The Top Hotels in Los Angeles

700 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA

Why we love it: An impeccably designed stay by Kelly Wearstler, just a few blocks from the beach



The Highlights:

- Beautifully curated common spaces like the lobby and library

- A spacious rooftop deck with a pool and bar overlooking the ocean

- A forthcoming restaurant from Jessica Koslow of Sqirl and Gabriela Cámara of Contramar



The Review:

Santa Monica is officially on the map with this spectacular property, the second hotel for the Proper brand after its debut in San Francisco in 2017. Like at the first location, celebrity interior designer Kelly Wearstler heads up interiors and has produced an absolute stunner, drawing inspiration from her own Malibu home as well as the hotel’s circa-1928 Spanish Colonial Revival building. (The property actually straddles two buildings; the other half is a sleek new construction, connected by a courtyard and sky bridge to the historic part.) The 271 pet-friendly rooms feature original Kelly Wearstler wallpaper, vintage lamps and tables, and custom-made sunburst headboards that remind you you’re near the beach. Guests can also look forward to roomy bathrooms, complete with travertine marble, full-size Aesop bath products, and super-soft Parachute for Kelly Wearstler robes.



As tempting as it may be to hole up in your room, be sure to check out the gorgeous lobby, which boasts an impressively eclectic collection of designer chairs, both vintage and modern. You’ll also want to visit on-site restaurant Palma for some California-by-way-of-the-Mediterranean fare, then sneak away to the Grotto, a nook of a library with knick-knacks and books from Wearstler’s own home. If you’d rather not walk the few blocks to the beach, head up to the spacious pool deck, which boasts its own bar and lounge, Calabra. Still to come are an Ayurvedic spa from Surya and the highly anticipated ground-floor restaurant Onda, with a menu by Jessica Koslow of Sqirl and Gabriela Cámara of Contramar in Mexico City.