jet lag. Opened in 2011, the 138-room property was the first hotel by the Cipriani family of Italian restaurateurs. Through and through, it’s true to its Old World heritage, from the Original Bellinis (first invented at the family’s Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy) imbibed under handmade Venetian chandeliers to the primo Colnago bicycles (also Italian) available to borrow. The spa uses exclusive Italian skincare line Illumia, and the yacht-inspired pool deck evokes a day along the Riviera. Black-and-white images by famed photojournalist Giuseppe Palmas hang throughout the property. Naturally, the food at the Restaurant at Mr. C plays off the theme, too; give yourself a vacation pass and indulge in the Venetian frittata and berry stuffed French toast at breakfast and the classic beef carpaccio alla Cipriani (featuring “Universal Sauce” invented by Giuseppe Cipriani in the 1940s) or baked taglioni at dinner. Request the intimate green corner booth for optimal people-watching. Pro tip: Before you head back to your room at the end of the day, dial up the Bath Concierge, who will have a custom-drawn bath waiting.
1 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405, USA
There’s a lot that makes Shutters on the Beach special, starting with its location—it’s one of only two Santa Monica hotels right on the beach (the other is sister property Casa del Mar next door). Its waterfront spot gives it a palpable sense of place—especially when you’re eating at the hotel’s café, listening to the waves, and seeing the world go by on the boardwalk. The design by White House decorator Michael S. Smith takes its cues from Cape Cod, with the blue and white interiors, and floor-to-ceiling shutters opening up to ocean views. The 198 rooms and suites all feature sunken Jacuzzi tubs complete with the hotel’s playful signature—a rubber whale—and many have balconies, too. Life revolves around the beach here, and an activity center is well-stocked with boogie boards, beach cruisers, and umbrellas. It’s also worth spending downtime indoors at the serene ONE Spa (try the Sun Relief Hydration Quencher). Locals know that at dusk, the bar is the place to be, with a sunset-hued Italian Collins cocktail in hand. After sunset, dine on Kumamoto oysters and prosciutto-wrapped halibut at the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant, 1 Pico. Pro tip: You don’t need to step far from your room to soak in some culture. The hotel has a noteworthy art collection, with pieces by Ellsworth Kelly, John Baldessari, and William Wegman, among others, on display throughout the property.
15 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
A breezy little beach hotel filled with rough wood, natural linen, and flea market finds, the Rose seems, to the uninitiated, like a pure product of quirky Venice’s hipsterfication. In fact, the historic, wood-and-stucco building was built by the beach town’s founder, Abbot Kinney, in the early days of the 20th century; rumor says it was his private brothel, frequented by such friends as Charlie Chaplin. By the 1970s, at the height of Venice’s drug culture, the building had become a flophouse of sorts, and neighbor Dennis Hopper was known to drop by. Before two British photographers discovered it, the house had turned into a mural-covered crash-pad for surfers, yogis, and beach bums of all kinds.
Looking at the low-key Rose now—the town’s first true boutique hotel, barely half a block from the beach—one would hardly know that the entire history of Venice had passed through it. The rooms are spare but stylish, with large windows, art photography, and vintage furniture. Some rooms are large enough to live in, whereas others share a hallway bathroom. Amenities are minimal—Stumptown coffee, bicycle rentals—but a relaxed beach house that attracts artists and creatives looking to delve into Venice’s eclectic, vibrant culture doesn’t need to try too hard to be cool.
9850 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
In a city known for glamour, Waldorf Astoria managed to up the ante when it opened in 2017. Lalique crystal, Italian marble, hand-blown Murano glass, and custom-made art deco–inspired furniture fill the interiors, decorated by French interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon. All 170 rooms and suites have floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies (the 3,215-square-foot Presidential Suite comes with its own spa and home theater). On the rooftop, a saltwater pool has unparalleled views of Beverly Hills and is busy both day and night, when warm mimosa eggs served with caviar emerge from the kitchen and ginger margaritas flow. Acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened his first Los Angeles restaurant at the hotel and handles all the room service, too. If you want to power lunch with the best of them, order his ahi tuna tartare and avocado carpaccio pizza. Pro tips: Hotel amenities encourage guests to go all in on the Beverly Hills lifestyle. Guests booking a Signature Suite get an option to reserve an Aston Martin to cruise around town. This is also home to the only La Prairie Spa in Southern California—the Rejuvenating Platinum Facial is a local favorite.
1020 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
As the name suggests, this hotel’s personality is one part laid-back Californian, one part British aristocrat. Nowhere is that clearer than at the 10th-floor rooftop pool, where plantings inspired by formal English gardens stand out against a backdrop of palm trees and sunny views of the Hollywood Hills. Downstairs, the London Bar channels both influences, too, with an orangeries-style latticework frieze inspired by English conservatories along with a living wall of exotic plants and a menu that ranges from classic (Moscow Mules, Pimm’s Cups) to creative (the Winston Churchill made with Bulldog gin and Laphroig scotch is a favorite). Fresh off an $11 million redesign by celebrated Irish architect David Collins this year, the 226 suites are appointed in tailored furnishings and have oversized Waterworks spa baths. A penthouse designed by fashion legend Vivienne Westwood occupies the top floor—at 11,000 square feet, it’s one of Los Angeles’ largest suites—along with several apartment-like one-bedroom suites, which are spacious enough for long stays. Pro tip: Give the restaurant staff a heads-up in advance if you’d like the secret off-menu beef Wellington with Yorkshire pudding.
649 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA
Why we love it: A pedigreed stay that brings New York style—and eats—to DTLA
The Highlights:
- A Los Angeles outpost of chef Daniel Humm’s acclaimed NoMad restaurant
- Opulent design inspired by the building’s past life as the Bank of Italy
- A rooftop pool overlooking DTLA
The Review:
The second location of the Sydell Group’s New York flagship, NoMad Los Angeles embraces its past as the Bank of Italy—imposing columns and all. In the lobby of the landmarked building, much of the original Neoclassical style, such as the Doric columns, coffered ceiling, and marble floors, was preserved, complemented by the addition of floral textiles in rich jewel tones. Even the original vault, which once housed 12,000 safety deposit boxes, and its 50-ton door were kept intact. The color palette across the 241 lavish rooms draws from the exquisitely maintained gold-and-blue Italianate lobby ceiling, with custom furniture, original artwork from design studio be-poles, and freestanding bathtubs in most rooms adding to the luxurious feel. Details like nightly turndown service, marble bathrooms, and custom linens by Bellino mean a five-star stay is all but guaranteed.
While guests may be tempted to while away in their rooms, the hotel’s common areas are the place to see and be seen, whether at the shimmering rooftop pool, the lush, emerald-green Palm Court, or the award-winning restaurant from chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara of Eleven Madison Park fame. There’s also a coffee bar modeled after the iconic, 300-year-old Caffè Florian in Venice, Italy, serving fresh pastries and sandwiches, and the classy Giannini Bar, pouring craft cocktails. When you’ve had enough sun and food, explore the well-curated hotel gift shop or /THE LAB/, an exhibition space featuring contemporary art and design collections.
900 Wilshire Blvd #8023, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Superlatives abound at the InterContinental in downtown L.A. The 73-story structure is the tallest building west of Chicago and, at 889 rooms, the largest InterContinental in the Americas. (It set a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous concrete pour during its foundation construction.) Opened in 2017, the hotel was also downtown’s first LEED Gold Certified building for Building Design and Construction. All that record setting is matched by a big personality and plenty of luxury, too. Inspired by architectural historian Reyner Banham’s book Los Angeles: The Architecture of Four Ecologies, the hotel features light fixtures based on schematic maps of L.A.’s freeways, hand-painted murals, and billboard-style headboards with city scenes. Club Level suites are stocked with Le Labo Santal 33 amenities, customized with guests’ names. And on the 71st floor, bathrooms are cheekily decorated in Marie Antoinette and cowboy themes. The Versailles-inspired restaurant La Boucherie is an American steakhouse with a French twist. In the restaurant’s VIP Starlight Booths, diners enjoy wine-paired chef’s tasting menus along with jaw-dropping views. Another restaurant, Sora, is the place for intimate Japanese omakase. Be sure to order the 1100 Feet—an original blend of liqueurs reflective of L.A.’s melting pot of cultures—at Spire 73, the Western Hemisphere’s highest open-air bar. Pro tip: Book the Presidential Suite, and you’ll be rewarded with another kind of epic view—an infinity bathtub that fills from the ceiling.
Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, USA
On arrival at Terranea, it’s natural to release a big, tension-melting sigh. The luxury resort occupies 100-plus acres along the bluffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, providing expansive views of the Pacific and a sense of spaciousness that’s rare in the city. The Mediterranean-style resort hotel spent $40 million in 2017 to upgrade the property, which includes 582 guest rooms and suites, eight bungalows, four swimming pools (take the kids to the 140-foot waterslide at the Resort Pool), and one acclaimed golf course. At its upscale wellness-minded spa, ingredients grown on the grounds go into the treatments, which are designed and timed to improve the body’s circadian rhythm. Pure pampering aside, regulars return in part for the unparalleled access to dozens of postcard-pretty hiking trails, including a naturalist-led walk (there’s also a falconry program). One of the resort’s five eateries can meet virtually any craving that hits, but the diver scallops with black truffle polenta should be non-negotiable. Pro tip: Book a visit in December or January to watch the sun rise and set from the same vantage point—and maybe even spot some humpback whales.
3927 Van Buren Pl, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
Why we love it: An Art Deco-inspired property in a less-touristy location
The Highlights:
- Reasonable room rates in the heart of downtown Culver City
- Art Deco decor that transports guests to the 1920s
- All-day café, bar, and bistro Simonette
The Review:
The fourth hotel from continually growing LA-based chain Palisociety, this 49-room boutique property celebrates its 1920s-era roots with a design that maintains original Art Deco details. Its location in Culver City also brings attention to a sleepy, untouristed enclave stepped in cinematic history. Rooms mix wood paneling with jewel tones, plaid, and comfy floral chairs, and some have French doors that open onto the hotel’s inner courtyard. Classic and contemporary art is carefully selected and intentionally placed, while retro details like rotary dial phones on the desks complete the Golden Age ambience. Amenities include oversized robes, a mini bar stocked with local snacks, and in-room tablets featuring curated neighborhood guides, room service, and more.
The hotel houses Simonette, an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar with a leafy courtyard and cobalt blue walls that match the impeccably restored Art Deco facade of the building—one wall of which is painted with an eye-catching floral design. Inspired by classic French neighborhood cafes, the all-day spot serves everything from early morning espresso to ice-cold rosé at happy hour to lunch and dinner menus with items like moules frites and a barbecue mushroom sandwich.
5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038, USA
Why we love it: A bar-cum-boutique-hotel run by major names in music
The Highlights:
- 11 music-inspired rooms with a retro vibe
- A popular bar and music venue downstairs
- An on-site state-of-the-art recording studio
The Review:
When owner Dave Neupert discovered the history of the Gold-Diggers Entertainment building in East Hollywood, he knew he had to turn it into a music-themed bar and boutique hotel. Originally built as an “inn above a tavern” in 1924, directly on Santa Monica Boulevard back when it was the famous Route 66, the building later became a dive bar with a rehearsal studio in the back that welcomed punk bands and was even used as a sound stage for Ed Wood. Now, the sleek Gold-Diggers bar includes dark-wood chevron paneling, textured wall coverings, a gold-velvet stage curtain, and Art Deco pendant lighting. Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard oversees the music and has welcomed such musicians as Iceage, Mary Lattimore, Julianna Barwick, and Luna to perform. There’s also an on-site recording studio, featuring nine professionally designed and acoustically engineered writing, tracking, and mixing studios managed by industry veteran Simon Horrocks and Grammy-award-winning engineer Eric Gorman.
The 11-room boutique hotel is located just above the (soundproofed) bar, with a design concept heavily inspired by music. Each room is stylishly outfitted with a mix of custom-built, jewel-toned furniture; one-of-a-kind vintage pieces; and cassette tapes, rare books, and art from local designers and musicians. Neupert commissioned Andrew Savage, singer of the band Parquet Courts, to create original paintings for each guestroom and the public areas. Other thoughtful details include Parachute linens and towels, a signature room scent, handmade ceramic coffee mugs, Oddbird bathrobes, and a mini bar stocked with Monk Provisions CBD Elixirs and a custom Pleasure Kit made by The Pleasure Chest. Best of all, each room comes with a custom vinyl LP resting on the pillow as a gift—which is so much better than a mint.
1256 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Why we love it: A historic hotel that’s been updated for the “in” crowd
The Highlights:
- Mid-century modern design that highlights the hotel’s history
- A dramatic lobby with plenty of seating and a classy bar
- A bookable podcast recording room
The Review:
The site of the premier Academy Awards after-party in 1929, this historic Beaux Arts hotel on the edge of downtown was recently updated for the first time since the 1980s. Today, The Mayfair’s grand, monochromatic lobby features original stone columns, light marble accents, plenty of skylights amid lofty ceilings, and impressive arches and alcoves with gray-velvet seating scattered throughout. The chic M Bar at the back glows under a lit-up, seashell-like sculpture. Rooms and suites have panoramic views of the city skyline and feature patterned wallpaper, black-and-white photographs of the city, and striped canopies draped over the beds.
On the cultural front, the hotel hosts an impressive arts program. Artist-in-residence Kelly “RISK” Graval curated the works currently on view, bringing in street art by Shepard Fairey, Geoff Melville, Jim Evans a.k.a. TAZ, and Stephen Vanasco a.k.a. Van Styles. Other trendy details like a podcast recording studio that guests and locals can book by the hour and a yet-to-open outdoor pool with cabanas, a bar, and a fireplace ensure the crowd skews young and hip. American restaurant Eve (named after a Raymond Chandler character, because Chandler wrote his short story I’ll Be Waiting at the hotel in the 1930s) is led by seasoned chef Karo Patpatyan, while Fairgrounds, a Chicago import, offers coffee and tea from Stumptown, Toby’s, Verve, and Rishi.
710 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA
Why we love it: A 1927 firehouse turned nine-room hotel in L.A.’s revitalized Arts District
The Highlights:
- Individually designed rooms with distinctive color palettes
- Original firehouse details like massive red front doors
- A gift shop with wares by top local designers
The Review:
Occupying a 1927 firehouse that was functioning until 1980, this nine-room hotel from the team behind Los Feliz’s Hotel Covell heralds a new era for downtown L.A.’s warehouse-cum-arts-district. The neighborhood’s first boutique hotel, the Firehouse boasts several original details, from concrete floors and exposed wood-truss ceilings to pressed-tin panels and niches originally built to hold statuettes of the Virgin Mary that were intended to protect firefighters. Even the massive red doors that once ushered in fire engines are still intact, though today they open to a light-filled ground floor that houses a café, bar, and restaurant led by chef Ashley Abodeely and pastry chef Rose Lawrence. Also on the ground floor is a retail shop with a curated selection of wares created exclusively for the hotel by L.A.-based designers, including robes and striped tote bags by Clare V, bandanas and pillowcases by Block Shop, apparel by culinary brand Hedley & Bennett, serving pieces by ceramicist Robert Siegel, and furniture from ETC.etera.
Designed by Sally Breer of ETC.etera, who also worked on Hotel Covell, each room in the hotel features a different color scheme, plus vintage furniture, bold textiles, artwork selected by curator Jonathan Pessin, and kitchenettes with colorful SMEG refrigerators. The result is whimsically retro accommodations, complete with a quirky yet elegant style. In the bathrooms, guests find painted Clé Tiles to match their room color as well as Le Labo toiletries, Parachute bath towels, and Clare V seersucker robes for a touch of luxury.
416 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA
Why we love it: A multifaceted property that blends luxury, entertainment, and accessibility
The Highlights:
- A range of room types, from bunks to suites, at multiple price points
- An outpost of acclaimed cocktail bar Broken Shaker on the rooftop
- A welcoming lobby that encourages conversation
The Review:
Miami comes to Los Angeles at this Sydell Group hotel that took over the historic Commercial Exchange building in the center of downtown. Although it has deluxe amenities like a doorman and room service, the Freehand L.A. has a range of room types, from 167 private accommodations to 59 shared rooms with four, six, or eight bunk beds. The hotel deftly manages to combine the social culture of a hostel with innovative design by Roman + Williams, exceptional food and drinks, and stellar communal spaces where locals and travelers mingle naturally. Places to hang out include the lobby area outfitted with handcrafted furnishings, vibrant tapestries, earthy decorative elements, and murals by local artists; the lobby bar, serving tea-infused cocktails and light bites; the grab-and-go Café Integral; the plant-filled restaurant; and the rooftop pool, which is home to the award-winning Broken Shaker lounge. Providing more greenery off the lobby is a floral-filled concept store by Venice’s Flowerboy Project.
Guest rooms, including the shared bunks, are outfitted with colorful woven textiles, custom light fixtures and upholstery, and painted tileworks, plus amenities like Argan toiletries, bathrobes, slippers, and a minibar stocked with local snacks and gifts. A mural by L.A. art collective CYRCLE adorns the building’s lightwell and can be seen from many rooms.
939 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Why we love it: A meticulous restoration with museum-quality art and deep roots in the women’s movement
The Highlights:
- A permanent art collection of all female artists
- Spanish colonial design that inspires the Basque menu at on-site restaurant Breva
- Craft cocktails at three distinctive bars
The Review:
Opened in 1926 by Maude N. Bouldin as a women’s hostel, Hotel Figueroa served as a safe haven for female travelers for several decades. Nearly a century later, it remains one of the best-preserved buildings in Downtown Los Angeles and has become a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. The Mediterranean-style property recently underwent a two-year-long renovation, in which its original Spanish Colonial design was fully restored. Now, rooms feature leather headboards, curvy lines, and original artwork for a stylishly feminine look that suits the building’s history. Feather-top mattresses are fitted with Sferra linens, while spacious glass-enclosed showers boast subway tiles and brass fixtures. Some rooms and suites even have spacious sitting areas and balconies.
Guests here can lounge by DTLA’s only ground-level pool or relax in the lush central courtyard, shaded by leafy eucalyptus and fig trees. When evening comes, grab a perfectly made cocktail at the grand Bar Figueroa, the convivial Rick’s, or the sleek, reservation-only Bar Alta. For foodies, the hotel also has its own chef concierge, Fredo Vita, who is an in-house resource for epicurean travelers seeking insight and access to the best restaurants in the city. Get your culture fix simply by wandering around the property: an ever-evolving art program offers rotating, museum-quality installations from female artists and a robust permanent collection, as well as literary anthologies from Los Angeles-based authors.
627 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Why we love it: An upscale Kimpton with a focus on art and wellness
The Highlights:
- Large-scale lobby art and an outdoor piece by Retna
- The Viale Dei Romani restaurant, with food from Venice favorite Casey Lane
- Complimentary wellness classes like yoga, meditation, and sound baths
The Review:
Decidedly more upscale and art-focused than other Kimpton properties, the La Peer takes fitting into its surrounding neighborhood very seriously. Located off Sunset Boulevard on the quiet and walkable La Peer Drive, the hotel is in the heart of West Hollywood’s design district, surrounded by galleries, boutiques, restaurants, and more. While there’s a separate entrance for celebrities, the property is actually quite welcoming to all. The lobby feels like your artist friend’s cozy but consciously designed living room, with little nooks for reading and working, as well as large-scale art pieces sprinkled throughout. Step out back to the indoor-outdoor bar, patio, and small but serviceable pool area to peep a piece by Retna and grab a drink and snack. For something more substantial, there’s also lobby restaurant Viale Dei Romani, an Italian trattoria that’s garnered critical approval for chef Casey Lane’s fine cooking.
Rooms have a touch of industrial-chic style with plenty of art, like hyper-detailed string works hung on the walls. Bathrooms feature a chic mix of gray, patterned tiles, and some even have standalone soaking tubs. In addition to a good-sized fitness center with perks like infused water, guests have access to free yoga, meditation, and sound bath sessions. There are also bikes to borrow and complimentary Uber Select within one mile in place of a house car. On weekends, the hotel livens up considerably with a DJ at the pool and various rooftop events like cabaret shows and live music.
8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Why we love it: A Sunset Strip retreat that blends high design with sustainable practices
The Highlights:
- A sustainable design that employs reclaimed timber, recycled carpeting, and lush native greenery
- Healthy extras like yoga mats, kombucha, and local snacks in every room
- Four separate dining options serving California cuisine and craft cocktails, plus a lobby farm stand with fresh fruits
The Review:
After a brief stint as The Jeremy, this Sunset Strip property opened as L.A.’s first 1 Hotel in May 2019 with a strong focus on sustainability. As soon as you drive up to the valet (which offers electric charging stations), you’ll feel immediately enveloped by lush plants, reclaimed wood, and rough-hewn granite—essentially, L.A. disappears, and nature takes over. The reception desk is made from a massive tree that fell in Mendocino last year, while the cozy lobby is filled with wood and linen-covered furniture made locally by J. Alexander. Also on the ground floor is a farm stand with fresh produce for the taking; 1 Kitchen, which serves sustainably sourced California cuisine among tables that resemble sliced trees; and Goodthings, a retail shop selling Earth + Element pottery, organic cotton clothing, and a selection of all-natural face serums and tonics.
The 285 rooms feature earth tones, floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple plants in volcanic rock planters, and unfinished wooden wardrobes filled with hangars made from recycled paper. Guests can also look forward to extras like yoga mats, comfy cotton robes, and minibars stocked with local snacks like Vegan Bob’s Probiotic Cauliflower Puffs and Fat Uncle Farms Cajun-Flavored California Almonds, plus all-natural dog bones and candles with the hotel’s signature scent. There’s even kombucha in the fridge. Bathrooms have deep marble tubs and full-size bath products—no single-use plastics here. Elsewhere in the hotel, the heated pool boasts a plant-filled deck with plenty of loungers and views of downtown, while a fitness center by Performix, a rooftop bar, and an organic garden with a beehive provide further places for guests to gather.
700 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Why we love it: An impeccably designed stay by Kelly Wearstler, just a few blocks from the beach
The Highlights:
- Beautifully curated common spaces like the lobby and library
- A spacious rooftop deck with a pool and bar overlooking the ocean
- A forthcoming restaurant from Jessica Koslow of Sqirl and Gabriela Cámara of Contramar
The Review:
Santa Monica is officially on the map with this spectacular property, the second hotel for the Proper brand after its debut in San Francisco in 2017. Like at the first location, celebrity interior designer Kelly Wearstler heads up interiors and has produced an absolute stunner, drawing inspiration from her own Malibu home as well as the hotel’s circa-1928 Spanish Colonial Revival building. (The property actually straddles two buildings; the other half is a sleek new construction, connected by a courtyard and sky bridge to the historic part.) The 271 pet-friendly rooms feature original Kelly Wearstler wallpaper, vintage lamps and tables, and custom-made sunburst headboards that remind you you’re near the beach. Guests can also look forward to roomy bathrooms, complete with travertine marble, full-size Aesop bath products, and super-soft Parachute for Kelly Wearstler robes.
As tempting as it may be to hole up in your room, be sure to check out the gorgeous lobby, which boasts an impressively eclectic collection of designer chairs, both vintage and modern. You’ll also want to visit on-site restaurant Palma for some California-by-way-of-the-Mediterranean fare, then sneak away to the Grotto, a nook of a library with knick-knacks and books from Wearstler’s own home. If you’d rather not walk the few blocks to the beach, head up to the spacious pool deck, which boasts its own bar and lounge, Calabra. Still to come are an Ayurvedic spa from Surya and the highly anticipated ground-floor restaurant Onda, with a menu by Jessica Koslow of Sqirl and Gabriela Cámara of Contramar in Mexico City.
929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Why we love it: A Beaux Arts building reborn as a hip hotel with a calendar of cultural events
The Highlights:
- Fun amenities like hand-selected books in guestrooms and breakfast bags each morning
- A regular calendar of events like artist lectures, fitness classes, and floral workshops
- Three dining outlets from New York’s popular Sunday in Brooklyn
The Review:
With its fourth U.S. location, the Hoxton brings its signature coolness to the old Los Angeles Railway Building in the center of downtown. The 1922 structure is now home to 174 hotel rooms, three bars and restaurants, and The Apartment—the Hoxton’s signature meeting and event space, complete with stylish conference rooms and a communal kitchen filled with tasty snacks. The F&B outlets come courtesy of the team behind New York’s popular Sunday in Brooklyn, and range from Sibling Rivalry (an all-day lobby spot with seasonal comfort food and its own soft-serve bar) and Pilot (a Mediterranean-inspired rooftop bar and restaurant by the pool) to an as-yet-unnamed bar set to open in early 2020.
Ennismore Design Studio drew inspiration from the hotel’s Beaux Arts architecture for the 174 guestrooms, which feature chevron flooring, burl wood furniture, and House of Hackney artwork, plus extras like retro princess telephones and vintage radios. For the public spaces, Ennismore partnered with Soho House and used art deco accents, bold colors, and textiles in geometric, floral, and palm prints to create a glam-yet-cozy ambience. In contrast, the rooftop pool—a first for a Hoxton property—boasts a more laidback, midcentury California vibe, making it an ideal hangout with knockout views to match. Like other Hoxtons, the L.A. outpost also boasts a robust community calendar, populated with events that draw locals and travelers alike. Other signature perks include books hand-selected by notable locals in each room, complimentary breakfast bags each morning, free international calls, and late checkout for an extra $10 per hour.
