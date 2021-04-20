The Top Hotels in Lisbon
Don’t let Lisbon’s crumbling facades and narrow streets deceive you—the city’s hotels have amenities fit for royalty. From boutique properties with São Jorge views to grand palaces with sprawling suites, here’s where to launch your voyage of discovery.
Highlights
Praça do Comércio 31-34, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
The Pestana Hotel Group has a knack for turning historical properties into luxe hotels; the Pousada de Lisboa is no exception. Situated on Lisbon’s grandest square, the Praça do Comércio, the 90-room property inhabits the elegant former home of the Ministry of Internal Administration. Furnishings combine clean, modern lines with ornate wall moulding and a neutral color scheme dominated by pale greens and whites. Choose one of the mezzanine rooms for views of São Jorge Castle; the high-ceilinged Suite Praça do Comércio offers sweeping vistas of the square and River Tagus from two large windows. The hotel’s RIB Beef & Wine restaurant caters to the expense account crowd, specializing in premium cuts of meat aged for 14, 28, or 60 days and served with a regional touch: Lodosa piquillo peppers. There’s also an indoor pool lined with loungers, and a spa offering a full range of treatments, including a body scrub inspired by the scents of Madeira and the Algarve.
R. das Janelas Verdes 92, 1200-692 Lisboa, Portugal
Palácio Ramalhete has the soul of a historic property—Manuel II, Portugal’s last king, and Britain’s Duke of Windsor were once guests—without any of the attendant stuffiness. Situated in an 18th-century palace on the Rua das Janelas Verdes, each of the 16 accommodations has its own unique character. The Oak Suite, for instance, features handsome wood wall paneling with an ornate carved-stucco ceiling, while the spacious Dove Room, which occupies the palace’s former chapel, is lined with original hand-painted blue-and-white azulejos (ceramic tiles). There are three tiered internal courtyards, the highest of which has a small heated outdoor pool with a massive palm tree for shade and River Tagus views in the distance. Art lovers, take note: Just opposite the hotel is the National Museum of Ancient Art, filled with important Portuguese works that include Nuno Gonçalves’s Panels of St. Vincent.
Rua de Santiago 10 a 14, 1100-494 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon’s oldest district is known for its labyrinth of narrow streets, abundant Fado bars, and numerous historical attractions. Opened in 2015, the Santiago de Alfama is a draw in its own right: It occupies a former 15th-century palace just below São Jorge Castle and offers 19 accommodations with views of the River Tagus or courtyard garden, as well as unique configurations, including interconnecting bedrooms that would be ideal for families. Most combine traditional features such as wood-paneled ceilings and intricate cornices with modern comforts like rainshowers and bespoke linens. The property also has the amenities of a larger hotel, from a spa and meeting space to two restaurants (be sure to linger over petiscos and Portuguese specialties like oven-roasted cabrito at Manny’s Bar), yet with so few guests rooms, the staff will always know your name.
Pátio de Dom Fradique 14, 1100-261 Lisboa, Portugal
Why we love it: A historic property with fascinating details, gorgeous tiles, and breathtaking views
The Highlights:
- Stunning views of the waterfront from every suite
- A serene pool terrace in the palace gardens
- A central location with none of the street noise
The Review:
Comprised of just 10 suites with distinctly different designs, Palácio Belmonte feels more like a dream vacation home than a hotel. The vibe is spot on, given the backstory: A Frenchman traveled to Lisbon looking for a vacation home in the Portuguese capital. He first saw the building from a taxi and thought to himself, “It has nine windows, just like my home in France. I’ll buy it.” It wasn’t until after purchasing the property that he actually set foot inside and saw just how enormous it was—far too large for him and his family. Thus, he set about remodeling the building (which was originally owned by a noble family in the 1400s) with the notion of converting it into a space for visitors.
When the property opened as Palácio Belmonte, special care was taken to make as few changes as possible—to this day, there are no elevators, but instead a labyrinth of stone staircases. There is also no air conditioning, but the entire building stays cool due to the abundance of stone, tile, and marble surfaces, as well as a cross-hatch window ventilation system borrowed from Morocco tradition. A few things were added, however, including personal terraces and heated floors in the guest rooms, and a glimmering turquoise pool surrounded by a vibrant garden full of bougainvilleas. The hotel owner also partnered with two French chefs to open a bistro right across from the hotel entrance to ensure that guests would have a casual yet high-quality dining option in an area that’s otherwise lacking in authentic cuisine.
R. das Portas de Santo Antão 112-134, 1150-268 Lisboa, Portugal
Why we love it: A high-design hotel that merges Old World Lisbon with the modern traveler’s needs
The Highlights:
- Suites that feel more like elegant apartments than hotel rooms
- Natural light and intricately restored ceiling art in event spaces
- Exceptional spa facilities and products
The Review:
The second property from H10 offers an oasis amid Lisbon’s bustling city center. Situated on a cobblestone street just off the main avenue, the former palace is a short walk from restaurants, cafes, and Bairro Alto nightlife, yet avoids the clamour that normally comes with such a convenient location. When revamping the hotel interior during construction, designers and architects preserved as much of the original structure as possible while adding sleek modern touches. Case in point: Upon entering the lobby, guests will see a magnificent marble staircase ahead and an understated library with wireframe bookshelves to the right. Event spaces such as the board room feature intricate crown moldings and ceiling art reminiscent of the classical period, plus large windows that flood the rooms with natural light.
The suites themselves are designed with comfort and intimacy in mind. Custom hand-painted china decorates the walls, while gentle lighting and soft edges abound in the bedrooms, lending a spa-like feel. The actual spa—stocked with renowned Natura Bisse products—can be found on the perimeter of the hotel’s idyllic courtyard and gardens. Book an appointment for a luxurious massage or facial, or simply soak in the heated pool. Above the indoor pool is an enormous skylight that adds to the motif of natural light throughout the property. Also on the edge of the courtyard is O Jardim Wine Bar, an upscale restaurant that serves contemporary twists on classic Portuguese dishes. Start dinner with white port, then choose your next glass from a long list of Portuguese and French wines, and don’t miss the braised scallops starter, served on a bed of buckwheat with finely diced Serrano ham, caviar, and pea purée.
